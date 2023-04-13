Thursday's results

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Stafford 14, Colonial Forge 11: Jordan Fitzgerald totaled four goals, including her 100th-career score, and four assists to help Stafford earn its first-ever win over Colonial Forge in Commonwealth District action.

Julia Etu also supplied four goals, with EV McConnell adding three goals and one assists, Maddie Patton two goals and one assists, and Allyse Luckett one goal for the Indians (6-2).

Mountain View 20, Massaponax 1: Ava Windham notched six goals, and Gabby Bartels, Mary Wahlin and Kat Druiett scored three each to help Mountain View cruise to a Commonwealth District win.

Olivia Wahlin and Ava Verzosa each scored twice, and Ava Karas once for the Wildcats. Bartels added three assists, Mary Wahlin, Druiett and Fallon Dismukes added two each, and Olivia Wahlin and Claire VanHorn chipped in one apiece.

Riverbend 22, North Stafford 3: Savannah Waite and Ryleigh McNally scored five goals and one assist each in a nondistrict win over the Wolverines.

Additional scorers for the Bears included Ava Treakle with four goals and four assists, Maraiya Richards with three goals, Caroline Doley had two goals and three assists.

Amalia Kilcourse scored two goals and one assist, along with Sara Murnane with one goal and one assist, Haven Quinn had one assist and Aubree Bullock ended the night with six saves.

BOYS' LACROSSE

James Monroe 11, Fauquier 10 (OT): The Yellow Jackets won their third straight nondistrict with Matthew Franklin scoring two goals, the second in sudden death overtime.

Other scorers for James Monroe included Luke Dumont with five goals, Jack Billingsley with two, and Evan Craig and River Lingo with one goal each.

Goaltender Trey Paroongsoup had 15 saves for the Yellow Jackets, who play North Stafford on Wednesday.

Colonial Forge 13, Stafford 2: The Eagles got three goals each from Cael Sandberg, Kevin McGowan and Reef Krug to hand Stafford a Commonwealth District loss.

Ian Bennet added two goals with Jason Rubio and Ryan Bondgren each scoring a goal.

BOYS' TENNIS

Stafford 5, Colonial Forge 4

Singles: Bryce Putney (CF) d. Aashray Somu 10-4; Xander Beamon (St) d. Sam Orton 11-10; Robert Calvert (St) d. Keegan Kaczmar 10-6; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Sunjae Kim 10-6; Charlie Brickl (CF) d. Justin Murray 10-9; Noah Cisneros (St) d. Hector Colon- Santiago 10-3.

Doubles: B. Putney/K. Kaczmar (CF) d. A. Somu/X. Beamon 10-2; R. Calvert/J. Fletcher (St) d. S. Kim/C. Brickl 10-2; H. Colon-Santiago/Crawford (CF) d. A. Melson/ V. Candela 10-8.

GIRLS TENNIS

Stafford 9, Colonial Forge 0

Singles: Linnea Rouse (St) d. Kelly Grady 10-1; Bella Rouse (St) d. Cloria Choi 10-3; Leigha Montrief (St) d. Rebecca Mesfin 10-3; Alli Beamon (St) d. Ali Hunter 10-1; Sydney Hagen (St) d. Gigi Belete 10-4; Addi Mihoulides (St) d. Priyanka Sararman 10-5.

Doubles: Rouse/Rouse (St) d. Grady/Choi 8-1; Montrief/Hagen (St) d. Hunter/Beletz 8-1; Hannah Malin/Jenah Chase (St) d. Mesfin/Mircea Wagner 10-3.

SOFTBALL

Colonial Beach 8, Northumberland 7: Brooklyn Deleane scored two runs and doubled to lead the Drifters to their third nondistrict win over the Indians.

Other notables from Colonial Beach included Carlyn Middleton with two runs scored and Cheyenne Sudduth with a run and two RBIs.

R H E Colonial Beach 022 030 1 – 8 8 1 Northumberland

040 000 3 – 7 4 3

ALEXIS GAGE and Leighton Saunders. MIRANDA PAPANICHOLAS and Ellie King.

Mountain View 17, Potomac 6: Madison Bachman went 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored; and Lexi Kantor added a 3-for-4, three-RBIs, three-runs-scored effort in Mountain View's nondistrict home win.

Rachel Arce was also 3 for 4, adding four RBIs and a run scored for the Wildcats. Taleah Gaither, Mya McLeod and Angelina Altizer each added two hits.

R H E Potomac 510 00 — 6 2 8 Mountain View 514 07 — 17 17 4

Ava PATTERSON and Ariana Patterson. Janelle Sargent, Ava Benner and Madison Bachman.

BASEBALL

King George 7, Stafford 0: Carter Mills was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Tyler Truslow pitched five solid innings to help King George get a nondistrict home win.

Will Green added a hit and an RBI and Caleb Bardine doubled for the Foxes, who visit Spotsylvania on Tuesday. Carter Mills picked up the save in relief.

Justin Newton was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Zachary D'Albenzio doubled for Stafford. Chase Johnson scored the Indians' run.

