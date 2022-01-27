Stafford hires Chancellor's Drugatz as head football coach

“The stability quality is the hardest one to find,” Carlson said. “You don’t see it as much … But what we’re looking for is someone who will take time to develop and build our program.”

Carlson said the Chargers posted the position earlier this week so they can begin receiving applications. They hope to have a coach in place by mid-March. He noted that the Chargers have several starters returning on both sides of the ball. He’s hopeful the job is highly sought-after.

“A few people have reached out to me already because they heard the rumors [about Drugatz leaving],” Carlson said. “With the trajectory that Coach Drugatz put us on I’m hoping this will be a very attractive job to coaches in the area.”

The Indians will face the Chargers in their second game next season. They’re slated to play each other the next three years.

Carlson said he’s eager to see how Drugatz rebuilds Stafford’s program.

“You could see improvement in our program every year he was here,” Carlson said. “It’s always hard when you lose a good coach but I’m excited to see him grow even more at Stafford.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.