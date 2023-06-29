PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ZYHIR HOPE
Colonial Forge
The dynamic senior outfielder had scouts drooling with a .530 average, nine home runs and 39 stolen bases.
COACH OF THE YEAR
ZAC FOLTZ
Caroline
Foltz led a loose, late-blooming team to a Region 3B title and the school's first state final appearance.
FIRST TEAM
ZACH COLANGELO
Colonial Forge
Senior outfielder batted .350, stole 25 bases and set school career records for steals and runs scored (69).
SHANE DUNKUM
Louisa
Senior went 8–0 on the mound and batted .419 to help the Lions reach the state playoffs.
BILLY FLUHARTY
Riverbend
Bucknell-bound senior shortstop batted .403, hit six homers and stole 22 bases for the Bears.
JACKSON GARLAND
Courtland
The Virginia-bound sophomore was 7–2 with a 2.58 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 46⅓ innings pitched.
WILL GREEN
King George
The first-team all-Battlefield senior infielder hit .441 with 19 RBIs and only nine strikeouts on the season.
RYAN HIGGINS
Riverbend
Senior went 6–1 with a 1.40 ERA in the regular season and was unbeaten in Commonwealth District starts.
ZACH HORN
Brooke Point
The Black–Hawks' senior left-hander was a second-team all-Region 5D selection both as a pitcher and outfielder.
CARTER MILLS
King George
Battlefield District player of the year went 6–2 with a 1.54 ERA and 78 strikeouts on the mound for the Foxes.
HAYDEN RUE
Mountain View
The junior hit .375 with a team-high 30 RBIs and was named all-Commonwealth as a designated hitter.
COLLIN SNYDER
Riverbend
Bears' all-Commonwealth senior catcher batted .419 with 20 RBIs and provided solid defense behind the plate.
BAYLOR STORKE
Caroline
Talented sophomore hit .371, scored 32 runs and didn't make an error in the outfield for the Class 3 state finalists.
SECOND TEAM
Tyler Benick, Riverbend: Longwood-bound senior hit .369 in earning all-Commonwealth honors.
Hunter Covill, Chancellor: Versatile senior hit .400 and earned three pitching wins for Chargers.
Aden Cuka, King George: All-Battlefield senior batted .383 and drove in 15 runs for the Foxes.
Rocco Kenny, Louisa: The senior outfielder batted .300 and stole 12 bases for the Lions.
A.J. Misencik, Saint Michael: Sophomore lefty struck out 49 in 24⅔ innings on the mound.
Aydin Mitchell, Colonial Forge: Sophomore infielder hit .364 at cleanup and made just two errors.
Adam Pitts, Caroline: Junior was 3–1 with a 1.13 ERA in the Cavs' surprising postseason run.
Caleb Ramsey, Mountain View: Sophomore led Wildcats with a .397 average and 27 steals.
Calvin Rogers, Courtland: Senior went 5–2 with a 2.40 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 43⅔ innings.
Brendan Ruckle, Courtland: All-Battlefield pick had a .417 on-base percentage and 17 RBIs.
Aiden Walker, Colonial Forge: Senior posted an 8–1 record and caught when he wasn't pitching.
Dylan Young, Brooke Point: Senior lefty named first-team all-Commonwealth and second-team all-region.
HONORABLE MENTION
Luke Alexander, Brooke Point
Nolan Alford, Spotsylvania
Gavin Alvarado, Culpeper
Carter Attard, Chancellor
Cameron Biller, Colonial Forge
Robbie Chapman, Mountain View
Hayden Callahan, King George
Colson Clary, King George
Chris Cline, Brooke Point
Roscoe Crouchorn, Chancellor
Patrick DePue, Spotsylvania
Dakota Eastwood, Spotsylvania
Jacob Fifer, Louisa
Casey Fletcher, North Stafford
Abe Gavelek, James Monroe
Adam Gessler, Culpeper
Jack Grider, Brooke Point
J.T. Harman, Saint Michael
Brayden Hartsell, Caroline
Jerome Hill, Saint Michael
Nate Jackson, Courtland
Daniel Lombardo, Brooke Point
Lukas Miller, Courtland
Justin Newton, Stafford
Ty Nobbs, Culpeper
Jay Patterson, King George
Will Payne, James Monroe
Jordan Ramsey, Mountain View
Conlan Sanchez, Mountain View
Carlos Santos, Courtland
Job Sheads, Culpeper
Ian Smith, Stafford
Luke Sterner, Brooke Point
Adam Tatham, Caroline
Graham Ward, North Stafford
Dawson Weems, Riverbend