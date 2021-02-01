Streaming video, play by play announcers give his school fans a glimpse of what they're missing

Jamie Batten has been a constant witness to her son Shane’s exploits on the basketball court. So imagine her dismay this past winter, when she learned that fans weren’t compatible with Spotsylvania County schools’ plan to hold sports seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Extremely disappointed with this being his senior year,” she said. “I couldn’t even imagine how this was going to be.”
So instead of cheering from the stands at Chancellor, where Shane is a starting point guard, Jamie Batten has watched- (and listened to) each game on the NFHS Network.
While schools all across the Fredericksburg area have partnered with NFHS to provide live streams of games, Chancellor is one of just a handful utilizing a dedicated play-by-by announcer to provide a full broadcast for diehard fans and parents like Batten.
Chargers athletic director Len Carlson first connected with Mark Fought a little more than a year ago, when the longtime Blacksburg High School announcer moved to the area. They initially planned to broadcast Charger football games on the radio, but adjusted those plans once the pandemic hit.
With Fought calling the action, Batten doesn’t feel like she’s missing much from home. It’s easy to discern “the exact calls, knowing who the foul’s on,” she said. “I don’t have a question of whether that was my son or somebody else.”
Fought puts in the legwork typical of a college or pro announcer, attending practices and building a rapport with Chargers players and coaches. It shows in a polished gameday product.
“I like to hear him talk about Shane’s previous game or how, for a 5–10 guy, he can really jump,” Batten said. “Like, he’s really that short and he can dunk.”
Other schools have followed suit. James Monroe tabbed former boys and girls basketball coach Julian Bumbrey to call Yellow Jackets’ games, while longtime TV/radio announcers Mike Neville (play-by-play) and David Robinson (color) volunteered to rotate contests across Spotsylvania County.
Fought said the empty gym hasn’t altered his approach on the microphonr much, though he does find himself missing the sonic energy accompanying a dunk or clutch 3-pointer.
“I can’t really amp up too much on the emotional side when there are great plays, because there’s not the crowd noise that compliments that kind of call,” he said.
Schools don’t make much (if any) profit from the streaming games on the NFHS Network. The endeavor is more about providing an experience to parents and fans during an unprecedented moment in high school sports.
“Unfortunately those parents and grandparents and students can’t get out there, so this is our way of giving back to the community a little bit,” Neville said.
Carlson has heard from parents who say they plan to listen to the audio of Fought’s broadcasts even once they’re allowed back inside the gym. Other Chancellor coaches have inquired about his services for seasons commencing later this winter and spring.
“People will want to go to the games so they can see it in person, but having it where they can go back later and watch with the announcer is really special,” Carlson said. “We’ll definitely continue it.”
