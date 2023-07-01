PLAYER OF THE YEAR

KYLE GRANT

Courtland

The senior forward led the Battlefield District with 22 goals and earned second-team Class 4 all-state recognition.

COACH OF THE YEAR

JACK HITCHENS

Courtland

His Cougars got hot late, went 15–6 and edged rival Chancellor 2–1 to capture the Region 4B championship trophy.

FIRST TEAM

AARON ALEXANDER

Brooke Point

The all-Commonwealth District senior defender was the anchor of a team that never allowed more than three goals in a game.

DILLON CARRIAGA

King George

Despite missing two games due to injury, the all-district senior midfielder led the Foxes with 18 goals on the season.

RYAN CARRIAGA

King George

The Battlefield District player of the year provided 16 goals and 12 assists in his final season for the Foxes.

RYAN CROCE

Mountain View

The senior midfielder earned first-team all-Region 5D honors for the Commonwealth regular-season champions.

JAVIN KING

Massaponax

The VCU-bound senior defender scored eight goals, was district player of the year and a second-team all-state selection.

MAX LIPINSKI

King George

The junior posted as many shutouts (10) as goals allowed and tied the school record with 17 victories.

YADI PADILLA

Courtland

Elusive midfielder contributed 10 goals, seven assists to the Cougars' march to the state semifinals.

CURTIS SHANNON

Westmoreland

Sophomore forward scored 22 goals, was named Region A player of the year and led Eagles to the state semifinals.

JACKSON SAMPLE

King George

The second-team all-state senior defender also helped the Foxes on offense with two goals and eight assists.

ADRIAN VELEZ

Courtland

Senior all-Battlefield midfielder played every minute of every game for the regional champion Cougars.

ERICK NAVARRO ZELAYA

Chancellor

The fleet senior striker led the Chargers with 18 goals and earned second-team all-state recognition.

SECOND TEAM

Dalen Ainsworth, Massaponax: Senior midfielder earned his second straight first-team all-Commonwealth nod.

Daniel Boyd, King George: Junior anchored the Foxes' defense and also scored nine goals, often at key times.

Bilal Driouich, King George: Senior midfielder had nine goals, six assists and helped keep the Foxes in rhythm.

Alvin Garcia, Riverbend: All-district sophomore defender held the line for team that allowed just 25 goals.

Jaxson Hall, Courtland: Senior defender helped Cougars post five shutouts in Battlefield District play.

Connor Henriques, Riverbend: All-Commonwealth District goalie posted five shutouts on the season.

Handerson Juarez Franco, Chancellor: Junior scored 12 times, including game-winner in regional semifinals.

Joe Liebe, Colonial Forge: Senior defender was a first-team all-Commonwealth choice for the Eagles.

Luis Murillo, Westmoreland: First-team all-state forward scored a team-high 23 goals for the Eagles.

Emmanuel Petway, Riverbend: All-Commonwealth forward scored six goals despite missing two games.

Jona Valencia, Westmoreland: Senior earned first-team all-state at-large honors with 13 goals, 20 assists.

HONORABLE MENTION

Xavier Alvarado, Culpeper

Daniel Alvarez, Stafford

Jaxon Bissoon, Caroline

Brenner Booren, Riverbend

Connor Bugni, Mountain View

Aiden Buhman, Chancellor

Xavier Carroll, Massaponax

Jonah Chase, Stafford

Anthony Chavez, Culpeper

Andy Christman, Chancellor

Bame Croce, Mountain View

Alex Diaz, Westmoreland

Chase Frain, Fredericksburg Christian

Quinn Frazier, Culpeper

Sam Freeman, Riverbend

Frantz Fulcher, Colonial Forge

John Gallagher, Mountain View

Daniel Gonzalez, Brooke Point

Kaim Ijaz, Massaponax

Nathan Kale, King George

Kayden Kalenga, Culpeper

Hue Keeler, James Monroe

Noah Lohr, Chancellor

Tyler Martin, Stafford

Francisco Medina, Westmoreland

Hunter Moore, Culpeper

Owen Moulton, Stafford

Keenan Parker, Chancellor

Darian Paz, Stafford

Aiden Peterson, Mountain View

Michael Pickens, Mountain View

Malachi Pitts, Colonial Forge

Jonathan Ponce, Culpeper

Sean Pulliam, Courtland

Marcello Rodriguez-Munoz, Brooke Point

Cyrus Ryan, Caroline

Chris Salazar, Courtland

Calvin Sanders, King George

Nate Sherwood, Courtland

Keith Skudi, Colonial Forge

Dellwin Torres, North Stafford

Ryan Uecker, Chancellor

R.J. Uribe, Culpeper

Jona Valencia, Westmoreland

Roberto Vasquez, Caroline

Fredt Villatoro, North Stafford

Michael White, Mountain View

Sebastian Williams, Riverbend

Jayce Wilson, Riverbend