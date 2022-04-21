Thursday, April 21 high school sports roundup: Braden helps Knights dispatch Cavaliers

Kate Braden finished 3 for 3 with an over-the-fence home run and three RBIs to help led Spotsylvania to a 7-0 Battlefield District softball win at Caroline on Thursday.

Nyla Brown and Jasmin Johnson supplied two hits each, and Kyleigh Mummert added another for the Knights (5-5, 3-2), who entertain Courtland on Tuesday.

R H E Spotsylvania 011 401 0 — 7 10 2 Caroline 000 000 0 — 0 5 2

EMMA HALLMAN, Morgan Maslock (5) and Kyleigh Mummert. GABBY GARRIS and Madison Taylor.

GIRLS TENNIS

MASSAPONAX 9, NORTH STAFFORD 0

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Andria Loza 8-0; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Saige Thibedeaux 8-0; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Novella Cervallos 8-0; Natalia Sipko (Ma) d. Gretchen Nichols 8-2; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Sarah Farr 8-0; Joy Wei (Ma) d. Moanna Ramires 8-4.

Doubles: Burner/Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. n/a/Thibedeaux 8-2; Sipko/Ailash Connell (Ma) d. Cervallos/Nichols 8-2; Avery Ray/Jade Manriquez (Ma) d. Ramires/Erika Zillner 8-2.

Next match: The Panthers (7-1, 6-0) host Riverbend on Friday.

STAFFORD 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1

Singles: Linnea Rouse (St) d. Kaitlyn Williams 9-7; Sophie Loncar (St) d. Serena Singh 8-2; Lauren Doty (St) d. Katelyn Calvert, 8-4; Bella Rouse (St) d. Dawn Forrest 8-8, 7-5; Hannah Tse (St) d. Jasmine Muturi 8-5; Anna Whetley (St) d. Megan Calvert 8-6.

Doubles: L. Rouse/Loncar (St) d. Williams/Singh, 8-6; Doty/B. Rouse (St) d. K. Calvert/Muturi 8-2; Tse/Wheatley (St) d. Forrest/ M. Calvert 8-4.

SPOTSYLVANIA 6, KING GEORGE 3

Singles: Sidney Wright (Sp) d. Terry Scaife 5-0; Kaitlyn Damron (KG) d. Emmy Harold 5-0; Kayleigh Nelson (Sp) d. Maria Poley 5-1; Abby Rose (Sp) d. Ciara Graves 5-2; Sandy Medley (Sp) d. Emme Harkless 6-4; Audrey Hanger (KG) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger 5-3.

Doubles: Wright/Nelson (Sp) d. Scaife/Damron 10-8; Poley/Harkless (KG) d. Harold/Rose 5-3; Medley/ Emelia Mabie (Sp) d. Graves/Bella Tocci 5-3.

BOYS TENNIS

KING GEORGE 9, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Singles: Lucas Umberger (KG) d. Drew DiFilippo 8-0; Chase Lindal (KG) d. Jordan Low 8-0; Noah Buckwalter (KG) d. Ben Lambert 8-1; Kevin Myers (KG) d. Tyler Baker 8-1; Drew Warder (KG) d. Aiden Walters 8-1; No. 6 KG won by forfeit.

Doubles: Max Freitag/Kenneth Chan (KG) d. DiFilippo/Low 8-2; Stephen Bartyczak/Kaden Murphy (KG) won by forfeit.

STAFFORD 7, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2

Singles: Sam Emerson (St) d. William Hudson (MV) 9-7; Nolawi Soloman (MV) d. Ollie Lambert (St) 8-5; Xander Benman (St) d. Jacob Grena (MV) 8-2; Robert Calvert (St) d. Logan Zollner (MV) 8-1; Tim Oravee (St) d. Hunter Morgan 8-1; Noah Cisnerus (St) d. Elijah Hernandez (MV) 9-7.

Doubles: Oravee/Calvert (St) d. Hudson/Grena (MV) 8-6; Aashray Somu/Owen Richwine (St) d. Soloman/Zollner, (MV) 9-8; Hernandez/Edgar Rivera (MV) d. Vincent Candela/Thomas Cherian (St), 8-4.

GIRLS' SOCCER

COURTLAND 3, KING GEORGE 0

Amber Ignudo had two goals and Jorgia Winn registered eight saves in goal to help visiting Courtland secure a Battlefield District win.

Delaney Holloran added a goal and an assist, while Suraia Abud and Lauren Thamvanthongkham supplied additional helpers for the Cougars (7-1-1, 6-0-1), who visit Spotsylvania on Tuesday.

BOYS' SOCCER

CHANCELLOR 7, JAMES MONROE 0

Erick Navarro Zelaya had two goals and an assist, Johnnie Soto Fercovic also tallied twice, and Handerson Fance doled out two assist to help visiting Chancellor get a Battlefield District win.

Brandon North, Marcus Muntean and Oscar Lopez also scored, with Romello Rodgers garnering an assist for the Chargers (5-1-2), who host Eastern View on Tuesday.

Goalie Victor Morales was credited with three saves for James Monroe (1-5-1), which entertains King George on Tuesday.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

RIVERBEND 18, BROOKE POINT 3

Ayla Jantz notched six goals and Ava Treakle amassed four goals and five assists to lead Riverbend to a Commonwealth District win.

Savannah Wise, Maraiya Richards and Kaitlyn Clark each scored twice, with Ryleigh McNally and Ashlyn Echart scoring once apiece for the Bears.

Earning assists were Waite and Nina Accousti with two each, and Richards and McNally one each for Riverbend. Goalie Patti Almand made five saves.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 19, STAFFORD 6

The Wildcats’ earn the Commonwealth District victory at home over the visiting Indians.

Olivia Wahlin and Mary Wahlin led the Wildcats’ with five goals each, Ava Windham added three goals, Emma Stalteri and Kat Druiett scored two goals a piece, and Hanna Navarro and Gabby Bartels each notched one goal to help secure the victory.

Sydney Ulmer led the Indians with three goals and two assists, Jordan Fitzgerald scored two goals, and Julie Etu contributed one goal.

Mountain View will host Colonial Forge on Thursday.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

BROOKE POINT 14, RIVERBEND 12

The Black-Hawks win on the road in a hard fought Commonwealth District match up.

Logan Eastman and Grant Messick scored four goals each for the Bears in the loss. Nasir SMith, Camdon Carter, Mason Amelung, and Parker Brown each scored one goal.

Riverbend will travel to Massaponax on Monday.