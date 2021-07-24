 Skip to main content
Spring All-Area: Boys soccer team capsules
PLAYER OF THE YEAR

GODFREY ABEL Massaponax

The Commonwealth player of the year had eight goals and two assists, splitting time between forward and midfield.

COACH OF THE YEAR

R.J. SUDDUTH Washington & Lee

Sudduth took a team that was woefully short on numbers and experience and reached the Region 1A championship game.

FIRST TEAM

TREVOR BOTTOMLEY Massaponax

Three-year starter was the Panthers’ glue in the midfield and contributed a team-high five assists to the offense.

MATTHEW D’LUGOS Mountain View

The senior all-district midfielder’s statistics (three goals, three assists) were only a small measure of his impact.

CONNOR DREIBEBIS Chancellor

The senior was the top defender on the state semifinalists, who allowed just nine goals in 12 games.

GABE ECKENRODE Massaponax

The Shenandoah-bound senior was the Panthers’ top defender and played every minute of every game.

SAMUEL FRITTON-AMOROSE Colonial Forge

Junior midfielder had six goals, four assists and controlled the action for the Eagles this season.

BRYAN HEALEY Eastern View

The junior goalkeeper kept the Cyclones competitive in their Battlefield District contests.

GIDEON KUMAH Chancellor

The senior center midfielder saved his best for big games and scored five goals with six assists.

MICHAEL LENHARD Brooke Point

The junior all-Commonwealth midfielder led the Black-Hawks with six goals and six assists in 2021.

JONAS LOHR Chancellor

Three of the junior’s seven goals came in a regional final victory. He also added a team-high nine assists.

CARSON PUGH Massaponax

Three-year starter defended the opponent’s top midfielder in every game and had three goals, four assists.

SECOND TEAM

Alessaandro Carrannante, Courtland: Junior central midfielder led Cougars with nine goals, eight assists.

Adam Cook, Chancellor: At 6-foot-4, the junior was a physical defensive presence for the Chargers.

Jake Cover, Colonial Forge: Three-year captain had seven goals, four assists for the Eagles.

A.J Dale, King George: Senior scored 11 goals in four games for Foxes before suffering a broken foot.

Ian Edwards, North Stafford: All-district junior posted a team-high eight goals and three assists for the Wolverines.

Joash Escobar, Brooke Point: First-team all-Commonwealth District goalkeeper posted four shutouts.

Lincoln Graham, Massaponax: Senior had five goals, four assists and was named first-team all-Commonwealth.

Jack Lausten, Colonial Forge: Center back stood out on defense and added four goals and three assists.

Bertrand Niyungeko, Chancellor: Scored a team-high 16 goals despite defensive attention, hamstring strain.

Eseophe Pele, Eastern View: The senior forward was the leading scorer for the Cyclones.

Cameron Smith-Carroll, Courtland: Senior defender was a stabilizing force on the Cougars’ back line.

HONORABLE MENTION

Dalen Ainsworth, Massaponax

Aaron Alexander, Brooke Point

Max Anderson, Chancellor

Colin Berghoff, Riverbend

Brenner Booren, Riverbend

Jayden Buckles, Stafford

Blake Childress, Stafford

Rusty Croce, Mountain View

Ryan Croce, Mountain View

James Drake, King George

David Franco, Eastern View

Christian Frye, Mountain View

Adrian Guerrero, North Stafford

Parker Hall, Brooke Point

Aaron Hernandez, Brooke Point

Nathan Huber, Spotsylvania

Patrick Jiminez, Chancellor

Bryce Kuberek, King George

Owen Lenzmaier, Brooke Point

Joe Liebe, Colonial Forge

Jacob Montgomery, Massaponax

Marcus Muntean, Chancellor

Logan Neves, Colonial Forge

Lucas Owens, Chancellor

Malachi Pitts, Colonial Forge

Douglas Recore, Riverbend

Garrett Shupe, King George

C.K. Sims, Riverbend

Ewan Thompson, Brooke Point

Sam Wiler, Mountain View

