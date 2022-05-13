Summer job added a dash of speed for JM's Dudley

VIDEO IN FIELD 59

Bryan Dudley doesn’t know exactly what facilitated his sudden rise on the track and field scene.

The James Monroe junior swept the 100- and 200-meter races at the Battlefield District meet Thursday at Caroline High School. He also anchored JM’s second-place 400 relay unit.

When reflecting on his success this season, Dudley could think back to only one experience.

He worked a summer job at Fun Land of Fredericksburg. When the go-karts broke down halfway up the hill in a big spiral, Dudley’s job was to continue pushing them up the hill and around the track.

“So I guess that did something for my strength training,” Dudley said. “I was surprised I could even move them. Your legs turn to jelly really fast. I don’t suggest anyone does it.”

Dudley certainly benefited.

He won the Region 3B title in the 300 meters and the long jump this past indoor season. He went on to finish third and fifth in the state in Class 3 in those events, respectively.

His performance at the Battlefield meet has him anticipating another big performance at the region competition May 24 at Caroline.

“It’s a lot of fast people out here,” Dudley said. “So it really got me to run faster to beat them. I have to get ready for the state competition and [Heritage-Lynchburg sprinter] Kenneth Crawford who already runs a sub-22 in the 200.”

Dudley said one of the runners that pushes him is Caroline junior Isaiah Reid, who has the fastest time in the region in the 100 (10.77 seconds). Dudley and Reid were locked in a duel in the 100 Thursday. Dudley said his fast start gave him the edge as he held off Reid at the finish line 11.05 seconds to 11.09.

“It’s not like someone in the mid-11s racing me because then what do I gain?” Dudley said. “He’s good to look next to when we race.”

James Monroe head coach Greg Greven said that’s expected to be the case in the region, as well, and the two also have the potential to reach the final eight at states.

“It pushes him and reminds him that he can’t let up,” Greven said.

Greven added that Dudley is still a work in progress. He said Dudley has come on particularly strong late this season. He’s anticipating Dudley reaching the 10.6 mark or lower in the 100 and the low 21s in the 200 as he fills into his lanky frame.

“He’s still got that high school body,” Greven said. “Once he gets toward college, gets in the gym a little more, adds a little more weight and start doing some legwork, sky’s the limit for him.”

