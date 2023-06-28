PLAYER OF THE YEAR
EMILY GILLESPIE
Louisa
The VHSL Class 4 state player of the year posted an 0.88 ERA and struck out 209 as senior for the state champion Lions.
COACH OF THE YEAR
SUSAN SHARPE
Louisa
Her squad went 24–1 and won the school’s first state championship, finishing the season on a 19-game winning streak.
FIRST TEAM
MADISON BACHMAN
Mountain View
The UTEP-bound senior batted .577 with 10 homers and 38 RBIs and was named all-Commonwealth District as a catcher.
KATE BRADEN
Spotsylvania
The all-Battlefield District junior second baseman hit .449 with seven home runs to help the Knights reach the state semifinals.
NYLA BROWN
Spotsylvania
The Knights’ all-Battlefield District shortstop batted .574 as a leadoff hitter and made just one error in the field all year.
EMILY DAMERON
Riverbend
The all-Commonwealth junior pitcher struck out 123 in 95 innings with a 1.33 ERA and and batted .311 for the Bears.
LANEY DEANE
Massaponax
The all-Commonwealth junior third baseman batted .480 with 10 home runs and a 1.194 slugging percentage for the Panthers.
KAYLIE DeCHICCIS
North Stafford
Named Commonwealth player of the year, the sophomore struck out 204 in 132 innings and batted .394 for the district champs.
ABBY GREENWOOD
King George
First-team all-state senior went 19–3 with 199 strikeouts, two no-hitters and an 0.59 ERA. She has signed with Division I Wofford.
RYLIE JOHNSON
Fredericksburg Christian
A major-college prospect, the all-state sophomore center fielder tied a VISAA record with 17 homers in 20 games and batted .780.
MYLIA KNIGHT
Spotsylvania
Bound for Virginia State University, the all-state senior first baseman hit .472 with three homers, including one in her final career at-bat.
DARA SHARPE
Louisa
Bound for George Mason, the Lions’ all-state senior shortstop batted .410, drove in 22 runs and stole 11 bases in 11 attempts.
SCARLETT WHITTAKER
Fredericksburg Christian
The sophomore sparked the Eagles’ run to the state title game with a 15-strikeout postseason game and two homers in the playoffs.
JORDAN YULE
Stafford
Delaware State-bound senior struck out 92 in 91⅔ innings and batted .412 en route to all-Commonwealth District honors.
SECOND TEAM
Savannah Bragg, Louisa: Junior all-state infielder hit .389 and drove in 24 runs, including a huge playoff quarterfinal hit.
Madison Dillard, Chancellor: All-Battlefield selection hit seven homers while batting .618 for the Chargers.
Leighton Gary, Stafford: Senior batted a team-high .419 with 19 RBIs and a .991 fielding percentage.
Phoebe Hughes, North Stafford: All-district senior catcher hit .444 and didn’t make an error behind the plate.
Morgan Maslock, Spotsylvania: Sophomore pitcher won 14 games, struck out 117 and batted .309 for the year.
Cassie Miller, FCS: Senior first baseman batted .529 and hit seven home runs for the state runner-up Eagles.
Kendall Morgan, King George: Second-team all-state third baseman batted .453 and stole 15 bases as a senior.
Abby Morris, North Stafford: All-Commonwealth junior shortstop batted .413 for the district champions.
Kylee Quinn, Culpeper: All-Battlefield District senior batted .561 for the Blue Devils and hit four homers.
Kaci Stephenson, Colonial Forge: Second-team all-Region 6B senior pitcher walked just five batters in 19 outings.
Jaidyn Tingen, Caroline: Freshman struck out 132 batters in the circle and batted .545 for the Cavaliers.
Jasey Williams, Chancellor: Chargers’ all-Battlefield senior batted .615, stole 13 bases and drove in 15 runs.
HONORABLE MENTION
Rachel Arce, Mountain View
Amanda Ashe, Mountain View
Savannah Ballou, Mountain View
Katie Billig, Massaponax
Cora Bowler, Colonial Beach
Emma Burgess, Westmoreland
Madelyn Chambers, Brooke Point
Abigail Clarke, King George
Emma Comer, Eastern View
Mayah Croson, North Stafford
Abby Dowdy, Spotsylvania
Maia Fissel, Chancellor
Laci Garrett, Louisa
Lauren Goodman, Louisa
Olivia George, Courtland
Alexandria Halston, Brooke Point
Elizabeth Hastings, Brooke Point
Paige Headley, King George
Kendall Holsington, Courtland
Alyssa Hopkins, Louisa
Brooke House, Culpeper
Erin Howdersheldt, Massaponax
Alexis Kantor, Mountain View
Denae Lardge, Stafford
Kaylee Lizardo, North Stafford
Kaitlyn Malie, Courtland
Haley Metzger, Culpeper
Emma Minnick, FCS
Rachel Morrison, King George
Ja’Chelle Mosley, Orange
Anelis Ortiz-Lugo, Stafford
Emma Parkyn, North Stafford
Kaitlyn Postell, Culpeper
Zoe Price, Spotsylvania
Brittney Rose, Westmoreland
Olivia Roudabush, Courtland
Hannah Rubino, Riverbend
Taylor Sain, Eastern View
Payton Schwinn, Colonial Forge
Madeline Smith, Colonial Forge
Madison Sobota, King George
Linsey Spillman, King George
Makayla Taylor, Colonial Forge
Layton Trible, FCS
Haley Walker, Louisa
Jordan Werth, Eastern View
Jordyn Wilkerson, Caroline