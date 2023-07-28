When Culpeper High School’s boys’ basketball coach job opened up this summer, Daniel Nobbs didn’t need to spend much time sorting through potential successors.

One name immediately popped out: Keith “Mister” Jennings.

“I don’t exactly know why, but the stars lined up,” Nobbs, the school’s activities director, said on Friday. “We had several applications and some pretty good interviews, but ‘Mister’ is a pretty good interview, and his résumé is quite lengthy.

“To say it was a no-brainer, it was probably like Nick Saban showing up at your door and saying, ‘I want to coach football here.’”

Nobbs still went through the formality, but it was clear that the attraction was mutual. If you don’t know Jennings (or know of him), you probably haven’t spent much time in Culpeper County.

An all-Battlefield District guard, despite standing just 5-feet-7. A second-team All-American at East Tennessee State, where he still ranks fifth in NCAA history with 983 career assists and nearly engineered an NCAA first-round tournament upset of Mookie Blaylock and top-seeded Oklahoma in 1989.

A professional playing career that included stops with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets, plus several successful seasons in Europe, capped by 1999 MVP honors for Le Man of the French League. And a coaching career at both the high school and college level.

Said Nobbs: “I like to say he is Mr. Basketball for Culpeper. He’s a local kid, he’s always had the odds against him. It was always an uphill battle, but he’s always personified the character of Culpeper County. It’s a small town, and you have to work hard to do your thing.”

So when James Thompson stepped down as coach to spend more time with his family, Nobbs recalled a conversation he’d had with Jennings at one of the annual free summer camps he’d host in hometown several years back.

Jennings had expressed interest in coming home to coach someday. He was in charge of the women’s team at Lees-McRae (N.C.), but the Bobcats bottomed out this season at 2–23, and Jennings was out after six years.

As one door closed, another opened.

“(Nobbs) hit me up to gauge my interest,” Jennings said. “I always said that before I finished my career, I’d like to coach at Culpeper High School, and it looks like God answered another prayer.”

It wasn’t just the Blue Devils who needed him. Jennings recently lost his sister, who lived in Culpeper and helped look after their parents, who recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Jennings and his fiancée have moved into his parents’ basement to help as needed.

Even as he played and coached elsewhere, Jennings had kept in touch with his roots. Among those who attended his annual summer camps was Patrick Thornhill, who now coaches basketball at county rival Eastern View High School and whose father Billy coached Jennings at Culpeper in the 1980s.

Said Thornhill: “(Jennings) brings a lot of experience and a lot of love for the game of basketball. He’s bringing that back to the county. He’s always been giving back to the county. I think it’s awesome.”

Thornhill was a toddler when Jennings played for his father, but he recalled that the elder Thornhill “always said that he was a great player, but even with all the success he had, that Mister was always a better person than a player.”

According to Nobbs, Jennings is just the fifth boys’ basketball coach in the school’s history, and like the previous four (John Averett, Simon Poole, Billy Thornhill and Thompson), all have ties to the county.

We live in an era of short attention spans, so the Blue Devils who suit up for Jennings next winter may not be all that familiar with their coach’s decades-old exploits. There’s always the internet, but Nobbs believes the close-knit county’s oral history will serve as a better source of information.

“They know of what he has done,” Nobbs said. “They do know who he is. Around here, you pass down stories. Moms and grandmas tell their kids, ‘Do you know who he is?’ “

Jennings’ playing exploits are legendary in the county. Now, he hopes to write another chapter as a coach with a young team in an unforgiving district, using his own example as motivation.

“I couldn’t have drawn it up better than to full-circle it,” Jennings said. “... I want to start the ‘Mister’ era and take the program to another level. I want to help (the players) understand that big things can come from small packages and small towns.”