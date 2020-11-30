Spotsylvania School Board approves winter sports

Spotsylvania’s plan calls for no fans at games, with the exception of events such as senior night. Wolfe said that decision was made to accommodate for sideline cheer, since cheerleaders are technically classified as non-participants under VHSL guidelines and would count toward the cap of 25 spectators.

“We were thinking of how to better serve the student,” he said.

Also during the meeting, Director of Health Services Alejandra Wilmer revealed that the county’s lone COVID-19 outbreak to date—at Spotsylvania High School—was related to sports and involved a staff member and two student-athletes.

Shelley raised concerns about the close personal contact inherent to basketball and wrestling and voiced a desire to align with the Commonwealth District’s five Stafford County schools.

Stafford County Schools pushed the start of winter sports tryouts until Dec. 14 and delayed competition until Jan. 2, multiple sources told The Free Lance-Star. No offseason conditioning can be held until that date; a “dead period” was previously scheduled to run from Dec. 7 through Dec. 19. Out-of-season conditioning can resume Jan. 4.

There has been no response to multiple emails seeking the county’s official decision on winter sports.