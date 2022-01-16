STEVE DeSHAZO: Late local sports broadcaster Neville gave his all for athletes, schools and community

IIF YOU WERE an athlete or a coach in the Fredericksburg area any time in the past three decades and you didn’t know who Mike Neville was, you weren’t paying attention.
The odds were very good he knew of you.
Local sports lost a vast reservoir of institutional knowledge (and genuine decency) when Neville died last week. The hardest-working man in local sports suffered a massive heart attack a week before Christmas and finally succumbed to complications on Thursday.
His absence is shocking—not only because of the void he leaves, but because he had the biggest heart of anyone most of us ever knew.
“Mike was all about giving the kids in the area exposure, whether it was football, baseball, basketball—anything,” said former Spotsylvania and Colonial Forge football coach Tim Coleman, who became Neville’s longtime partner on local high school sports telecasts.
“That’s what Mike was all about. That was really fun for him. You could always see the excitement in the kids’ eyes when he would come around for games.”
One of those “kids” was Chris Lam, who played offensive line at Chancellor in the 1990s and later became an assistant coach for the Chargers. He recalls his teammates’ elation at being chosen for a postgame interview with Neville.
“He could make a local kid feel like an All-Pro,” Lam said. “He’d show up to games, and it was a chance to be seen for local kids. We’d keep the [tapes] as keepsakes.”
Stoking their egos wasn’t Neville’s only method of helping local athletes. Long before YouTube and the explosion of video, he would regularly splice together action clips for athletes and coaches to send to college recruiters—often at his own expense.
He did the same for the University of Mary Washington, helping produce videos for the school’s annual spring athletic banquet.
“We’d stay up until the wee hours of the morning, cutting tape,” UMW sports information director Clint Often wrote in an email, “ ... all the while telling dumb jokes, quoting every movie imaginable, and coming to the inevitable point of each video of going from the point from where we went from ‘Let’s make this amazing,’ to ‘Let’s get this finished.’ One year, he handed me the finished product 10 minutes before the banquet started.”
Neville was essentially a one-man show for Fredericksburg’s local cable station, originally known as Prestige Cable and later Adelphia Cable CV3. That’s where he and I did a weekly half-hour talk show with literally no budget, discussing everything from Washington’s NFL franchise to high school field hockey.
There were no second takes and no paid advertising. Somehow, we seemed to make it work, mainly through Neville’s vast reservoir of knowledge.
After the cable station went under, Neville became the voice of UMW’s basketball teams for their online broadcasts, while still finding financing for taping high school football games and streaming them the following week.
“He was one of the finest announcers I’ve ever seen. This guy interviewed people like Neil Armstrong, and yet was so humble, you’d never know it,” Often wrote.
One of Coleman’s favorite memories was re-watching a Spotsylvania/Courtland football game Neville broadcast in the early 1990s. Both teams ran the rather unglamorous Wing–T offense.
“I finally got to watch it, and the first thing Mike said before the game was, ‘Tonight, you’re going to see one of the prettiest, ugliest games you’ll ever see in your life,’ “ Coleman said with a chuckle.
Neville had been scheduled to broadcast a basketball game on Dec. 17, the night of his heart attack, but a COVID outbreak among one of the teams forced the game to be postponed. He returned home before his wife Sharon rushed him to the hospital.
“No matter how you knew Mike, you know he never met a stranger, loved to talk sports and loved to play golf on Tuesdays,” wrote Tom Cooper, general manager of radio stations Super Hits 95.9 WRGQ/Thunder 104.5, on a GoFundMe page that quickly surpassed the goal for covering Neville’s medical expenses.
Truly a jack of all trades, Neville also worked as a disc jockey for WGRQ and once hosted a nightly sports talk show on a different radio station—all while being a proud father and grandfather. Local sports truly won’t be the same without him.
“He was a big part of Fredericksburg area,” Coleman said. “He was just a very instrumental part of people’s lives.”
