Swimming preview: Brooke Point's Hidrobo, Hoban make an early splash

Jade Johnson knew nothing about Owen Hoban before he approached her at a freshman orientation at Brooke Point High School more than a year and a half ago.
“Owen came up to me and said, ‘I’m really excited, I heard you’re the swim coach, here are my times,’ “ Johnson recalled this week. “He asked me what the school record for the 500 freestyle was and said he wanted to break it.”
That conversation was modest in comparison to the way Hoban introduced himself to high school swimming last year. As a freshman, he placed third in the 200 individual medley and fifth in the 100 backstroke at the VHSL Class 5 state meet at the Rouse Center, barely a mile from campus.
“I think I showed I could swim with the big boys,” Hoban said. “It was scary at first. I didn’t have my year on my stat sheet yet, so [rivals] didn’t know what I could do. They had to size me up.”
He wasn’t the only precocious underclassman for the Black-Hawks that day. Sophomore Natalie Hidrobo shared the state title in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle with Clover Hill junior Sophia Schorr after both touched the wall in 24.82 seconds.
Both are back, looking for more in careers that are just getting started. Each won two individual events in the Brooke Point’s season-opening dual meet with North Stafford on Tuesday.
“They’re phenomenally hard workers,” Johnson said. “They’re both obviously gifted athletes, and I’ve always appreciated how they bring commitment and energy to high school meets. They leave nothing on the table.
“Natalie is the real deal. She’s a competitor every time she gets in the pool. If she sees someone out of the corner of her eye, it really pushes her.”
Johnson knew about Hidrobo before she reported for practice two years ago. Her older stepsister had swum for the Black-Hawks and alerted her coach that a new prodigy was on the way.
Hidrobo fulfilled that prediction by placing eighth in the state in the 50 as a freshman, then took a quantum leap ahead as a sophomore, when she also was Region 5D runner-up in the backstroke.
“I was pretty surprised,” said Hidrobo, who swims year-round for the Rappahannock YMA Stingrays. “I was just looking forward to a higher place [than eighth]. I was really happy.”
Even so, she said she has replayed that back-and-forth state final in her mind several times, wondering what little tweak might have given her the title outright. She knows she and Schorr could be destined to meet again in February at the 2022 state meet.
“I’m really keeping an eye out this year. I can’t let the same thing happen as last year,” she said. “I think about it all the time. I do think I should have [pulled] it out. I was a little disappointed I couldn’t have done more.”
Hidrobo became the third Brooke Point girl to win a state individual race, joining Meredith Cavalier (100 butterfly in 2007) and Caroline Wanner (500 free in 2014 and ‘15).
No Black-Hawk boy has ever stood atop the state podium; Michael Fox-Moles came closest, finishing as runner-up in the 2011 Class AAA 100 back before swimming at Columbia University.
That fact, along with Hidrobo’s accomplishment, serve as motivation for Hoban.
“I will be working my butt off with all my friends on the team,” Hoban said. “They’ll help me, and I’ll help them. We’ll push each other until we get there.”
Hoban has begun to add weight-lifting to his training as part of Occoquan Swim Team’s year-round program, hoping to add the strength to push him over the top.
Said Johnson: “By his senior year, he could be a swimming monster.”
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443