Spring All-Area: Massaponax's Godfrey Abel is boys soccer player of the year

“I knew the potential we had,” Abel said. “Ever since our sophomore year when we won the regional title and all the sophomores we had on that team and all that potential, I just couldn’t wait for senior year.”

This past season, Pierce substituted Abel more frequently—partially to give him a breather and partially so the team learned how to function without his commanding presence. Each time he summoned Abel to the sideline, he watched his face drop in disappointment.

Just as telling were the expressions of the opposing defenders.

“You could just kind of see them exhale,” Pierce said. “You could see a sense of relief coming over their face, like ‘We get a break now.’ That right there told him how important and how dynamic of a game changer he was.”

Abel opened his final campaign in midseason form. He netted the winning goal in a season-opening, overtime victory over Stafford, then followed it up the next night with an acrobatic equalizer in the waning moments of a 1–1 draw against North Stafford.

After trailing for most of the game, the Panthers earned a free kick with eight seconds left. As Massaponax’s Trevor Bottomley prepared to take it, Pierce issued succinct advice: “Trevor, put it in the box, and let Godfrey go get it.”