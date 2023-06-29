PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ZYHIR HOPE

Colonial Forge

The dynamic senior outfielder had scouts drooling with a .530 average, nine home runs and 39 stolen bases.

COACH OF THE YEAR

ZAC FOLTZ

Caroline

Foltz led a loose, late-blooming team to a Region 3B title and the school's first state final appearance.

FIRST TEAM

ZACH COLANGELO

Colonial Forge

Senior outfielder batted .350, stole 25 bases and set school career records for steals and runs scored (69).

SHANE DUNKUM

Louisa

Senior went 8–0 on the mound and batted .419 to help the Lions reach the state playoffs.

BILLY FLUHARTY

Riverbend

Bucknell-bound senior shortstop batted .403, hit six homers and stole 22 bases for the Bears.

JACKSON GARLAND

Courtland

The Virginia-bound sophomore was 7–2 with a 2.58 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 46⅓ innings pitched.

WILL GREEN

King George

The first-team all-Battlefield senior infielder hit .441 with 19 RBIs and only nine strikeouts on the season.

RYAN HIGGINS

Riverbend

Senior went 6–1 with a 1.40 ERA in the regular season and was unbeaten in Commonwealth District starts.

ZACH HORN

Brooke Point

The Black–Hawks' senior left-hander was a second-team all-Region 5D selection both as a pitcher and outfielder.

CARTER MILLS

King George

Battlefield District player of the year went 6–2 with a 1.54 ERA and 78 strikeouts on the mound for the Foxes.

HAYDEN RUE

Mountain View

The junior hit .375 with a team-high 30 RBIs and was named all-Commonwealth as a designated hitter.

COLLIN SNYDER

Riverbend

Bears' all-Commonwealth senior catcher batted .419 with 20 RBIs and provided solid defense behind the plate.

BAYLOR STORKE

Caroline

Talented sophomore hit .371, scored 32 runs and didn't make an error in the outfield for the Class 3 state finalists.

SECOND TEAM

Tyler Benick, Riverbend: Longwood-bound senior hit .369 in earning all-Commonwealth honors.

Hunter Covill, Chancellor: Versatile senior hit .400 and earned three pitching wins for Chargers.

Aden Cuka, King George: All-Battlefield senior batted .383 and drove in 15 runs for the Foxes.

Rocco Kenny, Louisa: The senior outfielder batted .300 and stole 12 bases for the Lions.

A.J. Misencik, Saint Michael: Sophomore lefty struck out 49 in 24⅔ innings on the mound.

Aydin Mitchell, Colonial Forge: Sophomore infielder hit .364 at cleanup and made just two errors.

Adam Pitts, Caroline: Junior was 3–1 with a 1.13 ERA in the Cavs' surprising postseason run.

Caleb Ramsey, Mountain View: Sophomore led Wildcats with a .397 average and 27 steals.

Calvin Rogers, Courtland: Senior went 5–2 with a 2.40 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 43⅔ innings.

Brendan Ruckle, Courtland: All-Battlefield pick had a .417 on-base percentage and 17 RBIs.

Aiden Walker, Colonial Forge: Senior posted an 8–1 record and caught when he wasn't pitching.

Dylan Young, Brooke Point: Senior lefty named first-team all-Commonwealth and second-team all-region.

HONORABLE MENTION

Luke Alexander, Brooke Point

Nolan Alford, Spotsylvania

Gavin Alvarado, Culpeper

Carter Attard, Chancellor

Cameron Biller, Colonial Forge

Robbie Chapman, Mountain View

Hayden Callahan, King George

Colson Clary, King George

Chris Cline, Brooke Point

Roscoe Crouchorn, Chancellor

Patrick DePue, Spotsylvania

Dakota Eastwood, Spotsylvania

Jacob Fifer, Louisa

Casey Fletcher, North Stafford

Abe Gavelek, James Monroe

Adam Gessler, Culpeper

Jack Grider, Brooke Point

J.T. Harman, Saint Michael

Brayden Hartsell, Caroline

Jerome Hill, Saint Michael

Nate Jackson, Courtland

Daniel Lombardo, Brooke Point

Lukas Miller, Courtland

Justin Newton, Stafford

Ty Nobbs, Culpeper

Jay Patterson, King George

Will Payne, James Monroe

Jordan Ramsey, Mountain View

Conlan Sanchez, Mountain View

Carlos Santos, Courtland

Job Sheads, Culpeper

Ian Smith, Stafford

Luke Sterner, Brooke Point

Adam Tatham, Caroline

Graham Ward, North Stafford

Dawson Weems, Riverbend