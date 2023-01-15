 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday, Jan. 15 high school roundup: Indians sweep Stallion Dual Meet

Saturday's results

The Indians went undefeated and won the Stallion Dual Meet. The meet took place over the course of Friday and Saturday and the Indians defeated Forest Park, Meridian, Spotswood, West Potomac, South County, West Springfield and Yorktown bringing them to a 7-0 win. 

Gabe Cortes and  Kristian Molina both finished 7-0 individually. The Indians are now 20-4 on the season and will host Colonial Forge & North Stafford on Wednesday. 

SWIMMING

Courtland 250, Culpeper 71: The Cougars defeated the Blue Devils in a Battlefield district swim meet on Friday night. 

The Courtland girls won 130-33 and the boys won 120-38. 

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: Courtland (Kiyan Zahabi, Alex Storen, Brandon Fountain, Diego Iglesias) 1:53.22; 200-yard freestyle: Brody Davies (Co) 2:00.53; 200-yard IM: Zahabi (Co) 2:23.06; 50-yard free: Samuel Mahoney (Cu) 23.56; 100-yard butterfly: Zahabi (Co) 1:03.54; 100-yard freestyle: Fountain (Co) 59.87; 500-yard freestyle: Mahoney (Cu) 5:36.08; 200-yard freestyle relay: Courtland (Davies, Iglesias, Fountain, Zahabi) 1:40.72; 100-yard backstroke: Storen (Co) 1:03.47; 100-yard breastroke: Nate Sherwood (Co) 1:15.18; 400-yard freestyle relay: Courtland (Davies, Sherwood, Drew Gardner, Storen) 3:59.56.

GIRLS

200-yard medley relay: Courtland (Alexis Thai-Nguyen, Emma Green, Asher Joseph, Juliana Velez) 2:01.45; 200-yard freestyle: Maddie Dyl (Co) 2:28.47; 200-yard IM: Asher Joseph (Co) 2:20.84; 50-yard free: Velez (Co) 28.57; 100-yard butterfly: Velez (Co) 1:09.90; 100-yard freestyle: Thai-Nguyen (Co) 1:02.91; 500-yard freestyle: Evelyn Knerr (Co) 6:16.22; 200-yard freestyle relay: Courtland (Thai-Nguyen, Velez, Green, Joseph) 1:51.91; 100-yard backstroke: Thai-Nguyen (Co) 1:09.28 ; 100-yard breastroke: Joseph (Co) 1:12.78; 400-yard freestyle relay: Courtland (Knerr, Emily Miles, Dyl, Emery Lowe) 4:40.09.

