Spring preview: Softball

The Wildcats are slated to open their shortened 12-game season by hosting Riverbend on Tuesday. But Mountain View’s pitching staff will be revamped following the graduation of Kantor, the 2019 Region 5B Player of the Year who’s now pitching at Christopher Newport University.

Worley and her staff have not named a No. 1 starter among three candidates and its likely each will have a chance to perform either as a starter or in relief.

“Maybe we won’t be a one-pitcher team. We’re probably have to use a little of all of them. And rely on our defense and offense,” Worley said.

Franklin admitted it will take some time for the staff to develop.

“They’re definitely going to struggle with mental toughness because I don’t think any of the three has started as a pitcher on a high school field,” the Bridgewater College-bound senior said. “But we’re all going to be there for them. . . . I’m just excited to see what we can do.”

If any of the veterans or several newcomers thought they were along for a free ride, Worley’s no-nonsense approach erased that notion. Following one of the team’s two-hour practices, one player described her as “pushy” (in a complimentary way).