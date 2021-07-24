Spring All-Area: Boys soccer team capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
GODFREY ABEL Massaponax
The Commonwealth player of the year had eight goals and two assists, splitting time between forward and midfield.
COACH OF THE YEAR
R.J. SUDDUTH Washington & Lee
Sudduth took a team that was woefully short on numbers and experience and reached the Region 1A championship game.
FIRST TEAM
TREVOR BOTTOMLEY Massaponax
Three-year starter was the Panthers’ glue in the midfield and contributed a team-high five assists to the offense.
MATTHEW D’LUGOS Mountain View
The senior all-district midfielder’s statistics (three goals, three assists) were only a small measure of his impact.
CONNOR DREIBEBIS Chancellor
The senior was the top defender on the state semifinalists, who allowed just nine goals in 12 games.
GABE ECKENRODE Massaponax
The Shenandoah-bound senior was the Panthers’ top defender and played every minute of every game.
SAMUEL FRITTON-AMOROSE Colonial Forge
Junior midfielder had six goals, four assists and controlled the action for the Eagles this season.
BRYAN HEALEY Eastern View
The junior goalkeeper kept the Cyclones competitive in their Battlefield District contests.
GIDEON KUMAH Chancellor
The senior center midfielder saved his best for big games and scored five goals with six assists.
MICHAEL LENHARD Brooke Point
The junior all-Commonwealth midfielder led the Black-Hawks with six goals and six assists in 2021.
JONAS LOHR Chancellor
Three of the junior’s seven goals came in a regional final victory. He also added a team-high nine assists.
CARSON PUGH Massaponax
Three-year starter defended the opponent’s top midfielder in every game and had three goals, four assists.
SECOND TEAM
Alessaandro Carrannante, Courtland: Junior central midfielder led Cougars with nine goals, eight assists.
Adam Cook, Chancellor: At 6-foot-4, the junior was a physical defensive presence for the Chargers.
Jake Cover, Colonial Forge: Three-year captain had seven goals, four assists for the Eagles.
A.J Dale, King George: Senior scored 11 goals in four games for Foxes before suffering a broken foot.
Ian Edwards, North Stafford: All-district junior posted a team-high eight goals and three assists for the Wolverines.
Joash Escobar, Brooke Point: First-team all-Commonwealth District goalkeeper posted four shutouts.
Lincoln Graham, Massaponax: Senior had five goals, four assists and was named first-team all-Commonwealth.
Jack Lausten, Colonial Forge: Center back stood out on defense and added four goals and three assists.
Bertrand Niyungeko, Chancellor: Scored a team-high 16 goals despite defensive attention, hamstring strain.
Eseophe Pele, Eastern View: The senior forward was the leading scorer for the Cyclones.
Cameron Smith-Carroll, Courtland: Senior defender was a stabilizing force on the Cougars’ back line.
HONORABLE MENTION
Dalen Ainsworth, Massaponax
Aaron Alexander, Brooke Point
Max Anderson, Chancellor
Colin Berghoff, Riverbend
Brenner Booren, Riverbend
Jayden Buckles, Stafford
Blake Childress, Stafford
Rusty Croce, Mountain View
Ryan Croce, Mountain View
James Drake, King George
David Franco, Eastern View
Christian Frye, Mountain View
Adrian Guerrero, North Stafford
Parker Hall, Brooke Point
Aaron Hernandez, Brooke Point
Nathan Huber, Spotsylvania
Patrick Jiminez, Chancellor
Bryce Kuberek, King George
Owen Lenzmaier, Brooke Point
Joe Liebe, Colonial Forge
Jacob Montgomery, Massaponax
Marcus Muntean, Chancellor
Logan Neves, Colonial Forge
Lucas Owens, Chancellor
Malachi Pitts, Colonial Forge
Douglas Recore, Riverbend
Garrett Shupe, King George
C.K. Sims, Riverbend