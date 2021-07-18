Spring All-Area: Lacrosse team capsules

GIRLS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

MARY ELLEN SCHUSTER Colonial Forge

The senior did a bit of everything for the state finalists: 28 goals, 23 assists, 26 draw controls, 57 ground balls, 23 caused turnovers.

COACH OF THE YEAR

NATE MEDIC Colonial Forge

Medic led the Eagles to a 14-2 record, the Region 6B title and their first appearance in the state championship game in school history.

ALEX BRITTON Mountain View

The Wildcats’ junior defender is a three-year varsity starter who collected 15 ground balls this spring.

ELISSA BUSTAMANTE Stafford

After helping the Indians reach the state field hockey final, she ably transferred her defensive skill to the lacrosse field.

CELIE CONSTANTINE James Monroe

Another two-sport athlete, the junior midfielder had four goals, four assists and 42 ground balls for the Yellow Jackets this spring.

HAVEN DOHERTY Riverbend