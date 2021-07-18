Spring All-Area: Brooke Point's Leap, Colonial Forge's Schuster are lacrosse players of the year

What separated Christian Leap and Mary Ellen Schuster from the others was vision. Leap, a senior attackman for the Brooke Point boys’ lacrosse team, saw the field as if he were a point guard (not exactly coincidental, since he moonlighted as one for parts of the past four winters).
“He literally looks like he’s throwing crossovers and stuff out there,” Black–Hawks coach Jack Monaghan observed.
Schuster, whose deft midfield play guided the Colonial Forge girls to the first state championship berth in program history, viewed the art of passing through a downright Emersonian lens.
“That’s one of the best things about women’s lacrosse,” Schuster said. “The way the ball moves is really tactful and beautiful and makes for some really pretty offensive plays.”
Perhaps most importantly, both players saw a potential in their teammates and helped them realize it through reliably selfless play.
“I was content when I had zero goals and six assists, because that would mean that we were doing well,” Leap said.
“Mary Ellen could score one goal, 10 goals, it doesn’t matter,” echoed Medic of Schuster. “The outcome was what was important to her, that she helped the team get a win. That’s rare to find in a high school player.”
That’s not to say Leap and Schuster, The Free Lance–Star’s boys and girls lacrosse players of the year, lacked statistical bona fides. Leap amassed 117 points (64 goals, 53 assists) in just nine games, as the Black–Hawks reached the Region 5D championship.
Schuster’s varied contributions (28 goals, 23 assists and 57 groundballs during the regular season) were felt all over the field.
While their paths were slightly different, both players were enamored with the sport from a young age. When Leap’s parents forbade him from donning football pads as a second grader, he attended a lacrosse clinic instead.
“I thought it would be the next best thing since there’s some contact,” he said.
Impactful decision. Despite enduring an 0–17 campaign as a freshman, Leap stuck it out at Brooke Point. When Monaghan came on staff the following year in 2019, he began to see glimmers of promise in the program.
“I always had hope,” he said. “I always knew there were some younger kids who were pretty good.”
The influx of underclass talent, coupled with Leap’s leadership, carried Brooke Point to unprecedented success. The Black–Hawks avenged an overtime loss to rival Mountain View during the regular season by dispatching the Wildcats in the regional semifinals.
By comparison, Schuster’s Eagles faced far less frequent adversity. She was seldom called upon to contribute during the second half of games that Colonial Forge already led by huge margins.
That all changed in the postseason, starting with a comeback victory over John Champe in the Region 6B quarterfinals. This time, Schuster took matters into her own hands by scoring the tying goal in an eventual 14–11 Colonial Forge victory.
“To be able to step into that leadership role and into that calm and confident state when we were losing games and needed to come back, with outside pressure on her that wasn’t really there during the season, is really impressive,” Medic said. “The moment is never too big for her.”
Between graduation and the whirlwind of summer, Schuster hardly had time to process Colonial Forge’s run to the Class 6 title game, where they were felled by Northern Virginia heavyweight Langley. Only in the past few weeks has she been able to fully appreciate the Eagles’ lengthy buildup to that moment.
Girls lacrosse wasn’t even a varsity sport in the Fredericksburg area when Schuster was a kid. She and her peers comprised some of the first recreation and travel youth leagues locally.
“Really, lacrosse in this area came out of nowhere,” she said. “It used to be nothing, and we kind of built it.”
