Stafford schools approve out-of-season workouts starting Oct. 5

Aquia District representative Irene Hollerback obliged and the motion narrowly carried.

The revised motion would’ve called for Nichols to return to the board on Oct. 13 or Oct. 27 to present an update on how outdoor conditioning was going before athletes were allowed indoors.

Healy wanted to empower Nichols, the athletic directors, coaches and school administrators to oversee workouts and suggest any changes if needed.

Healy said the revised motion tells school personnel, “We don’t trust you.”

“I think to break this up is a slap in the face to the people that have done all the work on this project,” Healy said. “I would suspect that if a problem arose it would be this crew that’s bringing it to us now that would say, ‘We need to stop this.’”

Chase, Warner and Yeung weren’t sold. The primary point of contention was the transition from outside to inside.

The current plan calls for all sports to train outside with indoor sports such as volleyball and basketball moving into the school Oct. 26.

Yeung said ventilation in older schools like North Stafford isn’t capable of handling indoor learning or athletics during the pandemic.