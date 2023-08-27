Saturday's results

FIELD HOCKEY

South County Invitational: Stafford split two games at the season-opening tournament in Lorton topping James Madison 2-1 and losing 1-0 to Robinson in a shootout.

Madison Patton assisted on both goals against James Madison, including Tori Bove's game-winner and Madison Pulliam's score. Goalkeeper Addison Kahn was a standout against Robinson, and freshman Kadyn DeLeyva made a defensive save in overtime.

X

X

Friday's results

FOOTBALL

Westmoreland 38, West Point 16: Jordan Tolson threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Eagles opened their season with a nondistrict road win.

Tione Meade caught three passes for 125 yards and two scores from Tolson, who finished the night 12 of 18 for 296 yards. Jaylen Burrell, Trevay Jackson and Ahmon Ashton also had touchdown receptions, and Kenneth Madison ran for 97 yards and a score on six carries.

Westmoreland visits Eastern View next Friday.

FIELD HOCKEY

FCS 2, Saint John Paul the Great 0: Isabelle DiBlasi scored twice and Christy Myers registered nine saves in goal to help Fredericksburg Christian get a win. Lyla Webb and Becca Medina supplied assists for the Eagles, who take on St. Gertrude's on Tuesday.