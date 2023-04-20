Thursday's results

BOYS' TENNIS

Eastern View 9, Spotsylvania 0

Singles: Julius Ferlazzo (EV) d. Drew DiFilippo 8-0; Morgan Kidd (EV) d. Satchel Bowling 8-1; Josh Shrader (EV) d. Jordan Low 8-0; Jason Manne (EV) d. Ben Lambert 8-2; Luke Gygory (EV) d. Tyler Baker 8-0; Spencer Spetka (EV) d. Zach Webner 8-4.

Doubles: J. Ferlazzo/Kidd (EV) d. DiFilippo/Bowling 8-0; Shrader/Manne (EV) d. Lambert/Baker 8-0; Gygory/Noah Ferlazzo (EV) d. Low/Andrew Hall 8-2.

Stafford 6, Brooke Point 3

Singles: Aashray Somu (St) d. Jacob Scott 10-5; Alexander Beamon (St) d. Dieter Kufuor 10-3; Robert Calvert (St) d. Luke Jasso 01-5; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Langston Spencer Hamm 10-3; Luke Thomas (BP) d. Noah Cisneros 11-9; Chase Alexander (BP) d. Vincent Candela 10-3.

Doubles: Somu/Beamon (St) d. Lasso/Spencer Hamm 10-6; Calvert/Fletcher (St) d. Thomas/Alexander 10-8; Lucas Cedeno Villegas/Taylin Young (BP) d. Candela/Aubrey Melson 11-9.

Next match: The Indians (8-2) host North Stafford on Tuesday.

Colonial Forge 9, North Stafford 0

Singles: Bryce Putney (CF) d. Noah Scheiman 10-0; Sam Orton (CF) d. Dylan Strickler 10-4; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Griffin Harrel 10-1; Sunjae Kim (CF) d. Quinn Rederick 10-2; Charlie Brickl (CF) d. Omari Downey 10-1; Hector Colon-Santiago (CF) d. Trenton Jenavanh 10-2.

Doubles: Putney/Orton (CF) d. Scheiman/Harrel 10-2; Kaczmar/Brickl (CF) d. Strickler/Rederick 10-2; Kim/Carson Crawford (CF) d. Jenavanh/Kaylen Akpan 10-3.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Riverbend 7, Massaponax 2

Singles: Kendall Chang (Rb) d. Grace Burner 10-1; Maya Jani (Rb) d. Josie Brewster 10-2; Isabella Bustamante Velez (Rb) d. Shelby Brewer 10-8; Reilly O'Brien (Rb) d. Avery Rau 10-4; Maddie Mills (Rb) d. Avery Steis 10-2; Maryline Ross (Ma) d. Jackie Dickinson 10-6.

Doubles: Chang/Jani (Rb) d. Burner, Brewster 10-7; Bustamante Velez./O'Brien (Rb) d. Brewer/Rau 10-4; Steis/Ross (Ma) d. Mills/Valentina Phan 10-7.

Next match: The Bears (8-0) visit Colonial Forge next Thursday. The Panthers (5-3) visit Brooke Point on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Fredericksburg Christian 19, Seton 3: Cassie Mille went 4 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs and three runs scored, while striking out six in five innings of work on the mound in a Fredericksburg Christian home win.

Madi Kamphuis, Rylie Johnson and Layton Trible had three hits each for the Eagles. All three of Johnson's hits were solo home runs. Trible's day including five RBIs and run scored, while Kamphuis scored four times.

Haylie Johnson and Emma Minnick also had multiple hits, runs scored and RBIs for FCS (9-1), which hosts Potomac School on Friday.

R H E Seton 001 20 — 3 8 - FCS 643 6x — 19 20 -

THERESA LALLI and n/a. CASSIE MILLER and n/a.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Courtland 5, King George 0: Amber Ignudo totaled three goals and one assists, and Courtland goal a goal each from Takiyah Raynor and Delaney Holloran to get a Battlefield District home win.

Macy Shropshire, Sydney Nevitt and Charlotte Young also scored for the Cougars (5-2-1, 4-1-1), who visit Chancellor on Monday.

BOYS' SOCCER

King George 2, Courtland 0: Daniel Boyd and Bilal Driouich each scored goals, and goalie Max Lipinski collected six saves and eclipsed his brother Cole to set a new school record of 17 career shutouts in a Battlefield District win.

