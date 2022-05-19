Thursday 19th high school sports roundup: Ashe sparks Wildcats in semifinal softball victory

Amanda Ashe went 2 for 2 and had one RBI to help lead Mountain View over North Stafford 4-2 in a Commonwealth District semifinal on Thursday night.

Madison Bachman and Liz Harley both went one for one as well.

Layne Fritz and Rachel Arce each has one RBI for the Wildcats.

Alyssa Zarate and Emma Parkyn also went one for one for the Wolverines.

Adeline Kortman had two RBIs.

R H E North Stafford 000 200 0 — 2 6 0 Mountain View 000 211 X — 4 6 1



KAYLEE DE CHICCHIS, Abigail Morris (5), and Pheobe Hughes. LAYNE FRITZ, and Savannah Ballou.

BASEBALL

BROOKE POINT 11, STAFFORD 1

Zach Horn had two RBIs and hit two singles to lead the Black‑Hawks to victory over the Indians.

Jaden Isidro pitched six strikeouts and one earned run and also hit two singles and one run for Brooke Point.

Ricky Rice and Ian Smith had one hit each for Stafford.

R H E Stafford 000 100 — 1 2 3 Brooke Point 000 506 — 11 8 2

TYLER Barham, Dalton Thompson (4), Charlie Richwine (4), Justin Jenkins (5) and Ethan Shelton. JADEN ISIDRO and Chris Cline.

BOYS SOCCER

WASHINGTON & LEE 5, NORTHUMBERLAND 1

Yahir Antunez scored two goals to lead the Eagles to victory over Northumberland on Thursday night.

Luis Murillo, Alex Diez, and Ryan Mcnamarea contributed on goal each.

Washington & Lee (10-0, 5-0) will play on Friday at Rappahannock.