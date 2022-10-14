 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State scores

Amherst County 35, Rustburg 34

Bayside 70, Kellam 25

Benedictine 45, Collegiate-Richmond 14

Brentsville 55, William Monroe 14

Briar Woods 21, Independence 12

Chatham 42, William Campbell 34

Clarke County 41, Meridian High School 0

Col. Richardson, Md. 27, Nandua 12

Colonial Heights 44, Meadowbrook 8

Dinwiddie 42, Petersburg 0

E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 6

Essex 66, Colonial Beach 12

Fairfax 78, W.T. Woodson 0

Frank Cox 24, Landstown 7

Franklin County 35, William Byrd 23

Freedom (W) 68, Woodbridge 6

Gate City 35, Lee High 21

George Wythe-Wytheville 20, Galax 7

Goochland 42, Monticello 14

Grassfield 21, Great Bridge 0

Grayson County 34, Giles 14

Green Run 63, Ocean Lakes 0

Grundy 68, J.I. Burton 26

Hayfield 45, Annandale 14

James Madison 21, Centreville 18

Kempsville 14, Salem-Va. Beach 10

Lafayette 35, King William 0

Lord Botetourt 41, William Fleming 27

Loudoun County 27, Lightridge 7

Mechanicsville High School 12, Henrico 7

Orange County 42, Fluvanna 7

Oscar Smith 52, King's Fork High School 21

Petersburg, W.Va. 49, Mountain View 0

Potomac 20, Glen Allen 7

Powhatan 35, Clover Hill 0

Pulaski County 48, Blacksburg 7

Ridgeview 42, John Battle 6

Riverheads 41, Wilson Memorial 21

Rural Retreat 32, Chilhowie 0

Staunton River 34, Northside 0

Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 12

Thomas Dale 41, Hopewell 12

Tuscarora 55, Rock Ridge 6

Twin Springs 44, Eastside 7

Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge County 7

Western Branch 56, Hickory 3

Woodgrove 35, Potomac Falls 14

Woodstock Central 52, Skyline 7

York 58, Jamestown 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS 

West Point vs. K&Q Central, ppd.

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews...

