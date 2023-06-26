BOYS' PLAYER OF THE YEAR

LOGAN EASTMAN

Riverbend

The Apprentice School-bound senior midfielder rarely left the field, winning 72.3 percent of faceoffs and scoring 66 goals while hoovering up 270 ground balls.

BOYS' COACH OF THE YEAR

MICHAEL BEUTEL

Mountain View

A former standout player at Brooke Point, he led the Wildcats to a 15-1 record and a perfect Commonwealth District mark for a second straight season.

GIRLS' PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JORDAN FITZGERALD

Stafford

Longwood University recruit offered rare utility as a true two-way midfielder, accumulating as many goals (77) as ground balls while also controlling 85 draws.

GIRLS' COACH OF THE YEAR

KELLY ULMER

Stafford

Her Indians logged their best season, defeating perennial powerhouse Colonial Forge and winning their first Commonwealth District title.

BOYS' TEAM

ELI DRUIETT

Mountain View

One of the area's dominant long pole defenders, the senior caused 21 turnovers and scooped up 22 ground balls.

NOAH FROST

Brooke Point

Only a sophomore, the midfielder scored 41 goals and contributed 26 assists for the Black-Hawks.

NATE GOUKER

Brooke Point

The Black-Hawks' top isolation defender, he caused 26 turnovers and recovered 41 ground balls as a senior.

REEF KRUG

Colonial Forge

With a name like that, it's no surprise the sophomore scored 39 goals and earned an all-district nod at attack.

LOGAN McGRATH

Mountain View

A technician skilled at dissecting defenses, the senior attacker scored 50 goals and added 16 assists.

HAYDEN MESINGER

Fredericksburg Christian

The Eagles' senior defensive stalwart earned a second-team Virginia Independent Schools all-state nod.

WILL MORRIS

North Stafford

A formidable presence in the midfield, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior scored 52 goals and added 15 assists.

JAMES PAGE

Brooke Point

Despite playing only eight games, the Black-Hawks' senior attacker scored 28 goals and racked up 20 assists.

STEVEN PRESTON

Mountain View

Tabbed the Commonwealth District's top goalie, he stopped more than 68 percent of the shots he faced while recording one shutout.

A.J. RILEY

Colonial Forge

A talented specialist, the senior midfielder earned an all-district nod for his faceoff prowess. He won approximately 72 percent.

GAVIN SCHWEITER

Brooke Point

A ground ball machine, the senior attracted 225 of them and also caused 62 turnovers from his perch as a long-stick midfielder.

GIRLS' TEAM

AVA DOHERTY

Riverbend

The junior anchored the Bears' defense en route to first-team all-Commonwealth District honors.

JULIA ETU

Stafford

Sophomore midfielder controlled 91 draws and scored 70 goals while serving as the Indians' vocal leader.

BRANDIE DUBE

Stafford

The Indians' senior goaltender made 100 saves and excelled in the clearance game.

AVERY HARTENSTEIN

Colonial Forge

The senior scored 58 goals, dished out 29 assists and had 99 draw controls for the Eagles.

FAITH MOORE

Culpeper

Talented senior scored 118 goals and earned a first-team all Region 4B nod in the midfield.

CLAUDIA PAINTER

Massaponax

Longwood University-bound senior scored 30 goals and contributed 14 assists, earning all Commonwealth District honors at attack.

CHLOE RONSHOLDT

Colonial Forge

Senior attacked netted 48 goals to go with 21 assists. Will play at Howard University.

VANESSA RONSHOLDT

Colonial Forge

Arizona State-bound senior midfielder scored 68 goals and added 20 assists while controlling 80 draws.

AVA TREAKLE

Riverbend

A four-year captain, the Commonwealth player of the year tallied 68 goals and 43 assists while also causing 68 turnovers on defense.

MARY WAHLIN

Mountain View

Totaled 72 points (55 goals, 17 assists) and caused 25 turnovers. Along with sister Olivia, she'll play lacrosse at the Coast Guard Academy.

OLIVIA WAHLIN

Mountain View

Senior first-team all-Commonwealth captain recorded 58 goals and 12 assists with 61 draw controls.

AVA WINDHAM

Mountain View

Junior was voted a USA Lacrosse All-American after scoring 90 goals and shooting 78 percent from the midfield.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Ryan Bondgren, Colonial Forge

Rex Colliver, Brooke Point

Tucker Deane, Culpeper

Michael Goben, Colonial Forge

Kyle Haga, Colonial Forge

Brady Leischner, Mountain View

Gavin Maple, Riverbend

Shane McGrath, Mountain View

Jacob Mills, Culpeper

Christian Pinto, Mountain View

Cole Plaster, Culpeper

James Ramos, Mountain View

Jesse Ramos, Mountain View

Diego Sanchez, Massaponax

Christian Stringer, Colonial Forge

Carter Thompson, Stafford

Isaiah Ward, Massaponax

Gabriel Weiss, Mountain View

GIRLS

Hope Amberger, Fredericksburg Academy

Paige Beardsley, Massaponax

Aubree Bullock, Riverbend

Ella Byrd, Fredericksburg Academy

Teagan Clark, Massaponax

Emma Clements, Fredericksburg Academy

Nirvana Coleman, Massaponax

Dabney Conerly, Brooke Point

Sophie Crane, Colonial Forge

Terrice Demps, North Stafford

Autumn Fairfax, Culpeper

Kat Druiett, Mountain View

Ayla Jantz, Riverbend

Virginia Johnson, Colonial Forge

Peyton Lockwood, Stafford

EV McConnell, Stafford

Emma Miller, Stafford

Ryleigh McNally, Riverbend

Maddie Patton, Stafford

Ashley Purtell, North Stafford

McKinzi Sauter, Stafford

Zoe Schneider, Culpeper

Elizabeth Station, Culpeper

Roxi Stone, Colonial Forge

Maddy Tlapa, Colonial Forge