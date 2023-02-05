Saturday's results

WRESTLING

Riverbend Girls and JV Tournament: Samantha Wojciechowski and Abygayle Hall each finish in second place for Riverbend in their weight classes at the Riverbend Girls and JV Tournament the Bears hosted on Saturday.

Hall went 2-1 in the 136-pound weight class with over Spotsylvania's Tana Loving and Deep Creeks's Riley Maynard and a close 7-5 setback against Herndon's Alyssa Landrum​ in the final.

Wojciechowski went 2-1 in the 112-pound weight class with wins over Lilly Ortega-Torres of Woodbridge and Bella Hardaway of Culpeper, before falling to Woodside's Jordyn Anderson in the final.