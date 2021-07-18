 Skip to main content
Spring All-Area: Lacrosse team capsules
GIRLS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

MARY ELLEN SCHUSTER Colonial Forge

The senior did a bit of everything for the state finalists: 28 goals, 23 assists, 26 draw controls, 57 ground balls, 23 caused turnovers.

COACH OF THE YEAR

NATE MEDIC Colonial Forge

Medic led the Eagles to a 14-2 record, the Region 6B title and their first appearance in the state championship game in school history.

ALEX BRITTON Mountain View

The Wildcats’ junior defender is a three-year varsity starter who collected 15 ground balls this spring.

ELISSA BUSTAMANTE Stafford

After helping the Indians reach the state field hockey final, she ably transferred her defensive skill to the lacrosse field.

CELIE CONSTANTINE James Monroe

Another two-sport athlete, the junior midfielder had four goals, four assists and 42 ground balls for the Yellow Jackets this spring.

HAVEN DOHERTY Riverbend

The senior scored a team-high 25 goals for the Bears and added six assists and 12 ground balls.

MAGGIE HATTON Colonial Forge

The senior team captain contributed 28 goals and a team-high 31 assists in the Eagles’ run to the state final.

AMY IGLESIAS–DUENAS North Stafford

Solid on defense, she was named all-Commonwealth District at goaltender. 

ELENA JOHNSON Massaponax

The Panthers’ senior defender was an all-district pick who picked up 20 ground balls and forced 15 turnovers.

FAITH MOORE Culpeper

The sophomore midfieder scored a team-high 53 goals to lead the Blue Devils to the regional semifinals.

HANNAH NAVARRO Mountain View

The junior led the Wildcats with 42 goals and added 14 assists and 21 ground balls in the 2021 season.

GRACE PIETRO Massaponax

The senior midfielder was co-Commonwealth player of the year with 36 goals, 40 ground balls and 61 percent draw control.

EMMA STALTERI Mountain View

The junior capped her third year as a starter with 24 goals and 24 assists. She’ll play at Division I Wofford.

BOYS TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CHRISTIAN LEAP Brooke Point

The senior amassed 117 points (64 goals, 53 assists) and power the Black–Hawks to a resurgent campaign and berth in the Region 5D championship

COACH OF THE YEAR

JACK MONAGHAN Brooke Point

Monaghan led the Black–Hawks to their best season in years; Brooke Point started the season 4–0 and knocked off rival Mountain View en route to reaching the region finals.

LUKE ELLIS North Stafford

The senior was named first time all-Commonwealth District at midfield.

DAVID FLATH Stafford

The senior was named first team all-Commonwealth District on defense.

SHANE HECHT Riverbend

The Bears’ senior goalie was a first-team all-Commonwealth District selection.

JACK HOOK Mountain View

The junior attack amassed 26 regular-season goals and 17 assists for the Commonwealth District champions.

AVERY HUDSON FCS

The junior midfielder led the Eagles in goals and earned VISAA all-state honors.

DANIEL MERIDA Colonial Forge

The junior led the rebuilding Eagles in scoring and earned a first-team all-Commonwealth nod.

GRANT MESSICK Riverbend

The junior midfielder earned first-team all-Commonwealth District honors for the Bears.

AUSTIN PETERSON North Stafford

The senior was first team all-Commonwealth District on defense.

COLE PISER Colonial Forge

The senior was named first team all-Commonwealth District on defense.

JESSE RAMOS Mountain View

The sophomore midfielder had 15 goals, 13 assists and collected 38 ground balls in the regular season.

GAVIN SCHWEITER Brooke Point

The sophomore midfielder corralled a whopping 150 groundballs and won 63 percent of faceoffs he took.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Jordan Borders, Colonial Forge

J.P. Page, Brooke Point

Sam Wier, Colonial Forge

Jake Monaghan, Brooke Point

Nick Perkins, North Stafford

Alexander Riley, Colonial Forge

Garrett Talkington, Mountain View

Matt Harris, Brooke Point

Aiden Desmond, Colonial Forge

Chase Callan, Massaponax

Chris VanLiew, Mountain View

Thomas Dowd, Colonial Forge

Donavon Gonzalez, Mountain View

Logan Eastman, Riverbend

Eli Druiett, Mountain View

Breaden Rodgers, Mountain View

Ryan Miller, Colonial Forge

Evan Maliszewski, Riverbend

Caden Moraian, Mountain View

Derek Roseberry, Mountain View

Terry McGuire, North Stafford

Jack Schneider, FCS

Alex Aiken, FCS

Hunter Waite, FCS

GIRLS

Angelina Baldwin, James Monroe

Gabby Bartels, Mountain View

Ellen Chown, Colonial Forge

Keelan Crane, Colonial Forge

Ciarran Cubbage, James Monroe

Elizabeth Denecke, Massaponax

Jordan Fitzgerald, Massaponax

Gracie Mae Griffin, North Stafford

Ava Doherty, Riverbend

Fayth Julius, Brooke Point

Hannah Navarro, Mountain View

Faith Piser, Colonial Forge

Vanessa Ronsholdt, Colonial Forge

Avery Hartenstein, Colonial Forge

Janiya Rourk, Brooke Point

Ayla Jantz, Riverbend

Amber Bonds, North Stafford

Ava Treakle, Riverbend

Sydney Gouldman, Massaponax

Jaydia Rodgers, Colonial Forge

Skylar Trail, Colonial Forge

Sydney Ulmer, Stafford

Ava Windham, Mountain View

Rebeka James, Riverbend

Ashten Pfeiff, Culpeper

Maeghan Stockli, Culpeper

Joe Ramsey, Culpeper

Avery Stanley, Eastern View

Miller Haught, Eastern View

Ani Paige, Eastern View

Alana Barrett, Eastern View

