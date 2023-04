Friday's results

GIRLS' SOCCER

Riverbend 3, Massaponax 1: Kaylee Binns, Alyson Posey an Allyson Leich each scored goals, and Kylie Maskunas provided two assists to help Riverbend get a Commonwealth District win.

Sarah Marnien also had an assists, while goalie Olivia Gay was solid behind defenders Emmy Mastokalos, Sarah Marnien, Kate Freeman and Sydney Campbell.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Stafford 20, Brooke Point 4: Julie Etu had six goals and two assists, EV McConnell four goals and two assists, and Jordan Fitzgerald four goals and one assists for Stafford in a Commonwealth District win.

Also on the scoresheet for the Indians were Maddie Patton with a goal and two assists, Maya Cureton with two gols, and Spoorthi Sarasana, Allyse Luckett and Elise Krushinski with one goal each.