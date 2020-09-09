Stafford County delays decision on out-of-season workouts

All five high schools in the county have football players participating in a 7-on-7 league at the Fredericksburg Field House and several are in a similar league in Northern Virginia.

Brooke Point football coach Dwight Hazelwood said it’s a “Catch-22” because he wants his athletes taking advantage of outside resources. But he is concerned that if schools aren’t allowing participation, athletes are more likely to venture out and away from their coaches’ supervision.

“I can’t be mad at parents for using those resources,” Hazelwood said. “A lot of people may criticize it but 7-on-7 does have a place and right now it seems to be the only place for a kid to be if they want to play football.”

While Stafford girls basketball coach Carl Harris said he’s grateful the board is being cautious, Ramos and Hazelwood are prepared to get going.

Ramos said it didn’t take long for parents and players to know where they could walk and stand and for his players to know where to place their bags and be prepared for temperature checks.

Ramos added he’s anxious to get going at the high school level after his team’s entire 2020 season was canceled last spring.