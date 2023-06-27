ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

CHANAN MATHIS

Courtland

The VCU-bound senior set a Class 4 state record in the 400 (47.86) and finished second in the 100 and 200 after sweeping all three at regionals.

KAILYNN TYSON

North Stafford

The senior took part in four Region 5D event wins and brought home five state medals: in the 100, 200, long jump, triple jump and 400 relay.

COACH OF THE YEAR

KRISTEN LOWERY

Courtland

Her Cougars fell one point short of a Class 4 boys' state title after cruising to the Battlefield District boys' crown and placing second among the girls.

BOYS TEAM

JAKE APPLEGATE

Riverbend

The senior was Region 5D champion in the 110 hurdles and finished a close second at the state meet.

TYLER ARNOLD

Riverbend

The Bears' sophomore was runner-up at 3,200 meters in both the Region 5D and Class 5 state championships.

VINCENT BOND

Mountain View

The senior ran the state's fastest 400 meters (47.63) in the Class 5 meet and also placed seventh in the 100.

DAVIAN BOOKER

Massaponax

Just a freshman, he won the Region 5D title in the 300 hurdles and was state runner-up in the event.

BRADY BRENNAN

Brooke Point

Last fall's Class 5 state cross country champ placed second in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600 at this spring's finals.

MATT FISHER

Colonial Forge

The speedy sophomore placed fourth in the Class 4 100 meters after placing in the regional top five in the 100 and 200.

JOHN FRANK

Caroline

The senior was fourth in the Class 3 shot put after placing second in the shot and third in the discus in Region 3B.

JAIDEN OGLESBY

Colonial Forge

He high-jumped an area-best 6-8, placed fourth in the state and first in Region 6B, where he was also second in the long jump.

TERRY TRAVIS

Massaponax

The senior blew away the field to win the Class 5 title at 800 meters.

KWAME WHITAKER

Courtland

The senior won the Class 4 long jump (24-4.5) and was third in the 100 after winning the regional long jump and placing third in the triple jump.

GIRLS TEAM

MADELYN ANDERSON

Mountain View

The junior placed second in the 800 and fifth in the 1,600 in the Class 5 state meet after winning a Region 5D title in the 800.

THERESA BRECKLEY

Culpeper

For the second straight year, the junior swept the Class 3 shot put and discus titles and went unbeaten against district rivals.

LAUREN CASTRO

Courtland

The Cougars' versatile junior qualified for state in the 100, 400 and long jump and placed in three events in Region 4B.

ALEX HOPKINS

Colonial Forge

The junior won Region 6B 100 and 200 titles, then placed third in the 100, fourth in the 200 and ran on the state runner-up 400 relay.

ANIJAH JAMES

King George

The senior placed second in the Class 4 long jump after winning the indoor title and was the area's top hurdler.

KYNDAL JONES

Massaponax

The senior was the Region 5D 400-meter runner-up and anchored a 1,600 relay team that won the region and placed fourth at state.

KATE LOESCHER

Colonial FORGE

The sophomore finished third in the 3,200 (10:46.11) and seventh in the 1,600 at the Class 6 state meet.

ISABEL OSTVIG

Colonial Forge

The versatile junior won a Region 6B high jump crown and also placed in the long and triple jumps there.

SAMANTHA POTTS

Riverbend

The Bears' senior won Region 5D titles in the pole vault and discus and became the Class 5 state pole vault runner-up.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Mohammed Ahmed, Courtland

Liam Andros, Brooke Point

Logan Androse, Brooke Point

Braeden Anthony, Culpeper

Samuel Armstrong, North Stafford

Michael Blamo, Culpeper

Joel Boakye, Courtland

Elijah Bolich, Massaponax

Ian Bollinger, Mountain View

Junior Bony, Stafford

Trey Brock, Eastern View

Jae Carpenter, Orange

Trenton Cross-Lee, Colonial Forge

Peyton Darby, James Monroe

Justin Davenport, Louisa

Justin Ford, Courtland

Cameron Gaillot, Spotsylvania

Antonio Harris, Spotsylvania

Brian Harris, Colonial Forge

Dontae Hawthorne, Colonial Forge

Jayden Hines, Massaponax

Savion Hiter, Louisa

Matthew Holland, Colonial Forge

Vladimir Joacin, Caroline

Anton Jones-Wilson, Caroline

Ethan Lapier, Riverbend

Lawrence LaSasso, Culpeper

Jamaal Lewis, Courtland

A.J. Marshall, Culpeper

Eric Mensah, Mountain View

Jalen Miller, Chancellor

William Moore, Louisa

Rashawn Morris, Caroline

Kalib Murray, Culpeper

David Norman, Orange

MarcAnthony Parker, Riverbend

Brandon Powers, Colonial Forge

Christian Ray, FCS

Alex Rexroat, North Stafford

Lawrence Reynolds, FCS

Francis Roberts, Courtland

T.J. Norman, Culpeper

Justin Rau, Riverbend

Isaiah Reid, Caroline

Davon Shelton, Stafford

Cameron Sidebotham, Colonial Forge

Christian Smith, Culpeper

Jeffrey Smith, Riverbend

Steven Sutherland, Culpeper

Elijah Thomas, Colonial Forge

Jeremiah Thompson, Brooke Point

Marquise Thornley, James Monroe

Benjamin Tidwell, King George

Malique Tunstall, Caroline

Jimmy Volk, FCS

Roget Walker, King George

Dylan Weddle, Brooke Point

Kamron Wolken, James Monroe

Jesse Woolstenhume, Colonial Forge

GIRLS

Aleah Alexander, Colonial Forge

Holly Anderson, Eastern View

Michelle Basoah-Sarfo, Colonial Forge

Faith Butler, Massaponax

Logan Conner, James Monroe

Sacha Cotton, North Stafford

Katherine Craig, North Stafford

Angel David, Louisa

Olivia Downum, King George

Brenna Elchenko, Stafford

Sophia Epperson, Brooke Point

Jaidyn Ferguson, Caroline

Gabrielle Freeman, Colonial Forge

Ellen Gallagher, Chancellor

Summer Gee, Eastern View

Mary Ella Glauber, Colonial Forge

Helena Griffith, Mountain View

Jessica Harrah, Culpeper

Kennedy Harris, Louisa

Zariah Hicks, Colonial Forge

Savannah Hinson, Spotsylvania

Kamila Ijaz, Massaponax

Paris Johnson, Chancellor

Harmony Jones, James Monroe

Jennifer Koumondji, Courtland

DaNae Lane, King George

Kenya Lawson, Chancellor

Carley Layden, Culpeper

Hailey Lemke, Stafford

Julia Lucas, Mountain View

Maeve Myers, Louisa

Hannah Neiss, Mountain View

Kylee Quinn, Culpeper

Michelle Pendleton, Courtland

Callsta Rash, King George

Shae Reynolds, Brooke Point

Essence Robinson, Colonial Forge

Alexis Rose, Massaponax

Hannah Ryan, Louisa

Kate Shoaf, Colonial Forge

Tinyia Terrell, Caroline

Alyssa Tonetti, King George

Alyss Valerio, Colonial Forge

Kayla Veney, Caroline

Taylor Waddy, Louisa

Ayanna Woods, North Stafford

Tamirra Young, Eastern View