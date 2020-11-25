The Lancies: Gather around our socially distanced roundtable

Mike Morones: I’ve covered football for The Free Lance–Star for many years and for my money, nothing beats a great reaction photo. If you follow the action of a game, invariably you will come up with a good photo. Seeing the emotion on an athlete, fan or coaches face, though, communicates so much more about why people care about sports. From a photographer’s perspective it is gratifying because if I got it, it means I was tuned into the game and put myself in the right spot to make a meaningful photograph that hopefully captures the drama of the game. One of my all-time favorite high school football photos is of former Chancellor head coach Bob Oliver after the Chargers came from behind to beat Powhatan for the regional championship in 2008 (above). It was a great win and between the looks on his face, his players’ faces as well as having the opposing team trudging away in the background, I felt it really summed up the whole day.