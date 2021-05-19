The Minors: Parker's pitching not enough for still-winless FredNats

The Fredericksburg Nationals, who entered Wednesday’s game against the Salem Red Sox with the dubious distinction of minor league baseball’s lone remaining winless club, will hold on to that title for at least a little longer.

The FredNats got another promising start from left-hander Mitchell Parker in their most recent setback, a 5-2 defeat. Parker, a fifth-round draft pick in 2019, struck out six Red Sox in his five innings of work.

After pitching a scoreless first, he encountered trouble in the top of the second, allowing three runs by way of a wild pitch and Dean Miller’s two-RBI single.

The FredNats got a run back in both the second and third, chipping away at the deficit with RBI singles from Jake Randa and Junior Martina. Martina went 3 for 3 on the night with a run scored.

After falling behind 5-3, the FredNats had a glimmer of hope in the bottom of the ninth after bringing the tying run to the plate with two outs. Jake De La Rosa grounded out to end the game.

Wednesday’s loss drops Fredericksburg’s record to 0-14, which is believed to be the worst mark for any affiliated team playing in its inaugural season in more than 100 years.