Stafford schools approve out-of-season workouts starting Oct. 5

Jeff Berry woke up with a renewed focus Wednesday morning.
The Colonial Forge athletic director hasn’t had any activities to oversee since the coronavirus pandemic shut down high school sports in March.
But after the Stafford County School Board voted 4-3 to allow out-of-season conditioning following a contentious one-hour debate Tuesday night, Berry exhaled.
Colonial Forge and the four other high schools in the county can get started with out-of-season conditioning in anticipation of the winter sports season which is set to begin Dec. 7.
Stafford County coaches will receive training this week on the guidelines that Chief Officer of High Schools and School Safety Tom Nichols presented to the board on Tuesday. The first day of conditioning is scheduled for Oct. 5.
“I’ve got purpose now,” Berry said. “I’m planning stuff, scheduling meetings. This is the most excited I’ve been in a long time. I can’t wait.”
Berry almost had to wait indefinitely.
School Board members Sarah Chase, Elizabeth Warner and Pamela Yeung voted against the proposal outright. Patricia Healy was set to vote against a revised motion when she made an impassioned plea to revert back to the original motion.
Aquia District representative Irene Hollerback obliged and the motion narrowly carried.
The revised motion would’ve called for Nichols to return to the board on Oct. 13 or Oct. 27 to present an update on how outdoor conditioning was going before athletes were allowed indoors.
Healy wanted to empower Nichols, the athletic directors, coaches and school administrators to oversee workouts and suggest any changes if needed.
Healy said the revised motion tells school personnel, “We don’t trust you.”
“I think to break this up is a slap in the face to the people that have done all the work on this project,” Healy said. “I would suspect that if a problem arose it would be this crew that’s bringing it to us now that would say, ‘We need to stop this.’”
Chase, Warner and Yeung weren’t sold. The primary point of contention was the transition from outside to inside.
The current plan calls for all sports to train outside with indoor sports such as volleyball and basketball moving into the school Oct. 26.
Yeung said ventilation in older schools like North Stafford isn’t capable of handling indoor learning or athletics during the pandemic.
“I’m not going to support a plan that has Phase 1, 2 and 3 altogether where you move from outside to inside because inside is not ready for education or training unless my questions are answered about the ventilation,” Yeung said.
Superintendent Scott Kizner accused Yeung of “cherry picking” COVID-19 statistics to support her position. Yeung cited stats that the positivity rate has increased since July while Kizner said other metrics show that it’s on the decline.
Several other Fredericksburg area localities are allowing out-of-season conditioning to take place. Hollerback said sports are as essential as special education and English as a Second Language which have allowed students back in school.
“There’s another side of our student body that needs to be doing something other than sitting in front of a computer,” Hollerback said. “The athletic fields are an extension of our classrooms … So it’s not just that a bunch of kids want to get together and throw a ball back and forth with each other. It’s part of the learning experience.”
Tuesday night’s meeting was the second time the board has considered out-of-season conditioning. Two weeks ago, representatives decided to gain more insight and postpone the decision.
Berry and Mountain View athletic director Greg Margheim said they’re appreciative of the fierce debate.
Berry said one word kept coming to his mind Wednesday: “grateful.”
Berry said the close vote and passionate conversation shows how invested the board is in the community and the safety of the children.
Margheim said now that administrators know how intently the board is watching, everyone associated with conditioning will use extreme caution.
“I enjoyed it,” Margheim said of watching the board meeting. “You hear both sides of everything. The virus has got people so divided. It’s crazy. But if there had been a blanket ‘yes, no big deal,’ we may have let our guard down. Now our guard is up. We’re going to make sure we’re more vigorous, because there is no wiggle room.”
