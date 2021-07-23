Spring All-Area: Girls soccer team capsules

The sophomore first-team all-district forward had four game-winners among her 14 goals and added four assists.

EMILY LENHARD Brooke Point

The all-district freshman midfielder scored nine goals, including two game-winners, and made 124 steals or recoveries.

CHARLOTTE SNEAD, James Monroe

Junior center midfielder scored 13 goals and added four assists despite constant double-team attention from opponents.

KAITLYN VENZEN Massaponax

The Panthers’ junior forward scored a team-leading 10 goals and had an assist during the 2021 season.

AVERY WHITE Massaponax

The freshman forward scored seven goals and added a team-high seven assists for the Panthers.

EMILY WINKELS Mountain View

The senior midfielder contributed nine goals and seven assists to help the Wildcats reach the regional final.

SECOND TEAM

Hailey Baltzelle, Mountain View: All-district junior had five goals and 11 assists from her midfield position.