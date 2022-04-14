Thursday, April 14 high school sports roundup: King George boys' defeat Eastern View on the road

Nathan Kale scored three goals to help the Foxes defeat the Cyclones 3-1 on Thursday night.

Ryan Gaertner and Bilal Driouich both contributed assists to Kale’s goals, the first of which came a minute into the contest.

Erick Lobo scored a goal for Eastern View.

Max Lipinski tallied seven saves for the night for the Foxes.

King George (6-0, 4-0) will return home on Tuesday to host Spotsylvania.

BASEBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, NORTH STAFFORD 1

The Wildcats used offense to take a Commonwealth District victory on the road over the Wolverines, with all nine Wildcats starters earning a hit at the plate.

Hayden Rue hit a two-run home run that would be enough to earn the win. Ty Debish earned the save on the mound, his first of the year.

Jordan Ramsey had a double and a single and Brayden Hamilton contributed a double in the victory.

North Stafford’s Blane Kurucz accounted for his team’s lone RBI off a single in the loss.

Mountain View (4-3) will host Riverbend on Tuesday.

R H E North Stafford 000 010 0 — 1 6 0 Mountain View 002 000 x — 2 11 1

KEENAN FULWOOD, A.J. Labrusciano (4), and Lucas Schroeder. MIKEY ARCE, Ty Debish (7), and T.J. Johnson.

SOFTBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 14, NORTH STAFFORD 1

The Wildcats’ earn the Commonwealth District victory over the visiting Wolverines.

Madison Bachman accounted for three hits and three RBI’s, Lexi Kantor had three hits, and Layne Fritz had two RBI’s on two hits to help secure the victory.

Alison Dosser contributed one hit and one RBI in the loss for North Stafford.

R H E North Stafford 010 0 0 — 1 5 2 Mountain View 104 9 x — 14 17 2

KAYLEE DE CHICCHIS and Abigail Morris. LAYNE FRITZ, Savannah Ballou (4)and Madison Bachman.

COLONIAL FORGE 12, BROOKE POINT 2

The lady Eagles’ earn the Commonwealth District victory at home.

Arianna Melendez and Amber Hunte led the Eagles with two hits and three RBI’s each. Caitlyn Oakland added three singles and Hailey Hernandez contributed a double and three RBI’s.

Madelyn Chambers hit two triples and Mayah Croson had two hits and two runs for the Black-Hawks.

R H E Brooke Point 010 1 0 — 2 8 4 Colonial Forge 103 1 7 — 12 10 1

MAYAH CROSON, and Madelyn Chambers. MADDIE SMITH, Kaci Stephenson (5) and Caitlyn Oakland.

GIRLS' SOCCER

CHANCELLOR 8, CARLOINE 0

The Lady Chargers defeated the Cavaliers 8-0 on Thursday night.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 6, NORTH STAFFORD 1

The Wildcats earn the Commonwealth District victory with a six goal second half.

The Wolverines go into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Hannah Taylor led the comback for the Wildcats’ with three goals and two assists, Cadee Hegarty and Hailey Baltzelle contributed a goal and assist each, Tamia Nelson had a goal, and Hannah Russ contributed an assist.

Mountain View (3-3-1) will travel to Riverbend on Tuesday.

COURTLAND 2, CULPEPER 0

The Cougars earn the Battlefield District victory over the visiting Blue Devils.

Amber Ignudo scored both goals for the Cougars, Madison watts and Tatyana Carroll contributed the assists.

Courtland (6-1-1) will travel to King George on Thursday.