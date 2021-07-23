 Skip to main content
Spring All-Area: Girls soccer team capsules
PLAYER OF THE YEAR

RUBY DARLING Mountain View

The West Virginia-bound senior scored 16 goals, added five assists and earned Commonwealth District player of the year honors.

COACH OF THE YEAR

KLINT JACKSON Chancellor

Jackson led the Chargers to an undefeated regular season, the Battlefield District title and a spot in the Region 4B final.

FIRST TEAM

AMARA CODD Brooke Point

The Black-Hawks’ sophomore goalkeeper made 53 saves en route to first-team all-Commonwealth District honors.

CATHERINE DITTMER Mountain View

The Virginia Wesleyan-bound senior controlled the defensive midfield for the Wildcats and also scored twice.

SARAH FRENSLEY Massaponax

Junior scored four goals and had 201 solo defensive takeaways, including a school-record 29 against Battlefield.

MADISON HEISCHMAN Chancellor

The senior forward scored a team-high 17 goals for the Battlefield District champion Chargers.

AVA KERTGATE Colonial Forge

The sophomore first-team all-district forward had four game-winners among her 14 goals and added four assists.

EMILY LENHARD Brooke Point

The all-district freshman midfielder scored nine goals, including two game-winners, and made 124 steals or recoveries.

CHARLOTTE SNEAD, James Monroe

Junior center midfielder scored 13 goals and added four assists despite constant double-team attention from opponents.

KAITLYN VENZEN Massaponax

The Panthers’ junior forward scored a team-leading 10 goals and had an assist during the 2021 season.

AVERY WHITE Massaponax

The freshman forward scored seven goals and added a team-high seven assists for the Panthers.

EMILY WINKELS Mountain View

The senior midfielder contributed nine goals and seven assists to help the Wildcats reach the regional final.

SECOND TEAM

Hailey Baltzelle, Mountain View: All-district junior had five goals and 11 assists from her midfield position.

Yonna Bowden, Chancellor: Senior spearheaded a defense allowed only one goal to a Battlefield District foe.

Kyrie Codd, Brooke Point: Senior all-district defender helped make things easier for her sister in goal.

Olivia Haynes, Courtland: Senior midfielder had four goals, three assists to help Cougars reach regionals.

Addy Helker, Colonial Forge: All-Commonwealth junior had district’s best takeaway ratio among defenders.

Bella Izadi, FCS: Junior goalkeeper made 145 saves during the season for the Eagles.

Lauren Sanders, Brooke Point: Sophomore forward led the Black-Hawks with 12 goals on the season.

Hailey Smith, North Stafford: Senior was a four-year starter at midfield/defense, scored four goals.

Alexa Stohr, Massaponax: Junior contributed seven goals and four assists to the Panthers’ cause.

Kristina Venzen, Massaponax: The junior defender had six assists and 130 solo defensive takeaways.

Maria Walsh, Colonial Forge: All-district sophomore midfielder had five goals, eight assists and few unforced errors.

HONORABLE MENTION

Yamileth Abraham-Reyes, James Monroe

Anna Ackerman, King George

Caitlyn Bergermann, Chancellor

Jessi Bronski, Chancellor

Katy Bronski, Chancellor

Rylee Cajohn, Mountain View

Lexi Duke, Chancellor

Savannah Dunnivan, Chancellor

Amber Fairfax, Culpeper

Lauren Forgas, Mountain View

Amber Ignudo, Courtland

Riley Goger, Brooke Point

Abby Gryder, Brooke Point

Cherish Hall, Chancellor

Annabelle Harris, Stafford

Cadee Hegarty, Mountain View

Ava Helker, Colonial Forge

Nadia Hughes, James Monroe

Zoe Hughes, James Monroe

Katie Jones, FCS

Raquel Johnson, Riverbend

Ally Juarez, Riverbend

Lyndsey Knox, King George

Maci Landel, Colonial Forge

Madison McDermott, Courtland

Rose McHugh, Colonial Forge

Kayla Montgomery, Caroline

Ceejay Morgan, Culpeper

Sydnee Nevitt, Courtland

Ella Newman, Chancellor

Sierra Patterson, Chancellor

Charlotte Patton, Riverbend

Lauren Peyton, Riverbend

Rachel Reid, Chancellor

Gabby Spears, Massaponax

Sophia Stallard, Riverbend

Abby Stevens, North Stafford

Taylor Thomas, FCS

Atlee Thompson, Courtland

Amanda Trapp, Courtland

Ashlyn Trovinger, Colonial Forge

Riley White, Massaponax

Isabel Whitman, James Monroe

Jasmine Williams, North Stafford