R H E Stafford 000 010 0 — 1 5 2 King George 300 400 x — 7 7 1

HAMPTON BOURNE, Camron Roberts (3), Charles Richwine (4), Jacob Lagasse (5), M. Hedges (6) and Joshua Van Dyk. TYLER TRUSLOW, Carter Mills (6) and Hayden Callahan.

BOYS' SOCCER

Chancellor 11, Caroline 0: Diego Matute Sabillon scored three goals, while Noah Lohr and Will Grados each scored twice to help visiting Chancellor get a Battlefield District win.

Handerson Juarez Franco and Aidan Buhmann contributed a goal and an assist each, Brandon Portillo and Adulio Gutierrez score once apiece, and Keenan Parker and Bryce Avila provided two assists apiece for the Chargers (5-2), who visit Culpeper on Tuesday.

Goalies Mario Escobar and Adam Swanton each saved a penalty kick for Caroline (0-7), which visits James Monroe on Tuesday.

Wednesday's results

BOYS' TENNIS

Stafford 9, North Stafford 0

Singles: Aashray Somu (St) d. Trenton Senananh 10-1; Xander Beamon (St) d. Dylan Strickler 10-1; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Griffen Harrel 10-0; Justin Murray (St) d. Quinn Roderick 10-4; Noah Cisneros (St) d. Omari Downey 10-1; Vinny Candella (St) d. Hunter Brenael 10-4.

Doubles: A. Somu/X. Beamon (St) d. G. Harrel/D. Strickler 10-0; A. Melson/M. Cisneros (St) d. Q. Roderick/G. Tunaya 10-1; P. McOsker/C. Jones (St) W. White/ J. Martin (score N/A).

GIRLS' TENNIS

Stafford 9, North Stafford 0

Singles: Linnea Rouse (St) d. Andrea Loza Vargas 10-1; Bella Rouse (St) d. Moana Romulos 10-1; Alli Beamon (St) d. Erikia Zillmer 10-3; Sydney Hagen (St) d. Kylie Hargis 10-1; Addi Mihoulides (St) d. Nina Lloyd 10-4.

Doubles: Rouse/Rouse (St) d. Loza-Vargas/Romulos 10-0; Hagen/Deleva (St) d. Tugee/n/a 10-0; Malin/Chase (St) d. Hargis/Lloyd 10-0.

SOFTBALL

Spotsylvania 13, Massaponax 7: Kate Braden had two hits and two RBIs, Abby Dowdey contributed three hits and two RBIs for Spotsylvania in a nondistrict win.

Mylia Knight singled twice for the Knights (6-2), who face James Monroe on Friday.

R H E Spotsylvania 201 073 0 – 13 15 1 Masaponax 102 000 0 – 3 5 0

Colonial Forge 21, Hylton 7: The Eagles scored eight runs in the fifth inning in a win over the Bulldogs with Madeline Smith as the winning pitcher.

Hailey Hernandez led Colonial Forge with two hits, and Payton Schwinn added a run scored in the victory.

R H E Colonial Forge 238 080 0 — 21 9 4 Hylton 200 320 0 — 7 11 5

Riverbend 4, Courtland 0: Freshman Jameson Snell struck out nine to earn a shutout win in her first varsity start for homestanding Riverbend.

Isa Barber went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Bears (7-3), who host North Stafford on Friday.

Olivia Roudabush was 3 for 3 for Courtland (4-4), which entertains Brooke Point on Friday.

R H E Courtland 000 000 0 — 0 7 2 Riverbend 000 301 x — 4 5 3

OLIVIA ROUDABUSH and M. Dickhute. JAMESON SNELL and Ryleigh Livesay.

BASEBALL

Spotsylvania 1, Massaponax 0: Nolan Alford went seven innings on the mound with six strikeouts and added one hit at the plate in a win over the Panthers.

R H E Spotsylvania 010 000 0 – 1 5 2 Masaponax 000 000 0 – 0 4 1

GIRLS' LACROSSE

James Monroe 15, Brooke Point 1: Sally Beringer led the Yellow Jackets with six goals and one assist, and Addie Oakes added three goals and two assists for James Monroe in a nondistrict win.

Other scorers for the Yellow Jackets included Lauren Holland with three goals and one assist, Angelina Baldwin with a goal and an assist, Payton Billingsley and Abby Lyles with one goal each. Emma Hicks gave an assist and Sheeza Shakeel had four saves in goal in the victory over the Black–Hawks.

BOYS' SOCCER

Riverbend 3, Dominion 3: Luke Marlowe scored three goals for for visiting Riverbend in a nondistrict tie against the Titians.

Sam Freeman, Nizigiyimana Ejide and Jayce Wilson all had one assist each.

Colonial Forge 1, Mountain View 0: Nathan Cox earned his third shutout of the season with six saves for Colonial Forge and Israel Villatoro scored the goal with an assist by Malachi Pitts, leading the Eagles in a win over the Wildcats.

Westmoreland 4, King William 0: Westmoreland got goals from Johan Valencia, Jona Valencia, Luis Murillo and Curtis Shannon to get a nondistrict road win.

The Eagles (3-1-1) host Arcadia on Friday.