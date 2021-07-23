Spring All-Area: Mountain View's Ruby Darling is girls soccer player of the year

When Ruby Darling arrived at Mountain View High School in 2017, she was a student in Fernando Ramos’ physical education class.
Darling could barely take a step around the track during class without Ramos reminding her she’d be a great asset for his soccer team at Mountain View.
“I wanted to play,” Darling said. “But there was just not an opportunity for me.”
That’s because the Virginia Development Academy program Darling was a part of didn’t allow its players to participate at the high school level.
Darling eventually joined Richmond United, which had no issue allowing her to play for the Wildcats.
The union proved fruitful for Darling and Mountain View.
She recorded 39 goals in her career that was shortened by the cancellation of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Virginia High School League allowed an abbreviated 2021 campaign. Darling still finished with 16 goals and four assists as she helped lead the Wildcats to the Region 5D championship game.
Darling’s performance earned her Free Lance–Star player of the year honors.
“It was frustrating not having a junior season,” Darling said. “That was supposed to be a pretty big year for me. But we worked hard last season and it really taught us to play our hearts out every game.”
Ramos said Darling did just that ever since she joined the program three games into her freshman season.
The veteran coach recalled that she came off the bench in her début against Brooke Point and scored “within seconds.”
Ramos said that’s when he knew Darling would join a list of decorated players at Mountain View that includes Old Dominion junior Megan Watts and East Carolina sophomore Brooke Burzynski.
“I would say she continued on the tradition of Mountain View having a player that could give us a 1–0 or 2–0 lead before the game even starts,” Ramos said.
West Virginia University head coach Nikki Izzo–Brown recruited Darling as a defender. Darling signed a national letter of intent with the Mountaineers in November and enrolled earlier this month.
She’s looking forward to the upcoming fall season after playing just 12 games the past two years.
Darling said the level of conditioning it takes to compete collegiately has already been an eye-opener. The Mountaineers’ season starts with an exhibition at home against Maryland on Aug. 8.
“As soon I got here I could see it is truly a whole different level,” Darling said. “It is incredible the conditioning that we do. I would never say that I’ve been out of shape but this puts into perspective how hard it is at this level. When you think you’re tired you have to go 110 percent more.”
That level of effort was on display with the Wildcats.
Darling scored 13 goals and dished out nine assists as a freshman. She scored 10 more times and delivered 10 assists her sophomore season.
Ramos said her physicality and imposing stature made her a prime target for the Mountaineers.
“I think traditionally West Virginia likes players that have the physicality and the height that Ruby brings to the table,” Ramos said. “The natural speed and skill follow right behind … [Her size and strength] just allows her to win 50–50 battles, get out of tight scrums and then dominate aerial plays with her heading game.”
Darling has been a part of the Olympic Developmental Program in her career. She was a first-team All-Area performer as a sophomore in 2019. She was named Commonwealth District player of the year this past season. She also competed for the Wildcats’ track and field team and qualified for the Class 5 state meet in the 55-meter dash and the 1,600 relay.
Despite her speed, she was unable to outrun the persistent Ramos four years ago. She’s grateful that was the case.
“I heard such good things about Mountain View and I was excited,” Darling said. “I’m extremely thankful that I got the opportunity.”
