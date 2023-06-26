BOYS' PLAYER OF THE YEAR
LOGAN EASTMAN
Riverbend
The Apprentice School-bound senior midfielder rarely left the field, winning 72.3 percent of faceoffs and scoring 66 goals while hoovering up 270 ground balls.
BOYS' COACH OF THE YEAR
MICHAEL BEUTEL
Mountain View
A former standout player at Brooke Point, he led the Wildcats to a 15-1 record and a perfect Commonwealth District mark for a second straight season.
GIRLS' PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JORDAN FITZGERALD
Stafford
Longwood University recruit offered rare utility as a true two-way midfielder, accumulating as many goals (77) as ground balls while also controlling 85 draws.
GIRLS' COACH OF THE YEAR
KELLY ULMER
Stafford
Her Indians logged their best season, defeating perennial powerhouse Colonial Forge and winning their first Commonwealth District title.
BOYS' TEAM
ELI DRUIETT
Mountain View
One of the area's dominant long pole defenders, the senior caused 21 turnovers and scooped up 22 ground balls.
NOAH FROST
Brooke Point
Only a sophomore, the midfielder scored 41 goals and contributed 26 assists for the Black-Hawks.
NATE GOUKER
Brooke Point
The Black-Hawks' top isolation defender, he caused 26 turnovers and recovered 41 ground balls as a senior.
REEF KRUG
Colonial Forge
With a name like that, it's no surprise the sophomore scored 39 goals and earned an all-district nod at attack.
LOGAN McGRATH
Mountain View
A technician skilled at dissecting defenses, the senior attacker scored 50 goals and added 16 assists.
HAYDEN MESINGER
Fredericksburg Christian
The Eagles' senior defensive stalwart earned a second-team Virginia Independent Schools all-state nod.
WILL MORRIS
North Stafford
A formidable presence in the midfield, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior scored 52 goals and added 15 assists.
JAMES PAGE
Brooke Point
Despite playing only eight games, the Black-Hawks' senior attacker scored 28 goals and racked up 20 assists.
STEVEN PRESTON
Mountain View
Tabbed the Commonwealth District's top goalie, he stopped more than 68 percent of the shots he faced while recording one shutout.
A.J. RILEY
Colonial Forge
A talented specialist, the senior midfielder earned an all-district nod for his faceoff prowess. He won approximately 72 percent.
GAVIN SCHWEITER
Brooke Point
A ground ball machine, the senior attracted 225 of them and also caused 62 turnovers from his perch as a long-stick midfielder.
GIRLS' TEAM
AVA DOHERTY
Riverbend
The junior anchored the Bears' defense en route to first-team all-Commonwealth District honors.
JULIA ETU
Stafford
Sophomore midfielder controlled 91 draws and scored 70 goals while serving as the Indians' vocal leader.
BRANDIE DUBE
Stafford
The Indians' senior goaltender made 100 saves and excelled in the clearance game.
AVERY HARTENSTEIN
Colonial Forge
The senior scored 58 goals, dished out 29 assists and had 99 draw controls for the Eagles.
FAITH MOORE
Culpeper
Talented senior scored 118 goals and earned a first-team all Region 4B nod in the midfield.
CLAUDIA PAINTER
Massaponax
Longwood University-bound senior scored 30 goals and contributed 14 assists, earning all Commonwealth District honors at attack.
CHLOE RONSHOLDT
Colonial Forge
Senior attacked netted 48 goals to go with 21 assists. Will play at Howard University.
VANESSA RONSHOLDT
Colonial Forge
Arizona State-bound senior midfielder scored 68 goals and added 20 assists while controlling 80 draws.
AVA TREAKLE
Riverbend
A four-year captain, the Commonwealth player of the year tallied 68 goals and 43 assists while also causing 68 turnovers on defense.
MARY WAHLIN
Mountain View
Totaled 72 points (55 goals, 17 assists) and caused 25 turnovers. Along with sister Olivia, she'll play lacrosse at the Coast Guard Academy.
OLIVIA WAHLIN
Mountain View
Senior first-team all-Commonwealth captain recorded 58 goals and 12 assists with 61 draw controls.
AVA WINDHAM
Mountain View
Junior was voted a USA Lacrosse All-American after scoring 90 goals and shooting 78 percent from the midfield.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Ryan Bondgren, Colonial Forge
Rex Colliver, Brooke Point
Tucker Deane, Culpeper
Michael Goben, Colonial Forge
Kyle Haga, Colonial Forge
Brady Leischner, Mountain View
Gavin Maple, Riverbend
Shane McGrath, Mountain View
Jacob Mills, Culpeper
Christian Pinto, Mountain View
Cole Plaster, Culpeper
James Ramos, Mountain View
Jesse Ramos, Mountain View
Diego Sanchez, Massaponax
Christian Stringer, Colonial Forge
Carter Thompson, Stafford
Isaiah Ward, Massaponax
Gabriel Weiss, Mountain View
GIRLS
Hope Amberger, Fredericksburg Academy
Paige Beardsley, Massaponax
Aubree Bullock, Riverbend
Ella Byrd, Fredericksburg Academy
Teagan Clark, Massaponax
Emma Clements, Fredericksburg Academy
Nirvana Coleman, Massaponax
Dabney Conerly, Brooke Point
Sophie Crane, Colonial Forge
Terrice Demps, North Stafford
Autumn Fairfax, Culpeper
Kat Druiett, Mountain View
Ayla Jantz, Riverbend
Virginia Johnson, Colonial Forge
Peyton Lockwood, Stafford
EV McConnell, Stafford
Emma Miller, Stafford
Ryleigh McNally, Riverbend
Maddie Patton, Stafford
Ashley Purtell, North Stafford
McKinzi Sauter, Stafford
Zoe Schneider, Culpeper
Elizabeth Station, Culpeper
Roxi Stone, Colonial Forge
Maddy Tlapa, Colonial Forge