PLAYER OF THE YEAR

EMILY LENHARD

Brooke Point

The Commonwealth District player of the year scored 14 goals and set up 16 others for the Black–Hawks as a junior.

COACH OF THE YEAR

BRIAN FOLEY

Colonial Forge

His Eagles went unbeaten in Commonwealth District play and finished with a 16–1–1 record for the season.

FIRST TEAM

CARLY BRIMHALL

Colonial Forge

The senior anchored a defense that posted 12 shutouts and scored six goals of her own for the Eagles in 2023.

AMARA CODD

Brooke Point

The Coastal Carolina-bound senior goalkeeper posted seven shutouts and allowed just 13 goals all season.

SAM CUPKA

King George

The senior defender was a second-team all-state selection for a team that gave up just 19 goals all season.

AMBER IGNUDO

Courtland

The junior forward scored a team-high 18 goals and added six assists in earning all-Battlefield District honors.

AVA KERTGATE

Colonial Forge

The three-time all-Commonwealth District striker scored 32 goals and doled out 11 assists in her senior season.

MACI LANDEL

Colonial Forge

A second-team all-state selection, Landel had a team-high 24 assists to go along with her 15 goals this spring.

TAMIA NELSON

Mountain View

The all-Commonwealth District sophomore had a team-leading 12 goals and eight assists for the rebuilding Wildcats.

ANNA MARIE PRITCHETT

Eastern View

The Battlefield player of the year was also named all-state after posting 15 goals, seven assists as senior midfielder.

LAUREN SANDERS

Brooke Point

Senior all-Commonwealth striker scored 25 of her 70 career goals as a senior and will play at American University.

MACY SHROPSHIRE

Courtland

The all-Battlefield junior defender also distributed 11 assists for a team that posted 10 shutouts on the season.

MARIA WALSH

Colonial Forge

The senior midfielder posted 12 goals and 10 assists en route to first-team all-Commonwealth District recognition.

SECOND TEAM

Riley Cajon, Mountain View: Senior provided valuable stability as a center midfielder for the Wildcats.

Reyna Cushworth, King George: All-Battlefield sophomore midfield enjoyed an impressive debut high school season.

Olivia Gay, Riverbend: Second-team all-district senior keeper posted seven shutouts to keep the Bears competitive.

Angela Gomez, Brooke Point: All-Commonwealth defender amassed over 120 takeaways for the Black–Hawks.

Ava Hecker, Colonial Forge: Senior midfielder and class valedictorian had eight goals and six assists.

Delaney Holloran, Courtland: All-district senior midfielder provided four goals, eight assists and leadership.

Morgan Mesterhazy, Colonial Forge: Junior defender was all-district and had three goals, eight assists.

Miranda Sanchez, Eastern View: Senior scored a team-high 16 goals and earned all-Battlefield honors.

Elizabeth Sielski, Massaponax: Junior defender had 112 takeaways and led Panthers in goals (three), assists (seven).

Lauren Thanvanthoughkham, Courtland: All-Battlefield District forward had 14 goals, four assists as a senior.

Jasmine Williams, North Stafford: All-Commonwealth senior forward showed a knack for scoring game-winning goals.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bella Adams, North Stafford

Nicole Alvarado, Colonial Forge

Addison Beaman, Culpeper

Anneliese Becker, Mountain View

Carley Brown, Riverbend

Tory Burton, Courtland

Sydney Campbell, Riverbend

Sydney Clarkson, Mountain View

Tessa Craig, North Stafford

Ina Cushworth, King George

Peyton Davis, Culpeper

Taylor Dutko, King George

Audrey Edwards, Caroline

Gracelyn Edwards, Caroline

Aislynn Frazier, Culpeper

Riley Goger, Brooke Point

Cailin Graves, King George

Abby Grider, Brooke Point

Emmy Mastrokalos, Riverbend

Rose McHugh, Colonial Forge

Lily Heatherman, Mountain view

Alex Hewson, Courtland

Kailey Hill, Colonial Forge

Zoe Hughes, James Monroe

Makayla Huppman, Brooke Point

Kaitlyn Klock, Caroline

Julianne LaRosa, Eastern View

Susannah Masson, Culpeper

Maci McDowell, North Stafford

Kira Peters, King George

Takiya Raynor, Courtland

Mak Robinson, Spotsylvania

Abby Rooney, Culpeper

Joy Rozwadowski, Culpeper

Hannah Russ, Mountain View

Dulce Salces, Brooke Point

Zoe Sample, Fredericksburg Christian

Anna Shegogue, King George

Gisele Torres, Eastern View

Mya Torres, Culpeper

Charlotte Young, Courtland

Tamirra Young, Eastern View