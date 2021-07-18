Spring All-Area: Brooke Point's Leap, Colonial Forge's Schuster are lacrosse players of the year

By comparison, Schuster’s Eagles faced far less frequent adversity. She was seldom called upon to contribute during the second half of games that Colonial Forge already led by huge margins.

That all changed in the postseason, starting with a comeback victory over John Champe in the Region 6B quarterfinals. This time, Schuster took matters into her own hands by scoring the tying goal in an eventual 14–11 Colonial Forge victory.

“To be able to step into that leadership role and into that calm and confident state when we were losing games and needed to come back, with outside pressure on her that wasn’t really there during the season, is really impressive,” Medic said. “The moment is never too big for her.”

Between graduation and the whirlwind of summer, Schuster hardly had time to process Colonial Forge’s run to the Class 6 title game, where they were felled by Northern Virginia heavyweight Langley. Only in the past few weeks has she been able to fully appreciate the Eagles’ lengthy buildup to that moment.

Girls lacrosse wasn’t even a varsity sport in the Fredericksburg area when Schuster was a kid. She and her peers comprised some of the first recreation and travel youth leagues locally.

“Really, lacrosse in this area came out of nowhere,” she said. “It used to be nothing, and we kind of built it.”

