Stellar defenses keep Stafford, JM unbeaten in field hockey

There is perhaps no more solitary spot on a field hockey roster than that reserved for Stafford and James Monroe’s starting goalkeepers.

Neither at Maury Stadium nor a few miles north across the river in Falmouth are the home teams currently in the habit of allowing opponents to threaten, let alone score. The undefeated Yellow Jackets and Indians each opened the season with multi-game shutout streaks that were snapped only last week.

“It’s almost not fair for our goalies sometimes, because they don’t get a chance to stop balls,” Yellow Jackets coach Erin Cunningham said.

Standout Stafford netminder Addison Kahn insists she isn’t bored back there, though admittedly the junior’s best stops this fall have come at the expense of her own teammates.

“Maybe we use her a bit more in practice than in games, but that’s OK,” Indians coach Bryce Barnes said.

James Monroe (10–0 entering play Tuesday) finally relinquished its streak during a 5–1 win against Courtland last Thursday.

Stafford (13–0), meanwhile, surrendered its first two goals of the season in recent back-to-back victories over Commonwealth District rivals Mountain View and Brooke Point.

“You know, you get that kind of shock at first,” said Katie Boyd, James Monroe’s senior sweeper. “It’s not a thing we normally have to deal with. But when you realize it’s a 5-1 game, you look at each other and go, ‘What am I worrying about?’ and get right back to playing.”

Cunningham attributed her team’s defensive success to a willingness to cover for teammates any time they vie for a loose ball.

“It almost feels like they’re out of position sometimes, but it’s truly just them wanting to back each other up and move for each other,” she said.

At Stafford, defense starts on the forward line, and the Indians seldom allow opponents to mount anything resembling an attack. On the rare occasion they manage to break the blockade, fleet backs like Camryn DeLeva are lurking to clean up.

“We try to keep it as forward as we possibly can and keep them in one area,” DeLeva said.

Both teams have state tournament aspirations (James Monroe in Class 3 and Stafford in Class 5) and now both will know what it means to recover after an opponent puts the ball in the net.

That experience was far from a given as recently as a week ago.

“We don’t want to get to a state game and having not been scored on yet and have to learn how to handle that,” Cunningham said.