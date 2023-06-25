BOYS’ TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CHASE CATULLO

Riverbend

The junior stepped into the Bears’ No. 1 singles spot and took an unbeaten record into the Region 5D tournament.

COACH OF THE YEAR

PRESTON WILL Eastern View

His balanced Cyclones earned a state tournament bid with a runner-up finish in the Region 4B playoffs.

KELDIBEK KOZHOEV

Courtland

The junior transfer from Kyrgyzstan went 17–1, with his only singles loss coming in the Region 4B championship match.

JULIUS FERLAZZO

Eastern View

The Cyclones’ junior was 14–4, with all of his losses coming against Kozhoev, while manning the top singles spot for the Region B runners-up.

JASON MONROE

Eastern View

The Cyclones’ senior finished his career with one loss in the past three years, including regional and state competition.

DEVEN JANI

Riverbend

A freshman, he finished unbeaten at No. 2 singles for the Bears and joined Catullo to win a district doubles title.

GRIFFIN VAN ZANDT

James Monroe

As a freshman, he assumed the No. 1 spot for the Yellow Jackets and reached the Region 3B singles and doubles semifinals.

GIRLS TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

MIRANDA McCOY

Eastern View

The senior went 17–1, claimed her second straight Region 4B singles title and advanced to the Class 4 state semifinals.

COACH OF THE YEAR

JIMMIE WILLIAMS

Courtland

The veteran coach led his young, balanced team to a 20–1 record, its first region title and a spot in the state semifinals.

KENDAL CHANG

Riverbend

The junior went 13–1, losing a regional tiebreaker to Independence’s Bella DeLuise, and claimed district singles and doubles titles.

MAYA JANI

Riverbend

She remained unbeaten at No. 2 singles through three seasons of high school play and joined Chang as district doubles champs.

GRACE BURNER

Massaponax

The Panthers’ top seed finished 9–3 in singles play and 10–2 at No. 1 doubles with partner Josie Brewster.

ADELE GRANGER

Courtland

The junior posted an 11–8 record in singles for the state semifinalists while facing the district’s top individual players.

GIANNA McDERMOTT

James Monroe

The Yellow Jackets’ sophomore finished as singles runner-up in both the Battlefield District and Region 3B.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Xavier Atkins, Caroline

Josh Bartlett, Riverbend

Xander Beamon, Stafford

Dhruve Bejugam, Riverbend

Luke DeGallery, Riverbend

Fred Kline, Courtland

Dieter Kufuor, Brooke Point

Kayden Lawston, Culpeper

Jason Moore, Eastern View

Jack Quinton, James Monroe

Jacob Scott, Brooke Point

Josh Shrader, Eastern View

GIRLS

Shelby Brewer, Massaponax

Josie Brewster, Massaponax

Isabelle Bustamante–Velez, Riverbend

Chandler Gustard, Caroline

Natalie Holt, Courtland

Piper Kingsley, James Monroe

Allison Meyer, Courtland

Madeline Mills, Riverbend

Reilly O’Brien, Riverbend

Linnea Rouse, Stafford

Dew Sherwood, Courtland

Rebecca Sniffin, James Monroe

Libby Snow, Courtland

Meredith Stapleton, Courtland

Emily Wortman, Eastern View