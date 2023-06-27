ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
CHANAN MATHIS
Courtland
The VCU-bound senior set a Class 4 state record in the 400 (47.86) and finished second in the 100 and 200 after sweeping all three at regionals.
KAILYNN TYSON
North Stafford
The senior took part in four Region 5D event wins and brought home five state medals: in the 100, 200, long jump, triple jump and 400 relay.
COACH OF THE YEAR
KRISTEN LOWERY
Courtland
Her Cougars fell one point short of a Class 4 boys' state title after cruising to the Battlefield District boys' crown and placing second among the girls.
People are also reading…
BOYS TEAM
JAKE APPLEGATE
Riverbend
The senior was Region 5D champion in the 110 hurdles and finished a close second at the state meet.
TYLER ARNOLD
Riverbend
The Bears' sophomore was runner-up at 3,200 meters in both the Region 5D and Class 5 state championships.
VINCENT BOND
Mountain View
The senior ran the state's fastest 400 meters (47.63) in the Class 5 meet and also placed seventh in the 100.
DAVIAN BOOKER
Massaponax
Just a freshman, he won the Region 5D title in the 300 hurdles and was state runner-up in the event.
BRADY BRENNAN
Brooke Point
Last fall's Class 5 state cross country champ placed second in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600 at this spring's finals.
MATT FISHER
Colonial Forge
The speedy sophomore placed fourth in the Class 4 100 meters after placing in the regional top five in the 100 and 200.
JOHN FRANK
Caroline
The senior was fourth in the Class 3 shot put after placing second in the shot and third in the discus in Region 3B.
JAIDEN OGLESBY
Colonial Forge
He high-jumped an area-best 6-8, placed fourth in the state and first in Region 6B, where he was also second in the long jump.
TERRY TRAVIS
Massaponax
The senior blew away the field to win the Class 5 title at 800 meters.
KWAME WHITAKER
Courtland
The senior won the Class 4 long jump (24-4.5) and was third in the 100 after winning the regional long jump and placing third in the triple jump.
GIRLS TEAM
MADELYN ANDERSON
Mountain View
The junior placed second in the 800 and fifth in the 1,600 in the Class 5 state meet after winning a Region 5D title in the 800.
THERESA BRECKLEY
Culpeper
For the second straight year, the junior swept the Class 3 shot put and discus titles and went unbeaten against district rivals.
LAUREN CASTRO
Courtland
The Cougars' versatile junior qualified for state in the 100, 400 and long jump and placed in three events in Region 4B.
ALEX HOPKINS
Colonial Forge
The junior won Region 6B 100 and 200 titles, then placed third in the 100, fourth in the 200 and ran on the state runner-up 400 relay.
ANIJAH JAMES
King George
The senior placed second in the Class 4 long jump after winning the indoor title and was the area's top hurdler.
KYNDAL JONES
Massaponax
The senior was the Region 5D 400-meter runner-up and anchored a 1,600 relay team that won the region and placed fourth at state.
KATE LOESCHER
Colonial FORGE
The sophomore finished third in the 3,200 (10:46.11) and seventh in the 1,600 at the Class 6 state meet.
ISABEL OSTVIG
Colonial Forge
The versatile junior won a Region 6B high jump crown and also placed in the long and triple jumps there.
SAMANTHA POTTS
Riverbend
The Bears' senior won Region 5D titles in the pole vault and discus and became the Class 5 state pole vault runner-up.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Mohammed Ahmed, Courtland
Liam Andros, Brooke Point
Logan Androse, Brooke Point
Braeden Anthony, Culpeper
Samuel Armstrong, North Stafford
Michael Blamo, Culpeper
Joel Boakye, Courtland
Elijah Bolich, Massaponax
Ian Bollinger, Mountain View
Junior Bony, Stafford
Trey Brock, Eastern View
Jae Carpenter, Orange
Trenton Cross-Lee, Colonial Forge
Peyton Darby, James Monroe
Justin Davenport, Louisa
Justin Ford, Courtland
Cameron Gaillot, Spotsylvania
Antonio Harris, Spotsylvania
Brian Harris, Colonial Forge
Dontae Hawthorne, Colonial Forge
Jayden Hines, Massaponax
Savion Hiter, Louisa
Matthew Holland, Colonial Forge
Vladimir Joacin, Caroline
Anton Jones-Wilson, Caroline
Ethan Lapier, Riverbend
Lawrence LaSasso, Culpeper
Jamaal Lewis, Courtland
A.J. Marshall, Culpeper
Eric Mensah, Mountain View
Jalen Miller, Chancellor
William Moore, Louisa
Rashawn Morris, Caroline
Kalib Murray, Culpeper
David Norman, Orange
MarcAnthony Parker, Riverbend
Brandon Powers, Colonial Forge
Christian Ray, FCS
Alex Rexroat, North Stafford
Lawrence Reynolds, FCS
Francis Roberts, Courtland
T.J. Norman, Culpeper
Justin Rau, Riverbend
Isaiah Reid, Caroline
Davon Shelton, Stafford
Cameron Sidebotham, Colonial Forge
Christian Smith, Culpeper
Jeffrey Smith, Riverbend
Steven Sutherland, Culpeper
Elijah Thomas, Colonial Forge
Jeremiah Thompson, Brooke Point
Marquise Thornley, James Monroe
Benjamin Tidwell, King George
Malique Tunstall, Caroline
Jimmy Volk, FCS
Roget Walker, King George
Dylan Weddle, Brooke Point
Kamron Wolken, James Monroe
Jesse Woolstenhume, Colonial Forge
GIRLS
Aleah Alexander, Colonial Forge
Holly Anderson, Eastern View
Michelle Basoah-Sarfo, Colonial Forge
Faith Butler, Massaponax
Logan Conner, James Monroe
Sacha Cotton, North Stafford
Katherine Craig, North Stafford
Angel David, Louisa
Olivia Downum, King George
Brenna Elchenko, Stafford
Sophia Epperson, Brooke Point
Jaidyn Ferguson, Caroline
Gabrielle Freeman, Colonial Forge
Ellen Gallagher, Chancellor
Summer Gee, Eastern View
Mary Ella Glauber, Colonial Forge
Helena Griffith, Mountain View
Jessica Harrah, Culpeper
Kennedy Harris, Louisa
Zariah Hicks, Colonial Forge
Savannah Hinson, Spotsylvania
Kamila Ijaz, Massaponax
Paris Johnson, Chancellor
Harmony Jones, James Monroe
Jennifer Koumondji, Courtland
DaNae Lane, King George
Kenya Lawson, Chancellor
Carley Layden, Culpeper
Hailey Lemke, Stafford
Julia Lucas, Mountain View
Maeve Myers, Louisa
Hannah Neiss, Mountain View
Kylee Quinn, Culpeper
Michelle Pendleton, Courtland
Callsta Rash, King George
Shae Reynolds, Brooke Point
Essence Robinson, Colonial Forge
Alexis Rose, Massaponax
Hannah Ryan, Louisa
Kate Shoaf, Colonial Forge
Tinyia Terrell, Caroline
Alyssa Tonetti, King George
Alyss Valerio, Colonial Forge
Kayla Veney, Caroline
Taylor Waddy, Louisa
Ayanna Woods, North Stafford
Tamirra Young, Eastern View