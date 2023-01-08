Sunday, Jan. 8 high school sports roundup

Saturday's results

Wrestling

Fear the Spear Dual Tournament: Stafford went 5-0 to win its own tournament on Saturday, getting a 52-26 win over runner-up Musselman (W.Va.), as well as victories against Forest Park, Tabb, Unity Reed and Bishop O'Connell.

Nathan Walton, William Etu, Gabriel Cortez and Kristian Molina each finished with 5-0 records for the Indians. Cortez earned Most Outstanding Wrestler honors after recording five first-period pins.

Friday's Results

Swimming

Riverbend vs. Brooke Point: Riverbend swept Brooke Point in a Commonwealth District held at the Rouse Center. The Bears boys winning 155-126, while the girls were victorious 152-122.

Riverbend senior and West Virginia University-bound Trevor Hudson won both his individual events for the boys, with junior Lauren Smith doing the same for the girls.

The Bears take on North Stafford on Tuesday at the Rouse Center.

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: Riverbend (Noah Buttram, Mark Pearcy, Trevor Hudson, Nick Clarkson), 1:44.68; 200-yard freestyle: 1. Hudson (Rb) 1:48.32; 200-yard IM: Owen Hoban (BP), 1:59.85; 50-yard free: 1. Clarkson (Rb), 24.60; 100-yard butterfly: 1. Niko Casale (BP), 59.37; 100-yard freestyle: 1. Caleb Luxedor (BP) 54.58; 500-yard freestyle: 1. Hudson (Rb), 4:47.79; 200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Riverbend (J. Barnes, Anthony Mugavero, Dylan Harris, Evan Frey), 1:43.18; 100-yard backstroke: 1. Hoban (BP) 53.77; 100-yard breastroke: 1. Pearcy (Rb) 1:04.57; 400-yard freestyle relay: Riverbend (Buttram, Clarkson, Pearcy, Hudson), 3:30.16.

GIRLS

200-yard medley relay: Brooke Point (Ciara Whaley, Olivia Lupo, Emily Weeks, Emma Clark), 2:09.55; 200-yard freestyle: 1. Julia Bywaters (Rb), 2:34.67; 200-yard IM: 1. Lauren Smith (Rb), 2:24.13; 50 freestyle: 1. Lina Hansen (Rb), 27.73; 100-yard butterfly: 1. Abigail Gardiner (Rb), 1:16.01; 100-yard freestyle: 1. Smith (Rb), 1:00.46; 500-yard freestyle: 1. Weeks (BP), 5:41.31; 200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Riverbend (Anna Labrusciano, Gardiner, Hansen, Smith), 1:58.25; 100-yard backstroke: 1. Weeks (BP), 1:10.05; 100-yard breastroke: 1. Whaley (BP), 1:25.07; 400-yard freestyle relay: Riverbend (Lambrusciano, Hansen, Gardiner, Smith), 4:15.91.

