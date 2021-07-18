Spring All-Area: Lacrosse team capsules

GIRLS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MARY ELLEN SCHUSTER Colonial Forge
The senior did a bit of everything for the state finalists: 28 goals, 23 assists, 26 draw controls, 57 ground balls, 23 caused turnovers.
COACH OF THE YEAR
NATE MEDIC Colonial Forge
Medic led the Eagles to a 14-2 record, the Region 6B title and their first appearance in the state championship game in school history.
ALEX BRITTON Mountain View
The Wildcats’ junior defender is a three-year varsity starter who collected 15 ground balls this spring.
ELISSA BUSTAMANTE Stafford
After helping the Indians reach the state field hockey final, she ably transferred her defensive skill to the lacrosse field.
CELIE CONSTANTINE James Monroe
Another two-sport athlete, the junior midfielder had four goals, four assists and 42 ground balls for the Yellow Jackets this spring.
HAVEN DOHERTY Riverbend
The senior scored a team-high 25 goals for the Bears and added six assists and 12 ground balls.
MAGGIE HATTON Colonial Forge
The senior team captain contributed 28 goals and a team-high 31 assists in the Eagles’ run to the state final.
AMY IGLESIAS–DUENAS North Stafford
Solid on defense, she was named all-Commonwealth District at goaltender.
ELENA JOHNSON Massaponax
The Panthers’ senior defender was an all-district pick who picked up 20 ground balls and forced 15 turnovers.
FAITH MOORE Culpeper
The sophomore midfieder scored a team-high 53 goals to lead the Blue Devils to the regional semifinals.
HANNAH NAVARRO Mountain View
The junior led the Wildcats with 42 goals and added 14 assists and 21 ground balls in the 2021 season.
GRACE PIETRO Massaponax
The senior midfielder was co-Commonwealth player of the year with 36 goals, 40 ground balls and 61 percent draw control.
EMMA STALTERI Mountain View
The junior capped her third year as a starter with 24 goals and 24 assists. She’ll play at Division I Wofford.
BOYS TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CHRISTIAN LEAP Brooke Point
The senior amassed 117 points (64 goals, 53 assists) and power the Black–Hawks to a resurgent campaign and berth in the Region 5D championship
COACH OF THE YEAR
JACK MONAGHAN Brooke Point
Monaghan led the Black–Hawks to their best season in years; Brooke Point started the season 4–0 and knocked off rival Mountain View en route to reaching the region finals.
LUKE ELLIS North Stafford
The senior was named first time all-Commonwealth District at midfield.
DAVID FLATH Stafford
The senior was named first team all-Commonwealth District on defense.
SHANE HECHT Riverbend
The Bears’ senior goalie was a first-team all-Commonwealth District selection.
JACK HOOK Mountain View
The junior attack amassed 26 regular-season goals and 17 assists for the Commonwealth District champions.
AVERY HUDSON FCS
The junior midfielder led the Eagles in goals and earned VISAA all-state honors.
DANIEL MERIDA Colonial Forge
The junior led the rebuilding Eagles in scoring and earned a first-team all-Commonwealth nod.
GRANT MESSICK Riverbend
The junior midfielder earned first-team all-Commonwealth District honors for the Bears.
AUSTIN PETERSON North Stafford
The senior was first team all-Commonwealth District on defense.
COLE PISER Colonial Forge
The senior was named first team all-Commonwealth District on defense.
JESSE RAMOS Mountain View
The sophomore midfielder had 15 goals, 13 assists and collected 38 ground balls in the regular season.
GAVIN SCHWEITER Brooke Point
The sophomore midfielder corralled a whopping 150 groundballs and won 63 percent of faceoffs he took.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Jordan Borders, Colonial Forge
J.P. Page, Brooke Point
Sam Wier, Colonial Forge
Jake Monaghan, Brooke Point
Nick Perkins, North Stafford
Alexander Riley, Colonial Forge
Garrett Talkington, Mountain View
Matt Harris, Brooke Point
Aiden Desmond, Colonial Forge
Chase Callan, Massaponax
Chris VanLiew, Mountain View
Thomas Dowd, Colonial Forge
Donavon Gonzalez, Mountain View
Logan Eastman, Riverbend
Eli Druiett, Mountain View
Breaden Rodgers, Mountain View
Ryan Miller, Colonial Forge
Evan Maliszewski, Riverbend
Caden Moraian, Mountain View
Derek Roseberry, Mountain View
Terry McGuire, North Stafford
Jack Schneider, FCS
Alex Aiken, FCS
Hunter Waite, FCS
GIRLS
Angelina Baldwin, James Monroe
Gabby Bartels, Mountain View
Ellen Chown, Colonial Forge
Keelan Crane, Colonial Forge
Ciarran Cubbage, James Monroe
Elizabeth Denecke, Massaponax
Jordan Fitzgerald, Massaponax
Gracie Mae Griffin, North Stafford
Ava Doherty, Riverbend
Fayth Julius, Brooke Point
Hannah Navarro, Mountain View
Faith Piser, Colonial Forge
Vanessa Ronsholdt, Colonial Forge
Avery Hartenstein, Colonial Forge
Janiya Rourk, Brooke Point
Ayla Jantz, Riverbend
Amber Bonds, North Stafford
Ava Treakle, Riverbend
Sydney Gouldman, Massaponax
Jaydia Rodgers, Colonial Forge
Skylar Trail, Colonial Forge
Sydney Ulmer, Stafford
Ava Windham, Mountain View
Rebeka James, Riverbend
Ashten Pfeiff, Culpeper