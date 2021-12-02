Swimming preview: Brooke Point's Hidrobo, Hoban make an early splash

“They’re phenomenally hard workers,” Johnson said. “They’re both obviously gifted athletes, and I’ve always appreciated how they bring commitment and energy to high school meets. They leave nothing on the table.

“Natalie is the real deal. She’s a competitor every time she gets in the pool. If she sees someone out of the corner of her eye, it really pushes her.”

Johnson knew about Hidrobo before she reported for practice two years ago. Her older stepsister had swum for the Black-Hawks and alerted her coach that a new prodigy was on the way.

Hidrobo fulfilled that prediction by placing eighth in the state in the 50 as a freshman, then took a quantum leap ahead as a sophomore, when she also was Region 5D runner-up in the backstroke.

“I was pretty surprised,” said Hidrobo, who swims year-round for the Rappahannock YMA Stingrays. “I was just looking forward to a higher place [than eighth]. I was really happy.”

Even so, she said she has replayed that back-and-forth state final in her mind several times, wondering what little tweak might have given her the title outright. She knows she and Schorr could be destined to meet again in February at the 2022 state meet.