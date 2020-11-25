The Lancies: Gather around our socially distanced roundtable

By any measure, this will be a different Thanksgiving.
Some folks are rushing to get tested for COVID-19 in hopes of not infecting family members with a potentially deadly virus over turkey, while others (raises hand) are forgoing any sort of gathering outside their immediate household.
There will be football on TV (including the Washington Football Team playing for a “division lead”), albeit mostly with pumped-in crowd noise and few fans in the stands.
As for the real gut punch, there are no high school region championship games to keep us sated over the holiday weekend, no coach quotes that are as canned as cranberry sauce.
The pandemic has already taken so much from us; we couldn’t let it claim The Lancies as well. So we’ve decided to offer a personal potluck of sorts. The writers, editors and photographers of The Free Lance–Star’s sports section are reflecting on what we’ve always been thankful for—the opportunity to tell the story of Fredericksburg-area high school football.
To keep the tradition alive, we’ll be sharing some of our favorites as they pertain to a sport we all love to cover. So sit back—at least six feet, please—and enjoy The Lancies: plague edition.
Most iconic high school football photo
Mike Morones: I’ve covered football for The Free Lance–Star for many years and for my money, nothing beats a great reaction photo. If you follow the action of a game, invariably you will come up with a good photo. Seeing the emotion on an athlete, fan or coaches face, though, communicates so much more about why people care about sports. From a photographer’s perspective it is gratifying because if I got it, it means I was tuned into the game and put myself in the right spot to make a meaningful photograph that hopefully captures the drama of the game. One of my all-time favorite high school football photos is of former Chancellor head coach Bob Oliver after the Chargers came from behind to beat Powhatan for the regional championship in 2008 (above). It was a great win and between the looks on his face, his players’ faces as well as having the opposing team trudging away in the background, I felt it really summed up the whole day.
Pete Cihelka: I sifted through plenty of likable action photos while going through my football coverage from past years. In the end, however, action photos really don’t illustrate the result of a particular team’s commitment to come out on top at the end the season. Not to mention, the elation that comes with it. Sure, great reception, interception and diving touchdown grabs are cool to look at, but in the end they don’t tell a story. So, I kept coming back to this image (right) of Colonial Forge coach John Brown being doused after a victory over Massaponax in the 2019 Region 6B final.
I was assigned to cover a lot of Colonial Forge games last year. I saw what the Eagles did to get to this particular moment. As a photojournalist, capturing the camaraderie, jubilation and sheer joy of this moment was gratifying. Plus, if I may say so myself, I thought it was a pretty damn awesome photo.
Favorite high school football movie (and why):Steve Franzello: “Remember the Titans.” Having played football for James Monore in the late 1960s, I can really relate to this movie. It is an accurate depiction of the challenges of racial integration then, both on and off the field. It shows what can be accomplished with true teamwork and brotherhood when people accept each other and come together. We did that and went undefeated in 1969.
Joey LoMonaco: “Varsity Blues.” Dawson’s Creek dropping dimes? This is cinema in its truest, purest form. And besides, most of us former athletes had a Bud Kilmer in our lives at one point or another and were cheering—no fist pumping—for Mox, Billy Bob and the rest of the gang to win the district championship without him. The film also scores points for its creative use of whipped cream as a prop.
Favorite high school football venue:Franzello: The Cougars’ Den, Courtland. A real sense of history permeates the air at Courtland’s storied venue, which now has a new blue artificial turf. The Cougars earned four state championships under coach Ken Brown during their first decade in the 1980s. Their current coach, J.C. Hall, was the quarterback of the 1987 team that won the Group AAA title.
LoMonaco: The Lions’ Den, Louisa. This was brutally tough. Colonial Forge and Maury Stadium are close runners-up for me, but there’s just nothing like seeing literally an entire community drop everything and head to a game on a Friday night. While the real lions are a thing of the past, Louisa still offers skydivers, fireworks and darn good football played in front of thousands of zealous fans. It’s the closest thing to Friday Night Lights this side of West Canaan, Texas.
