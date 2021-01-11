Stafford County schools open winter sports practice

“It’s mixed emotions, just because they’ve delayed it so much,” Harris said. “Wrestling is unlike every other sport, obviously, but just having enough time. I’m excited, but it’s tough when every other school system got to start a month ahead of us.”

Harris cited conditioning and certifying wrestlers’ weights as difficult logistical hurdles in the content of a condensed season. The Black-Hawks’ first match is scheduled for Jan. 20, just nine days after he’ll meet some of his wrestlers for the first time.

“I’m a little concerned about the guys’ health, as well,” Harris said. “You have to be in shape before you can go out and scrap.”

Sport-specific COVID-19 mitigations as outlined in the Virginia High School League’s “Return to Participation” document will also complicate matters.

For example, Abramson’s swimmers can gather in groups of just six per lane, with three on each end. Wrestlers must keep the same practice partner for at least eight consecutive days.

Harris said he’s heard of a couple of potential opt-outs from wrestling due to COVID, and that Stafford’s flip-flopping on a start date didn’t help.