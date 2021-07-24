Spring All-Area: Boys soccer team capsules

Junior midfielder had six goals, four assists and controlled the action for the Eagles this season.

BRYAN HEALEY Eastern View

The junior goalkeeper kept the Cyclones competitive in their Battlefield District contests.

GIDEON KUMAH Chancellor

The senior center midfielder saved his best for big games and scored five goals with six assists.

MICHAEL LENHARD Brooke Point

The junior all-Commonwealth midfielder led the Black-Hawks with six goals and six assists in 2021.

JONAS LOHR Chancellor

Three of the junior’s seven goals came in a regional final victory. He also added a team-high nine assists.

CARSON PUGH Massaponax

Three-year starter defended the opponent’s top midfielder in every game and had three goals, four assists.

SECOND TEAM

Alessaandro Carrannante, Courtland: Junior central midfielder led Cougars with nine goals, eight assists.

Adam Cook, Chancellor: At 6-foot-4, the junior was a physical defensive presence for the Chargers.