Steve DeShazo: Porterfield Park, Orange. A lush, scenic spot to watch a game—especially early in the season, with the sun setting behind the mountains to the west. Much of the community comes out each week.
Most memorable game you’ve coveredFranzello: James Monroe 44, Monticello 41, 2008 Division 3 state semifinal. This wild comeback victory by the Yellow Jackets propelled them to the state championship game where they defeated Brookville 50–46. Elusive Devontae Atkins scored the winning touchdown on a scamper around left end in the final minute after the Mustangs had taken the lead in a see-saw affair.
LoMonaco: Brooke Point 41, Colonial Forge 36 in 2016: The first football game I covered for The Free Lance–Star was a doozy. Brooke Point hadn’t beaten Colonial Forge since 2008, and it took a pair of successful onside kicks and a monster game from running back Damone Drew to make it happen. Down 21–0, the Eagles did not go gentle into that good night, however, reeling off 30 unanswered points to make things interesting.
DeShazo: Chancellor 50, Massaponax 47, Sept. 2, 2016: Jason Brown threw two of his six touchdown passes in the final 2:07 as the Chargers rallied to snap the Panthers’ 34-game regular-season win streak. E.J. Jenkins caught four of the TD strikes to thwart Trey Watkins’ 284 rushing yards and three TDs for Massaponax. Runner-up: Courtland 12, Orange 0, Nov. 4, 1985. Monday night football played in a monsoon at Porterfield Park after a Friday night rainout. One end zone was completely under water, and a pylon floated across the end zone and out a gate in the first half.
Biggest personality you’ve coveredLoMonaco: Rich Serbay, former James Monroe head coach. I really thought Serbay was going to be carried off the sideline cold and lifeless. That’s not how it went down obviously, but I digress. I never knew the fiery (some would say incendiary) coach of his earlier years, but to me, the man WAS Fredericksburg-area high school football. And he was always very good to me as a reporter. I’m thankful for having had the chance to cover some of his JM teams, including the 2013 squad that made a run to the 3A state championship game.
Kurt Nicoll: Tim Coleman, chief purveyor of Courtland’s ‘Raw Meat’ craze. Outspoken Courtland assistant went on to guide Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg Christian to state titles.
DeShazo: Serbay. His first game at JM was my first at The Free Lance–Star, in 1985. He was the face of Fredericksburg high school football for three decades.
Best statistical performance you’ve witnessedFranzello: Trell Parker, James Monroe, 405 yards rushing, 42 carries, 1996 Group AA, Region I title game. Parker’s area record-setting performance in the regional final powered JM’s run to its third state championship under coach Rich Serbay. Parker set the rushing record despite being sick from a cold all week.
LoMonaco: Brooke Point’s Damone Drew, 390 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a 2016 victory over North Stafford. Drew averaged 15.6 yards per carry and broke loose for a 99-yard score. Sometimes, game stories write themselves.
Nicoll: The JM defense holding rival Courtland to no first downs in 2019.
DeShazo: JM’s Eric Bates, 333 rushing yards and five TDs in a 48–7 win over Harrisonburg in the 1987 Region II, Division 3 final. Best impression of Barry Sanders (both in numbers and running style) I’ve ever seen.
Most exciting 2021 storyline?
Franzello: The Return of Friday night lights. I think the best storyline of the new season will be the season itself. Just being able to walk onto the field and compete after such a long layoff will be exhilarating for the players and (hopefully the fans), no matter which school you represent.
LoMonaco: When and only when we can safely put on games again, I’m never going to take them for granted. Not even when my recording app corrupts a file or a cop raps on my window in the parking lot while I’m staring at a blank screen on deadline at 11:29 p.m.
Nicoll: Realignment, including Culpeper returning to the Battlefield District.
DeShazo: Being able to dress more warmly for playoff games than regular-season contests.
