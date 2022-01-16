STEVE DeSHAZO: Late local sports broadcaster Neville gave his all for athletes, schools and community

There were no second takes and no paid advertising. Somehow, we seemed to make it work, mainly through Neville’s vast reservoir of knowledge.

After the cable station went under, Neville became the voice of UMW’s basketball teams for their online broadcasts, while still finding financing for taping high school football games and streaming them the following week.

“He was one of the finest announcers I’ve ever seen. This guy interviewed people like Neil Armstrong, and yet was so humble, you’d never know it,” Often wrote.

One of Coleman’s favorite memories was re-watching a Spotsylvania/Courtland football game Neville broadcast in the early 1990s. Both teams ran the rather unglamorous Wing–T offense.

“I finally got to watch it, and the first thing Mike said before the game was, ‘Tonight, you’re going to see one of the prettiest, ugliest games you’ll ever see in your life,’ “ Coleman said with a chuckle.

Neville had been scheduled to broadcast a basketball game on Dec. 17, the night of his heart attack, but a COVID outbreak among one of the teams forced the game to be postponed. He returned home before his wife Sharon rushed him to the hospital.