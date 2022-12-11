Sunday, Dec. 11 high school sports roundup

Saturday’s result

Boys Basketball

North Stafford 44, Jamestown 27: Andrew Morris led North Stafford with eight points, including two 3-pointers as no Wolverines player reached double-figure scoring in a win against Jamestown on Saturday at Smithfield High School.

North Stafford 14 9 12 9 — 44 Jamestown 8 6 5 8 — 27

North Stafford: Yayah Conteh 5, Jeremiah Shelly 5, Andrew Morris 8, Landon Evans 2, Curtis Holton 7, Trey Purtell 5, Jude Afriyie 0, Gabe Wooten 5, Julius Downing 4, Donte Hyman 3. Totals: 18 4-8 44.

Jamestown: Noah Stuart 4, Connor S. 2, Jimmy Moore 2, Camden Wapner 0, Michael Robilaillz 2, Daniel Schmidt 0, Jayden Cory 6, Matthew Sawyer 0, Camden Anderson 3. Totals: 10 0-7 27.

Three-Pointers: NS 4 (Morris 2, Holton, Purtell). Jamestown 7 (Noah Stuart 4, Cory 2, Anderson).

Woodbridge 71, Caroline 65: Gabe Campbell had 16 points and 16 rebounds for Caroline, but the Cavaliers fourth-quarter rally can up just short in a game played at Potomac High School.

Jalen Haney added 13 points for Caroline, which visits Culpeper on Tuesday.

Caroline 6 18 9 28 — 65 Woodbridge 20 19 14 18 — 71

Caroline (2-2): Gabe Campbell 26, Carson Lyons 5, TJ Frye 0, Jay Freeman 9, Malek Beasley 0, DeJon Williams 2, Dennel Douglas 4, Gerald Toliver 0, Adam Tatham 4, Exzavier Smith 2, Eric Dew-Gladden 0, Jalen Haney 13. Totals: 24 14-29 65.

Woodbridge: Jerry Betts 1, Jabari Odemenan 0, Denzel Lambert 8, Dylan Simmons 30, Nair Nabi 0, Caleb Thomas 14, Yassin Mostafa 6, Torian C. Stewart 6, Mike Smith 8, David Acuff 2, Grayson McKesey 0, Amaree Womack 0, Drew Wright 0, Yazaan Butt 0. Totals: 25 17-21 71.

Three-pointers: Caroline 3 (Lyons, Freeman, Haney). Woodbridge: 4 (Simmons 3, Smith).

Eastern Mennonite 70, Fredericksburg Christian 54: Noah Caesar scored 18 points to lead visiting Fredericksburg Christian, but the Eagles couldn’t overcome a slow start in the opening quarter.

Jack Delao added 13 for FCS, which hosts Victory on Tuesday.

Fredericksburg Christian 4 18 15 17 — 54 Eastern Mennonite 16 18 16 20 — 70

Fredericksburg Christian (3-1): Carter Johnson 0, Noah Caesar 18, Cameron Deveau 8, Marlon Vales 0, Christian Smith 6, Drake Morris 0, Jack Delao 13, Luke Chilton 9.

Eastern Mennonite (4-2): Hamilton 12, Belyea 3, Hatter 12, Campbell 4, Johnson 26, Valentine 12, Berry 1.

Three-Pointers: FCS 8 (Deveau 2, Smith 2, Delao 2, Caesar, Chilton). EM 5 (Johnson 4, Belyea).

Swimming

Five-team meet at Fredericksburg Academy: The Fredericksburg Christian girls had a strong effort Saturday, going 4–0 against in a multi-team meet that included Wakefield, Randolph–Macon Academy and Highland. The Eagles boys posted a 2–2 day in team competition. The host Falcons’ boys were 3–1 against the visitors; Fredericksburg Academy’s girls finished the day 1–3.

Boys: 200-yard medley relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Parker Cottrell, Robbie Howes, Andrew Appleton, Finn McGrady) 2:00.00; 200-yard freestyle: Appleton (FA) 2:17.75; 200-yard IM: Stanley Ma (Randolph–Macon Academy) 2:34.03; 50-yard freestyle: Jack Knewtson (Fredericksburg Christian) 24.00; 100-yard butterfly: Declan Newcamp (RMA) 1:15.89; 100-yard freestyle: Luke Howell (FCS) 56.50; 500-yard freestyle: Newcamp (RMA) 7:14.38; 200-yard freestyle: (RMA) 1:48.13; 100 backstroke: Cottrell (FA) 1:12.84; 100-yard breaststroke: Leo Burge (RMA) 1:22.44; 400-yard freestyle relay: FA (Andrew Stuart, Alex Santillo, McGrady, Howes) 4:46.46.

Girls: 200-yard medley relay: FCS (Emma Roberson, Gabbie Ryan, Hannah Ellis, Isabel Baroody) 2:07.14; 200-yard freestyle: Kate Howell (FCS) 2:23.47; 200-yard IM: Maddie Gordan (FA) 2:33.02 ; 50-yard freestyle: Julia Austin (Wakefield) 29.22; 100-yard butterfly: Ellis (FCS) 1:04.67; 100-yard freestyle: Baroody (FCS) 1:00.73; 500-yard freestyle: Roberson (FCS) 7:12.94; 200-yard freestyle relay: FCS (Ryan, Emmah Sebero, Howell, Ellis) 1:58.66; 100-yard backstroke: Baroody (FCS) 1:08.76; 100-yard breaststroke: Alexandra Fuhs (Wa) 1:30.03; 400-yard freestyle relay: FCS (Baroody, Howell, Ryan, Ellis) 4:17.79.

James Monroe vs. Courtland: The Cougars swept Friday’s meet , with the boys triumphing 69–24 and the girls winning 70–23.

Boys: 200-yard medley relay: Courtland (Davies, Sherwood, Zahabi, Iglesias) 1:56.10, 200-yard freestyle: Brandon Fountain (Co) 2:05.72; 200-yard IM: Alex Storen (Co) 2:15.21; 50-yard freestyle: Evan Craig (James Monroe) 27.53; 100-yard butterfly: Fountain (Co) 59.84; 100-yard freestyle: Bryan Dudley (JM) 1:28.95; 500-yard freestyle: Brody Davies (Co) 5:33.53; 200-yard freestyle: Courtland (Perdue, Davies, Fountain, Storen) 1:39.37; 100 backstroke: Lowell Bertolet (JM) 1:09.81; 100-yard breaststroke: Charlie Aiken (CO) 1:25.63; 400-yard freestyle relay: Courtland (Perdue, Zahabi, Fountain, Storen) 3:46.28;

Girls: 200-yard medley relay: Courtland (Thai–Nguyen, Green, Joseph, Storen) 2:02.13; 200-yard freestyle: Sam Sowers (JM) 2:05.93; 200-yard IM: Asher Joseph (Co) 2:21.18; 50-yard freestyle: Sydney Van Vorst (JM) 32.37; 100-yard butterfly: Sowers (JM) 1:02.31; 100-yard freestyle: Emily Miles (Co) 1:08.53; 500-yard freestyle: Isabelle Long (JM) 5:46.75; 200-yard freestyle relay: Courtland (Storen, Kau, Dyl, Lowe) 2:02.87; 100-yard backstroke: Emma Green (Co) 1:07.94; 100-yard breaststroke: Nora Moore (Co) 1:34.78); 400-yard freestyle relay: Courtland (Green, Velez, Thai–Nguyen, Joseph) 4:01.22.