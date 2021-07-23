Spring All-Area: Girls soccer team capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
RUBY DARLING Mountain View
The West Virginia-bound senior scored 16 goals, added five assists and earned Commonwealth District player of the year honors.
COACH OF THE YEAR
KLINT JACKSON Chancellor
Jackson led the Chargers to an undefeated regular season, the Battlefield District title and a spot in the Region 4B final.
FIRST TEAM
AMARA CODD Brooke Point
The Black-Hawks’ sophomore goalkeeper made 53 saves en route to first-team all-Commonwealth District honors.
CATHERINE DITTMER Mountain View
The Virginia Wesleyan-bound senior controlled the defensive midfield for the Wildcats and also scored twice.
SARAH FRENSLEY Massaponax
Junior scored four goals and had 201 solo defensive takeaways, including a school-record 29 against Battlefield.
MADISON HEISCHMAN Chancellor
The senior forward scored a team-high 17 goals for the Battlefield District champion Chargers.
AVA KERTGATE Colonial Forge
The sophomore first-team all-district forward had four game-winners among her 14 goals and added four assists.
EMILY LENHARD Brooke Point
The all-district freshman midfielder scored nine goals, including two game-winners, and made 124 steals or recoveries.
CHARLOTTE SNEAD, James Monroe
Junior center midfielder scored 13 goals and added four assists despite constant double-team attention from opponents.
KAITLYN VENZEN Massaponax
The Panthers’ junior forward scored a team-leading 10 goals and had an assist during the 2021 season.
AVERY WHITE Massaponax
The freshman forward scored seven goals and added a team-high seven assists for the Panthers.
EMILY WINKELS Mountain View
The senior midfielder contributed nine goals and seven assists to help the Wildcats reach the regional final.
SECOND TEAM
Hailey Baltzelle, Mountain View: All-district junior had five goals and 11 assists from her midfield position.
Yonna Bowden, Chancellor: Senior spearheaded a defense allowed only one goal to a Battlefield District foe.
Kyrie Codd, Brooke Point: Senior all-district defender helped make things easier for her sister in goal.
Olivia Haynes, Courtland: Senior midfielder had four goals, three assists to help Cougars reach regionals.
Addy Helker, Colonial Forge: All-Commonwealth junior had district’s best takeaway ratio among defenders.
Bella Izadi, FCS: Junior goalkeeper made 145 saves during the season for the Eagles.
Lauren Sanders, Brooke Point: Sophomore forward led the Black-Hawks with 12 goals on the season.
Hailey Smith, North Stafford: Senior was a four-year starter at midfield/defense, scored four goals.
Alexa Stohr, Massaponax: Junior contributed seven goals and four assists to the Panthers’ cause.
Kristina Venzen, Massaponax: The junior defender had six assists and 130 solo defensive takeaways.
Maria Walsh, Colonial Forge: All-district sophomore midfielder had five goals, eight assists and few unforced errors.
HONORABLE MENTION
Yamileth Abraham-Reyes, James Monroe
Anna Ackerman, King George
Caitlyn Bergermann, Chancellor
Jessi Bronski, Chancellor
Katy Bronski, Chancellor
Rylee Cajohn, Mountain View
Lexi Duke, Chancellor
Savannah Dunnivan, Chancellor
Amber Fairfax, Culpeper
Lauren Forgas, Mountain View
Amber Ignudo, Courtland
Riley Goger, Brooke Point
Abby Gryder, Brooke Point
Cherish Hall, Chancellor
Annabelle Harris, Stafford
Cadee Hegarty, Mountain View
Ava Helker, Colonial Forge
Nadia Hughes, James Monroe
Zoe Hughes, James Monroe
Katie Jones, FCS
Raquel Johnson, Riverbend
Ally Juarez, Riverbend
Lyndsey Knox, King George
Maci Landel, Colonial Forge
Madison McDermott, Courtland
Rose McHugh, Colonial Forge
Kayla Montgomery, Caroline
Ceejay Morgan, Culpeper
Sydnee Nevitt, Courtland
Ella Newman, Chancellor
Sierra Patterson, Chancellor
Charlotte Patton, Riverbend
Lauren Peyton, Riverbend
Rachel Reid, Chancellor
Gabby Spears, Massaponax
Sophia Stallard, Riverbend
Abby Stevens, North Stafford
Taylor Thomas, FCS
Atlee Thompson, Courtland
Amanda Trapp, Courtland
Ashlyn Trovinger, Colonial Forge
Riley White, Massaponax
Isabel Whitman, James Monroe
Jasmine Williams, North Stafford