Stafford hires Chancellor's Drugatz as head football coach

Some members of Jeff Drugatz’s coaching staff at Chancellor High School have never been a part of another football program.
They played for the Chargers and also began their coaching careers at Chancellor.
Drugatz was ready for another challenge after three years of directing the Chargers.
He applied for the opening at Stafford High.
He was recently hired to replace Mo Hampton, who stepped down following the 2021 season.
Drugatz said his staff is going to Stafford with him as they take on the challenge of moving from a Class 4 program to Class 5.
“A couple of those guys have never coached or played anywhere but Chancellor,” Drugatz said. “They were willing to branch out and see if we can do it at a Stafford. It’s a bigger school. It’s a risk, but it’s definitely a risk worth taking.”
Drugatz, a former Massaponax assistant, said he’s thrilled to return to the Commonwealth District and face-off against the Panthers and other highly competitive programs.
He has a rebuilding project at Stafford which has dropped 20 straight games and has just six wins since 2017.
“The Battlefield [District] has a lot of stiff competition,” Drugatz said. “But to be back in the Commonwealth with Massaponax, [Colonial] Forge and Mountain View was exciting to me.”
Drugatz went 15-11 in his three seasons at Chancellor. He guided the Chargers to the Region 4B playoffs this past season. Chancellor put up a fight against No. 2 seed King George in the region quarterfinals before falling, 21-7.
Drugatz said he went into the Stafford interview loose and confident because even if he wasn’t hired he was content at Chancellor.
“It was a win-win situation,” Drugatz said. “[Chancellor athletic director Len Carlson] gave me my first opportunity as a head coach. He entrusted me with the program. I had a three-year plan to have a winning record and put Chancellor back in the playoffs. We succeeded with that plan.”
Carlson said the Chargers now turn their attention to a coaching search.
Former head coach Bob Oliver, who died last year at age 65, spent 19 seasons leading the program.
From the time the school opened in 1988 until Oliver’s retirement in 2016, the Chargers had just two head coaches.
They’ll now search for their third head coach since 2017. Drugatz was hired to replace Jeff Glessner who resigned in 2109 after two seasons.
“The stability quality is the hardest one to find,” Carlson said. “You don’t see it as much … But what we’re looking for is someone who will take time to develop and build our program.”
Carlson said the Chargers posted the position earlier this week so they can begin receiving applications. They hope to have a coach in place by mid-March. He noted that the Chargers have several starters returning on both sides of the ball. He’s hopeful the job is highly sought-after.
“A few people have reached out to me already because they heard the rumors [about Drugatz leaving],” Carlson said. “With the trajectory that Coach Drugatz put us on I’m hoping this will be a very attractive job to coaches in the area.”
The Indians will face the Chargers in their second game next season. They’re slated to play each other the next three years.
Carlson said he’s eager to see how Drugatz rebuilds Stafford’s program.
“You could see improvement in our program every year he was here,” Carlson said. “It’s always hard when you lose a good coach but I’m excited to see him grow even more at Stafford.”
