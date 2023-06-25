BOYS’ TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CHASE CATULLO
Riverbend
The junior stepped into the Bears’ No. 1 singles spot and took an unbeaten record into the Region 5D tournament.
COACH OF THE YEAR
PRESTON WILL Eastern View
His balanced Cyclones earned a state tournament bid with a runner-up finish in the Region 4B playoffs.
KELDIBEK KOZHOEV
Courtland
The junior transfer from Kyrgyzstan went 17–1, with his only singles loss coming in the Region 4B championship match.
JULIUS FERLAZZO
Eastern View
The Cyclones’ junior was 14–4, with all of his losses coming against Kozhoev, while manning the top singles spot for the Region B runners-up.
JASON MONROE
Eastern View
The Cyclones’ senior finished his career with one loss in the past three years, including regional and state competition.
DEVEN JANI
Riverbend
A freshman, he finished unbeaten at No. 2 singles for the Bears and joined Catullo to win a district doubles title.
GRIFFIN VAN ZANDT
James Monroe
As a freshman, he assumed the No. 1 spot for the Yellow Jackets and reached the Region 3B singles and doubles semifinals.
GIRLS TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MIRANDA McCOY
Eastern View
The senior went 17–1, claimed her second straight Region 4B singles title and advanced to the Class 4 state semifinals.
COACH OF THE YEAR
JIMMIE WILLIAMS
Courtland
The veteran coach led his young, balanced team to a 20–1 record, its first region title and a spot in the state semifinals.
KENDAL CHANG
Riverbend
The junior went 13–1, losing a regional tiebreaker to Independence’s Bella DeLuise, and claimed district singles and doubles titles.
MAYA JANI
Riverbend
She remained unbeaten at No. 2 singles through three seasons of high school play and joined Chang as district doubles champs.
GRACE BURNER
Massaponax
The Panthers’ top seed finished 9–3 in singles play and 10–2 at No. 1 doubles with partner Josie Brewster.
ADELE GRANGER
Courtland
The junior posted an 11–8 record in singles for the state semifinalists while facing the district’s top individual players.
GIANNA McDERMOTT
James Monroe
The Yellow Jackets’ sophomore finished as singles runner-up in both the Battlefield District and Region 3B.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Xavier Atkins, Caroline
Josh Bartlett, Riverbend
Xander Beamon, Stafford
Dhruve Bejugam, Riverbend
Luke DeGallery, Riverbend
Fred Kline, Courtland
Dieter Kufuor, Brooke Point
Kayden Lawston, Culpeper
Jason Moore, Eastern View
Jack Quinton, James Monroe
Jacob Scott, Brooke Point
Josh Shrader, Eastern View
GIRLS
Shelby Brewer, Massaponax
Josie Brewster, Massaponax
Isabelle Bustamante–Velez, Riverbend
Chandler Gustard, Caroline
Natalie Holt, Courtland
Piper Kingsley, James Monroe
Allison Meyer, Courtland
Madeline Mills, Riverbend
Reilly O’Brien, Riverbend
Linnea Rouse, Stafford
Dew Sherwood, Courtland
Rebecca Sniffin, James Monroe
Libby Snow, Courtland
Meredith Stapleton, Courtland
Emily Wortman, Eastern View