Calvin Sanders and Nathan Kale earned assists for the Foxes (8-0-1, 6-0-1), who visit James Monroe on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Culpeper 3, Eastern View 2: Ross White's sacrifice fly in the sixth innings pushed across what proved to be the winning run in visiting Culpeper's 3-2 Battlefield District win.

Adam Gessler and Lucas Bradshaw each added a hit and an RBI for the Blue Devils, while Ty Nobbs struck out six in six innings of work on the mound for the win. Thomas Zoller pitched the seventh to get the save.

Jonah Hawkins reached base twice for Eastern View.

R H E Culpeper 110 001 0 — 3 4 3 Eastern View 000 002 0 — 2 2 2

TY NOBBS, Thomas Zoller (7) and Lucas Bradshaw. ISAAC BABICH, Tyler Bolton (5) and Branson James.

Mountain View 7, Stafford 1: Robert Chapman went 3 for 4, and Caleb Ramsey and Hayden Rue each had two hits to help visiting Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.

R H E Mountain View 151 000 0 — 7 11 1 Stafford 001 000 0 — 1 4 3

O. CORCORAN, Matthew McCauley (5) and R. Champman. NOAH ONTIVEROS, M. Hedges (7) and A. Palmer.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Highland 9, Fredericksburg Academy 8: Hope Amberger scored five goals and goalie Emma Clements registered 15 saves for Fredericksburg Academy in a tough road loss.

Ella Byrd scored twice and Lillian Brady once for the Falcons (0-6), who host Steward on Tuesday.

Riverbend 15, Massaponax 5: Ava Treakle had seven goals and three assists, while Caroline Doley tallied three goals and one assists to help Riverbend get a Commonwealth District win.

Also getting on the scoresheet for the Bears were Maraiya Richards with two goals and one assists, Savannah Waite with two goals, Ryleigh McNally with one goals and four assists, and Haven Quinn with one assist. Goalie Aubree Bullock made eight saves.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 16, North Stafford 5: Reef Krug notched four goals and Ryan Bondgren three, and visiting Colonial Forge won 22 of 24 faceoffs en route to a Commonwealth District win.

Ian Bennett scored twice, and Ciaran Donovan, Zach Seward, AJ Riley, Khyri Hawkins, Joey Scullion, Michael Goben and Jason Rubio each tallied once for the Eagles, who outshot North Stafford 30-7.

Riverbend 18, Massaponax 3: Parker Brown amasses seven goals, and Logan Eastman accounted for five goals and three assists for Riverbend in a Commonwealth District win.

Also getting on the scoresheet for the Bears were Eli Schoenberger with three goals and one assists, Reilly Curran with two goals, George Tannous with one goals and Conlan McNally with three assists.

GOLF

FCS Quad at Lee's Hill: Dylan Holyfield shot a 43 to lead Fredericksburg Christian to a win at Lee's Hill Golf Club.

The Eagles finished with a score of 188 with counting scores also coming from Joey Priebe with a 46, Drake Morris with a 48 and Hunter Smith with a 51.

Atlantic Shores took second with a scored of 198, Oakcrest was third with a 225 and Fairfax Christian was fourth with a 265.

Wednesday's results

GOLF

FCS Quad match at Lee's Hill: Saint John Paul the Great took top honors with a score of 188 in the four-team match at Lee's Hill Golf Club. Fredericksburg Christian took second at 193, followed by Wakefield School at 194 and Randolph-Macon Academy at 231.

Drake Morris and Joey Priebe tied for low score for the Eagles, each carding 44s. Dylan Holyfield added a 51 and Payton Meadows a 54.

SOFTBALL

Hanover 4, Riverbend 1: Hanover's Lilly Parrish struck out 14 in a two-hit win over visiting Riverbend.

Chloe King came on in relief for Riverbend (7-6), which host Massaponax on Friday, in the second inning, striking out 10 and allowing no runs in 5 2/3 innings of work.

R H E Riverbend 000 001 0 — 1 2 2 Hanover 310 000 0 — 4 6 2

JAMESON SNELL, Chloe King (2) and Ryleigh Livesay. LILLY Parrish and M. DeShazo.

Tuesday's results

BASEBALL

North Stafford 1, Massaponax 0: Casey Fletcher struck out 11 in a complete-game, five-hit shutout and Pearson Ward went 2 for 3 with the game's only RBI in the Wolverines' Commonwealth District win. Carter Cashin struck out eight in a losing effort for the Panthers.