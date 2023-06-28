PLAYER OF THE YEAR

EMILY GILLESPIE

Louisa

The VHSL Class 4 state player of the year posted an 0.88 ERA and struck out 209 as senior for the state champion Lions.

COACH OF THE YEAR

SUSAN SHARPE

Louisa

Her squad went 24–1 and won the school’s first state championship, finishing the season on a 19-game winning streak.

FIRST TEAM

MADISON BACHMAN

Mountain View

The UTEP-bound senior batted .577 with 10 homers and 38 RBIs and was named all-Commonwealth District as a catcher.

KATE BRADEN

Spotsylvania

The all-Battlefield District junior second baseman hit .449 with seven home runs to help the Knights reach the state semifinals.

NYLA BROWN

Spotsylvania

The Knights’ all-Battlefield District shortstop batted .574 as a leadoff hitter and made just one error in the field all year.

EMILY DAMERON

Riverbend

The all-Commonwealth junior pitcher struck out 123 in 95 innings with a 1.33 ERA and and batted .311 for the Bears.

LANEY DEANE

Massaponax

The all-Commonwealth junior third baseman batted .480 with 10 home runs and a 1.194 slugging percentage for the Panthers.

KAYLIE DeCHICCIS

North Stafford

Named Commonwealth player of the year, the sophomore struck out 204 in 132 innings and batted .394 for the district champs.

ABBY GREENWOOD

King George

First-team all-state senior went 19–3 with 199 strikeouts, two no-hitters and an 0.59 ERA. She has signed with Division I Wofford.

RYLIE JOHNSON

Fredericksburg Christian

A major-college prospect, the all-state sophomore center fielder tied a VISAA record with 17 homers in 20 games and batted .780.

MYLIA KNIGHT

Spotsylvania

Bound for Virginia State University, the all-state senior first baseman hit .472 with three homers, including one in her final career at-bat.

DARA SHARPE

Louisa

Bound for George Mason, the Lions’ all-state senior shortstop batted .410, drove in 22 runs and stole 11 bases in 11 attempts.

SCARLETT WHITTAKER

Fredericksburg Christian

The sophomore sparked the Eagles’ run to the state title game with a 15-strikeout postseason game and two homers in the playoffs.

JORDAN YULE

Stafford

Delaware State-bound senior struck out 92 in 91⅔ innings and batted .412 en route to all-Commonwealth District honors.

SECOND TEAM

Savannah Bragg, Louisa: Junior all-state infielder hit .389 and drove in 24 runs, including a huge playoff quarterfinal hit.

Madison Dillard, Chancellor: All-Battlefield selection hit seven homers while batting .618 for the Chargers.

Leighton Gary, Stafford: Senior batted a team-high .419 with 19 RBIs and a .991 fielding percentage.

Phoebe Hughes, North Stafford: All-district senior catcher hit .444 and didn’t make an error behind the plate.

Morgan Maslock, Spotsylvania: Sophomore pitcher won 14 games, struck out 117 and batted .309 for the year.

Cassie Miller, FCS: Senior first baseman batted .529 and hit seven home runs for the state runner-up Eagles.

Kendall Morgan, King George: Second-team all-state third baseman batted .453 and stole 15 bases as a senior.

Abby Morris, North Stafford: All-Commonwealth junior shortstop batted .413 for the district champions.

Kylee Quinn, Culpeper: All-Battlefield District senior batted .561 for the Blue Devils and hit four homers.

Kaci Stephenson, Colonial Forge: Second-team all-Region 6B senior pitcher walked just five batters in 19 outings.

Jaidyn Tingen, Caroline: Freshman struck out 132 batters in the circle and batted .545 for the Cavaliers.

Jasey Williams, Chancellor: Chargers’ all-Battlefield senior batted .615, stole 13 bases and drove in 15 runs.

HONORABLE MENTION

Rachel Arce, Mountain View

Amanda Ashe, Mountain View

Savannah Ballou, Mountain View

Katie Billig, Massaponax

Cora Bowler, Colonial Beach

Emma Burgess, Westmoreland

Madelyn Chambers, Brooke Point

Abigail Clarke, King George

Emma Comer, Eastern View

Mayah Croson, North Stafford

Abby Dowdy, Spotsylvania

Maia Fissel, Chancellor

Laci Garrett, Louisa

Lauren Goodman, Louisa

Olivia George, Courtland

Alexandria Halston, Brooke Point

Elizabeth Hastings, Brooke Point

Paige Headley, King George

Kendall Holsington, Courtland

Alyssa Hopkins, Louisa

Brooke House, Culpeper

Erin Howdersheldt, Massaponax

Alexis Kantor, Mountain View

Denae Lardge, Stafford

Kaylee Lizardo, North Stafford

Kaitlyn Malie, Courtland

Haley Metzger, Culpeper

Emma Minnick, FCS

Rachel Morrison, King George

Ja’Chelle Mosley, Orange

Anelis Ortiz-Lugo, Stafford

Emma Parkyn, North Stafford

Kaitlyn Postell, Culpeper

Zoe Price, Spotsylvania

Brittney Rose, Westmoreland

Olivia Roudabush, Courtland

Hannah Rubino, Riverbend

Taylor Sain, Eastern View

Payton Schwinn, Colonial Forge

Madeline Smith, Colonial Forge

Madison Sobota, King George

Linsey Spillman, King George

Makayla Taylor, Colonial Forge

Layton Trible, FCS

Haley Walker, Louisa

Jordan Werth, Eastern View

Jordyn Wilkerson, Caroline