Spotsylvania School Board approves winter sports

The Spotsylvania County School Board voted 5-1 on Monday night to allow the winter high school sports season to start on schedule, with games beginning later this month.
While the Virginia High School League signed off on winter sports tryouts and practices beginning on Dec. 7—with COVID-19 mitigations as outlined in its “Return to Participation” guidelines—decisions ultimately fall to localities. Opening competition in basketball, wrestling, swimming and track and field can be held on Dec. 21.
On Monday, Henrico County Schools announced that the division will not participate in winter sports and plans to reevaluate spring sports following winter break. Richmond City Schools and a handful of other districts across the state have also opted out.
During Monday’s meeting, Keith Wolfe, Spotsylvania’s Executive Director of Secondary Education, presented five options for the school board to consider:
- Permit the winter season to continue in the current format;
- Postpone the start of winter sports competition to after Jan. 1;
- Remove a specific sport(s) from the winter season;
- Cancel winter sports;
- Other.
“We’re prepared to move forward,” Courtland High School athletic director Ronnie Lowman told the board Monday night.
Following a round of questions and debate, board member Erin Grampp (Salem) moved to vote on option No. 1, and Rabih Abuismail (Courtland) seconded it. The vote passed 5–1, with only vice chair Dawn Shelley (Chancellor) dissenting. Lisa Phelps (Lee Hill) was absent.
Spotsylvania’s plan calls for no fans at games, with the exception of events such as senior night. Wolfe said that decision was made to accommodate for sideline cheer, since cheerleaders are technically classified as non-participants under VHSL guidelines and would count toward the cap of 25 spectators.
“We were thinking of how to better serve the student,” he said.
Also during the meeting, Director of Health Services Alejandra Wilmer revealed that the county’s lone COVID-19 outbreak to date—at Spotsylvania High School—was related to sports and involved a staff member and two student-athletes.
Shelley raised concerns about the close personal contact inherent to basketball and wrestling and voiced a desire to align with the Commonwealth District’s five Stafford County schools.
Stafford County Schools pushed the start of winter sports tryouts until Dec. 14 and delayed competition until Jan. 2, multiple sources told The Free Lance-Star. No offseason conditioning can be held until that date; a “dead period” was previously scheduled to run from Dec. 7 through Dec. 19. Out-of-season conditioning can resume Jan. 4.
There has been no response to multiple emails seeking the county’s official decision on winter sports.
As of now, Fredericksburg City Schools are planning to go forward with the VHSL’s planned schedule. But James Monroe athletic director Kenton Griffin said it’s a “fluid” situation. Griffin said with three of the Battlefield District’s schools in Spotsylvania, that may or may not influence the direction the school system takes.
“We are gathering information and we will make the best decision for Fredericksburg,” Griffin said.
In a text message, Culpeper High School athletic director Daniel Nobbs confirmed that Culpeper County Schools remain on track to begin winter sports Dec. 7.
Sports reporter Taft Coghill Jr. contributed to this report.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!