PLAYER OF THE YEAR
KYLE GRANT
Courtland
The senior forward led the Battlefield District with 22 goals and earned second-team Class 4 all-state recognition.
COACH OF THE YEAR
JACK HITCHENS
Courtland
His Cougars got hot late, went 15–6 and edged rival Chancellor 2–1 to capture the Region 4B championship trophy.
FIRST TEAM
AARON ALEXANDER
Brooke Point
The all-Commonwealth District senior defender was the anchor of a team that never allowed more than three goals in a game.
DILLON CARRIAGA
King George
Despite missing two games due to injury, the all-district senior midfielder led the Foxes with 18 goals on the season.
RYAN CARRIAGA
King George
The Battlefield District player of the year provided 16 goals and 12 assists in his final season for the Foxes.
RYAN CROCE
Mountain View
The senior midfielder earned first-team all-Region 5D honors for the Commonwealth regular-season champions.
JAVIN KING
Massaponax
The VCU-bound senior defender scored eight goals, was district player of the year and a second-team all-state selection.
MAX LIPINSKI
King George
The junior posted as many shutouts (10) as goals allowed and tied the school record with 17 victories.
YADI PADILLA
Courtland
Elusive midfielder contributed 10 goals, seven assists to the Cougars' march to the state semifinals.
CURTIS SHANNON
Westmoreland
Sophomore forward scored 22 goals, was named Region A player of the year and led Eagles to the state semifinals.
JACKSON SAMPLE
King George
The second-team all-state senior defender also helped the Foxes on offense with two goals and eight assists.
ADRIAN VELEZ
Courtland
Senior all-Battlefield midfielder played every minute of every game for the regional champion Cougars.
ERICK NAVARRO ZELAYA
Chancellor
The fleet senior striker led the Chargers with 18 goals and earned second-team all-state recognition.
SECOND TEAM
Dalen Ainsworth, Massaponax: Senior midfielder earned his second straight first-team all-Commonwealth nod.
Daniel Boyd, King George: Junior anchored the Foxes' defense and also scored nine goals, often at key times.
Bilal Driouich, King George: Senior midfielder had nine goals, six assists and helped keep the Foxes in rhythm.
Alvin Garcia, Riverbend: All-district sophomore defender held the line for team that allowed just 25 goals.
Jaxson Hall, Courtland: Senior defender helped Cougars post five shutouts in Battlefield District play.
Connor Henriques, Riverbend: All-Commonwealth District goalie posted five shutouts on the season.
Handerson Juarez Franco, Chancellor: Junior scored 12 times, including game-winner in regional semifinals.
Joe Liebe, Colonial Forge: Senior defender was a first-team all-Commonwealth choice for the Eagles.
Luis Murillo, Westmoreland: First-team all-state forward scored a team-high 23 goals for the Eagles.
Emmanuel Petway, Riverbend: All-Commonwealth forward scored six goals despite missing two games.
Jona Valencia, Westmoreland: Senior earned first-team all-state at-large honors with 13 goals, 20 assists.
HONORABLE MENTION
Xavier Alvarado, Culpeper
Daniel Alvarez, Stafford
Jaxon Bissoon, Caroline
Brenner Booren, Riverbend
Connor Bugni, Mountain View
Aiden Buhman, Chancellor
Xavier Carroll, Massaponax
Jonah Chase, Stafford
Anthony Chavez, Culpeper
Andy Christman, Chancellor
Bame Croce, Mountain View
Alex Diaz, Westmoreland
Chase Frain, Fredericksburg Christian
Quinn Frazier, Culpeper
Sam Freeman, Riverbend
Frantz Fulcher, Colonial Forge
John Gallagher, Mountain View
Daniel Gonzalez, Brooke Point
Kaim Ijaz, Massaponax
Nathan Kale, King George
Kayden Kalenga, Culpeper
Hue Keeler, James Monroe
Noah Lohr, Chancellor
Tyler Martin, Stafford
Francisco Medina, Westmoreland
Hunter Moore, Culpeper
Owen Moulton, Stafford
Keenan Parker, Chancellor
Darian Paz, Stafford
Aiden Peterson, Mountain View
Michael Pickens, Mountain View
Malachi Pitts, Colonial Forge
Jonathan Ponce, Culpeper
Sean Pulliam, Courtland
Marcello Rodriguez-Munoz, Brooke Point
Cyrus Ryan, Caroline
Chris Salazar, Courtland
Calvin Sanders, King George
Nate Sherwood, Courtland
Keith Skudi, Colonial Forge
Dellwin Torres, North Stafford
Ryan Uecker, Chancellor
R.J. Uribe, Culpeper
Jona Valencia, Westmoreland
Roberto Vasquez, Caroline
Fredt Villatoro, North Stafford
Michael White, Mountain View
Sebastian Williams, Riverbend
Jayce Wilson, Riverbend