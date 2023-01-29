Sunday, Jan. 29 high school sports roundup

Saturday's results

WRESTLING

Titan Classic Duals: Seven Mountain View wrestlers went 5-0 to help the Wildcats go unbeaten and win the meet held at Cosby High School on Saturday.

Nick Sanders, Ben Meinhart, Dom Casterjon, Tyler Traves, Corey Bell, Issac Casterjon and Clay Bachman each made it through the event without a blemish on their record.

WINTER TRACK

Atlantic Coast Last Chance Meet: Oumi Deng had the top finished for Stafford at the meet held at Virginia Beach Sports Center, taking fourth place in the high jump with a leap of 4-feet, 6-inches.

Other notable performances included Ethan Govar finishing eight in the 3,200-meters in a time of 10:42.86. Roman Nobriga came in 10th in the pole vault with a height of 8-feet. Joey Pittman was 11th in the 500-meters in a time of 1:10.49.

SWIMMING

Six-team meet at St. Michael's pool: The Fredericksburg Academy boys went 3-2 and the girls 2-3 against Randolph-Macon Academy, Richmond Christian, Trinity Christian, Wakefield, Highland on Saturday.

The Falcons' boys beat Wakefield 171-34, Highland 177-14 and Richmond Christian 171-42, while falling to R-MA 138-120 and Trinity Christian 160-102. On the girls side, the Falcons defeated Richmond Christian 59-54 and Highland 67-22, while falling to R-MA 120-64, Trinity Christian 164-38 and Wakefield 86-53.

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: 1. Trinity Christian 1:52.35, 2. Fredericksburg Academy (Andrew Appleton, Robbie Howes, Parker Cottrell, Andrew Stuart) 1:56.05; 200 free: 1. Justin Kim (TC) 1:54.02, 5. Pablo Duarte (FA) 2:29.46; 200 IM: 1. Finn McGrady (FA) 2:40.13; 50 free: 1. Tyler Phillips (TC) 23.32, 10. Robbie Howes (FA) 27.53; 100 fly: 1. Stanley Ma (RMA) 1:05.84, 3. Parker Cottrell (FA) 1:12.34; 100 free: 1. Justin Kim (TC) 51.28, 5. Pablo Duarte (FA) 1:03.51; 500 free: 1. Andrew Appleton (FA) 5:44.91; 200 free relay: 1. R-MA 1:41.67, 3. Fredericksburg Academy (Andrew Appleton, Robbie Howes, Parker Cottrell, Andrew Stuart) 1:44.95; 100 back: 1. Tyler Phillips (TC) 1:00.29, 2. Parker Cottrell (FA) 1:08.43; 100 breast: 1. Robbie Howes (FA) 1:14.02; 400 free relay: 1. Trinity Christian 3:41.50, 2. Fredericksburg Academy (Fin McGrady, Pablo Duarte, Andrew Stuart, Andrew Appleton) 4:11.37.

GIRLS

200 medley relay: 1. Trinity Christian 2:05.33, 5. Fredericksburg Academy (Zoe Mozena, Anne Lopez, Josie LeDoux, Emily Drape) 2:32.79; 200 free: 1. Liz Klanderman (TC) 2:22.62, 2. Zoe Mozena (FA) 2:53.42; 200 IM: Kylee Crotts (RC) 2:26.45; 500 free: 1. Allie Witdoeckt (TC) 25.89, 2. Emily Drape (FA) 27.89; 100 fly: 1. Madisyn Carter (Hi) 1:00.45; 100 free: 1. Kristen Womack (TC) 1:00.43, 7. Josie LeDoux (FA) 1:16.16; 500 free: 1. Allie Witdoeckt (TC) 5:25.29; 200 free relay: 1. Wakefield 1:59.89, 2. Fredericksburg Academy (Emily Drape, Josie LeDoux, Anne Lopez, Zoe Mozena) 2:05.91; 100 back: 1. Lilly Kucera (Wa) 1:09.58, 5. Anne Lopez (FA) 1:34.98; 100 breast: 1. Layla Danier (RMA) 1:12.16; 400 free relay: 1. Trinity Christian 3:58.09, 3. Fredericksburg Academy (Josie LeDoux, Zoe Mozena, Anne Lopez, Emily Drape) 4:59.81.

Friday's results

SWIMMING

King George vs. Courtland: The King George boys and girls swept a Battlefield District meet held at the King George YMCA. The Foxes boys prevailed 109-61, while the girls were victorious 110-60.

BOYS

200-meter medley relay: King George (AJ Green, Malachi Caballero, Colton White, Zachary Pardee) 1:56.28; 200 free: AJ Green (KG) 2:09.00; 200 IM: Malachi Caballero (KG) 2:20.69; 50 free: Kristian Henderson (KG) 26.13; 100 fly: Kristian Henderson (KG) 1:05.24; 100 free: Alex Storen (Ct) 1:00.37; 400 free: AJ Green (KG) 4:27.26; 200 free relay: King George (Zachary Pardee, Griffin Lusk, C.J. Crocker, Kristian Henderson) 1:48.90; 100 back: Colton White (KG) 1:09.06; 100 breast: Malachi Caballero (KG) 1:10.77; 400 free relay: King George (AJ Green, Colton white, Kristian Henderson, Malachi Caballero) 3:59.96.

GIRLS

200 medley relay: King George (Kaitlyn Adams, Kathryn Bennett, Aly Eller, Corinna Pardee) 2:17.26; 200 free: Jillian Wedding (KG) 2:19.89; 200 IM: Ciara Graves (LG) 2:35.77; 50 free: Asher Joseph (Ct) 27.39; 100 fly: Ciara Graves (KG) 1:07.61; 100 free: Asher Joseph (Ct) 1:02.14; 400 free: Katelyn Spuchesi (KG) 5:03.39; 200 free relay: King George (Katelyn Spuchesi, Sarah Green, Jillian Wedding, Ciara Graves) 1:57.99; 100 back: Sarah Green (KG) 1:12.97; 100 breast: Emma Green (Ct) 1:22.35; 200 free relay: King George (Katelyn Spuchesi, Sarah Green, Jillian Wedding, Ciara Graves) 4:16.61.