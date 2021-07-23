Spring All-Area: Mountain View's Ruby Darling is girls soccer player of the year

Ramos said Darling did just that ever since she joined the program three games into her freshman season.

The veteran coach recalled that she came off the bench in her début against Brooke Point and scored “within seconds.”

Ramos said that’s when he knew Darling would join a list of decorated players at Mountain View that includes Old Dominion junior Megan Watts and East Carolina sophomore Brooke Burzynski.

“I would say she continued on the tradition of Mountain View having a player that could give us a 1–0 or 2–0 lead before the game even starts,” Ramos said.

West Virginia University head coach Nikki Izzo–Brown recruited Darling as a defender. Darling signed a national letter of intent with the Mountaineers in November and enrolled earlier this month.

She’s looking forward to the upcoming fall season after playing just 12 games the past two years.

Darling said the level of conditioning it takes to compete collegiately has already been an eye-opener. The Mountaineers’ season starts with an exhibition at home against Maryland on Aug. 8.