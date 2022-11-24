THE LANCIES: A high school football feast fitting for all road warriors

In football, hosting is almost universally a good thing. Home fans, home field. It’s considered a competitive advantage, whether perceived or real.

Hosting Thanksgiving is another matter entirely.

In this context, “home cooking” can actually penalize one for lack of fridge space or poor planning (I write from experience). And there’s always that one relative who tries to call a last-minute audible on an otherwise-meticulously followed recipe. (I may also be that relative).

Even if executed flawlessly, hosting Thanksgiving in one’s own home results in a pile of dirty dishes more daunting than a third-string quarterback facing third and 35.

That’s why I’m happy to report that after hosting for the past four (really three, as 2020 was something of a wash) years, my wife and I drove to her parents’ house in Doswell for the holiday. I still got to cook (including a macaroni and cheese deep-dish pizza) while avoiding the very real pitfalls of doing so in my own kitchen.

Just two Fredericksburg-area high school football teams remain in contention, and they too will be on the road come Thanksgiving weekend. In Region 5D, Mountain View visits Stone Bridge on Friday night, while King George will head south to take on Dinwiddie Saturday in the Region 4B championship game.

So, as we submit this edition of the Lancies — our salute to the best in Fredericksburg-area high school football — here’s hoping that the Wildcats and Foxes will make a mess on their opponents’ turf, then return home satisfied.

Going the distance (twice)

A team’s own 1-yard-line is quite literally the worst spot on the field to start a drive. Don’t tell that to Ike Daniels, though. The Syracuse recruit broke off a 99-yard run in consecutive games, first accomplishing the feat against Massaponax on Sept. 23, before repeating it seven days later in Mountain View’s 48–8 win over Stafford.

Best quote

“I think we can beat ‘bye,’ ” Courtland head coach J.C. Hall on his struggling team’s outlook heading into an off week.

Game of the year

A double pass for a touchdown on the game’s offensive first play set the tone for what would go down as a memorable Battlefield District tilt between Caroline and James Monroe on Oct. 28.

In overtime, Vladimir Joacin scored his fourth rushing touchdown — followed by a successful 2-point run — to seal Caroline’s 42–41 victory, its first over the Yellow Jackets since 2007.

Sweet Caroline

Under the direction of first-year coach Gerard Johnson, the Cavaliers won their first playoff game since 1993 with a 16–8 triumph over Armstrong in the Region 3B quarterfinals. Caroline (5–6) also recorded the program’s first five-win season since 2008.

Mic drop drive

As alluded to above, Riverbend likely wouldn’t have chosen its starting field position late in a Region 5D first-round playoff contest against Woodgrove.

With a little over three minutes remaining in a 14–14 contest, the Bears broke the huddle at their own 1. To create space, Riverbend deployed its seldom-used version of the single-wing with senior MarcAnthony Parker at quarterback. Parker muscled his way for 18 yards on first down.

A few plays later, Amir Mateo benefitted from a fortuitous bounce to keep possession at the tail end of a long run. Quarterback Tanner Triplett executed the two-minute offense to a T, lofting a dime to a streaking Devin Washington down to the 3. When running back JoJo Thomas finally plunged into the end zone, only 6 seconds remained on the clock. Ball game.

It’s better to give …

No player better personifies the spirit of the holiday season than Daniels, who apparently has become so disinterested with scoring touchdowns that he’s started gifting them to teammates.

As time expired in Mountain View’s victory over Massaponax on Sept. 23, the senior standout passed up a sure-thing kickoff return score in order to share the wealth with teammate Amadre Jones. With no defenders left to beat, Daniels simply handed Jones the ball inside the 10-yard line.

What a guy.

Forged in fire

Colonial Forge coach John Brown used the word “scars” to describe the physical and psychological ramifications of a non-district schedule featuring state championship contenders Highland Springs and Stone Bridge.

While the Eagles certainly took their lumps early with a 2–3 start to the season, they rebounded to hand Mountain View its first loss of the season before upsetting Battlefield on the road in a Region 6B quarterfinal.

Seems as though the scars paid off.

Warriors win it all

They tried to take it as a compliment. When the VISAA informed Saint Michael head coach Hugh Brown that no Division 3 opponent was willing to face his team in the postseason, the Warriors celebrated their second state championship without playing a single postseason down.

St. Michael (9–3 including forfeits) notched regular-season victories over WCAC programs Paul VI and O’Connell, as well as VISAA Division 1 finalist Benedictine.

“A lot of teams just didn’t want to play us, because our reputation of physicality is very real,” Brown said.

‘Serb’ back to Stafford

A self-proclaimed hermit during his two years away from football, longtime James Monroe head coach Rich Serbay emerged from his isolation to rejoin Stafford’s staff as an assistant head coach working with the offensive line. It's where he began his local coaching career four decades ago.

Better yet, Serbay's first game back was a win over JM that snapped the Indians’ two-season long losing streak.

Watch out for next year

Louisa: While the Lions lose senior quarterback Landon Wilson to graduation, freshmen Savion Hiter and Dyzier Carter are only going to get better. And they’re already really good.

Colonial Forge: The Eagles return quarterback Eli Taylor along with a slew of talented athletes on both sides of the ball. Taylor’s health will be key to this group’s fortunes in 2023.