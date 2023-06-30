PLAYER OF THE YEAR
EMILY LENHARD
Brooke Point
The Commonwealth District player of the year scored 14 goals and set up 16 others for the Black–Hawks as a junior.
COACH OF THE YEAR
BRIAN FOLEY
Colonial Forge
His Eagles went unbeaten in Commonwealth District play and finished with a 16–1–1 record for the season.
FIRST TEAM
CARLY BRIMHALL
Colonial Forge
The senior anchored a defense that posted 12 shutouts and scored six goals of her own for the Eagles in 2023.
People are also reading…
AMARA CODD
Brooke Point
The Coastal Carolina-bound senior goalkeeper posted seven shutouts and allowed just 13 goals all season.
SAM CUPKA
King George
The senior defender was a second-team all-state selection for a team that gave up just 19 goals all season.
AMBER IGNUDO
Courtland
The junior forward scored a team-high 18 goals and added six assists in earning all-Battlefield District honors.
AVA KERTGATE
Colonial Forge
The three-time all-Commonwealth District striker scored 32 goals and doled out 11 assists in her senior season.
MACI LANDEL
Colonial Forge
A second-team all-state selection, Landel had a team-high 24 assists to go along with her 15 goals this spring.
TAMIA NELSON
Mountain View
The all-Commonwealth District sophomore had a team-leading 12 goals and eight assists for the rebuilding Wildcats.
ANNA MARIE PRITCHETT
Eastern View
The Battlefield player of the year was also named all-state after posting 15 goals, seven assists as senior midfielder.
LAUREN SANDERS
Brooke Point
Senior all-Commonwealth striker scored 25 of her 70 career goals as a senior and will play at American University.
MACY SHROPSHIRE
Courtland
The all-Battlefield junior defender also distributed 11 assists for a team that posted 10 shutouts on the season.
MARIA WALSH
Colonial Forge
The senior midfielder posted 12 goals and 10 assists en route to first-team all-Commonwealth District recognition.
SECOND TEAM
Riley Cajon, Mountain View: Senior provided valuable stability as a center midfielder for the Wildcats.
Reyna Cushworth, King George: All-Battlefield sophomore midfield enjoyed an impressive debut high school season.
Olivia Gay, Riverbend: Second-team all-district senior keeper posted seven shutouts to keep the Bears competitive.
Angela Gomez, Brooke Point: All-Commonwealth defender amassed over 120 takeaways for the Black–Hawks.
Ava Hecker, Colonial Forge: Senior midfielder and class valedictorian had eight goals and six assists.
Delaney Holloran, Courtland: All-district senior midfielder provided four goals, eight assists and leadership.
Morgan Mesterhazy, Colonial Forge: Junior defender was all-district and had three goals, eight assists.
Miranda Sanchez, Eastern View: Senior scored a team-high 16 goals and earned all-Battlefield honors.
Elizabeth Sielski, Massaponax: Junior defender had 112 takeaways and led Panthers in goals (three), assists (seven).
Lauren Thanvanthoughkham, Courtland: All-Battlefield District forward had 14 goals, four assists as a senior.
Jasmine Williams, North Stafford: All-Commonwealth senior forward showed a knack for scoring game-winning goals.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bella Adams, North Stafford
Nicole Alvarado, Colonial Forge
Addison Beaman, Culpeper
Anneliese Becker, Mountain View
Carley Brown, Riverbend
Tory Burton, Courtland
Sydney Campbell, Riverbend
Sydney Clarkson, Mountain View
Tessa Craig, North Stafford
Ina Cushworth, King George
Peyton Davis, Culpeper
Taylor Dutko, King George
Audrey Edwards, Caroline
Gracelyn Edwards, Caroline
Aislynn Frazier, Culpeper
Riley Goger, Brooke Point
Cailin Graves, King George
Abby Grider, Brooke Point
Emmy Mastrokalos, Riverbend
Rose McHugh, Colonial Forge
Lily Heatherman, Mountain view
Alex Hewson, Courtland
Kailey Hill, Colonial Forge
Zoe Hughes, James Monroe
Makayla Huppman, Brooke Point
Kaitlyn Klock, Caroline
Julianne LaRosa, Eastern View
Susannah Masson, Culpeper
Maci McDowell, North Stafford
Kira Peters, King George
Takiya Raynor, Courtland
Mak Robinson, Spotsylvania
Abby Rooney, Culpeper
Joy Rozwadowski, Culpeper
Hannah Russ, Mountain View
Dulce Salces, Brooke Point
Zoe Sample, Fredericksburg Christian
Anna Shegogue, King George
Gisele Torres, Eastern View
Mya Torres, Culpeper
Charlotte Young, Courtland
Tamirra Young, Eastern View