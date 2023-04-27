BASEBALL

Courtland 11, James Monroe 0: Calvin Rogers had a hit, an RBI and struck out four in three scoreless innings to get the win for Courtland in Battlefield District action.

Nate Jackson had a hits and three RBIs, Lukas Miller had a hit and two RBIs, Tanner Lam doubles with an RBI and Jackson Garland knocked in the runs for the Cougars. Carlos Santos had two hits and Kellen Bock doubles.

Mason Haydon, Will Payne and Abe Gavelek had hits for James Monroe.

R H E Courtland 235 01 — 11 9 1 James Monroe 000 00 — 0 3 2

CALVIN ROGERS, Lukas Miller (4), Rylan Clarke (5) and Grant Wingert. WILL Payne, Mason Haydon (4) and Mason Haydon, Will Payne (4).

BOYS' TENNIS

Brooke Point 6, Mountain View 3

Singles: Jacob Scott (BP) d. William Hudson 10-3; Luke Jasso (BP) d. Nolawi Solomen 11-9; Logan Zollner (MV) d. Dieter Kufuor 10-3; Langston Hamm (BP) d. Jacob Grena 10-5; John Grathwol (MV) d. Luke Thomas 10-5; Lucas Villegas (BP) d. Lucas Huber 10-4.

Doubles: Scott/Kufuor (BP) d. Hudson/Grena 10-3; Solomon/Zollner (MV) d. Jasso/Hamm 10-3; Villegas/Chase Alexander (BP) d. Grathwol/Huber 10-5.

Riverbend 6, Colonial Forge 3

Singles: Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Bryce Putney 10-2; Deven Jani (Rb) d. Sam Orton 10-2; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Josh Bartlett 11-10 (7-4); Charlie Long (Rb) d. Sunjae Kim 10-6; Dhruv Bejugam (Rb) d. Charlie Brickl 10-7; Luke DeGallery (Rb) d. Hector Colon-Santiago 10-7.

Doubles: Catullo/Jani (Rb) d. Putney/Orton 8-2; Kaczmar/Brickl (CF) d. Bartlett/Long 8-5; Kim/Carson Crawford (CF) d. Bejugam/DeGallery 8-5.

GIRLS' TENNIS

James Monroe 9, Spotsylvania 0

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Sidney Wright 6-2; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Kayleigh Nelson 6-0; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Michaela Castle-Bruce 6-0; Vickie Lang (JM) d. Savannah Orrock 6-4; Trinity Lagandon (JM) d. Katey Clemovich 6-0; Holly Rowland (JM) d. Sydeny Forrest 6-0.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Wright/Nelson 8-0; Sniffin/Coulon (JM) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger/Orrock 8-0; Tosi/ V. Lang (JM) d. Castle-Bruce/Sofia Milliner-Angel 8-1.

Stafford 6 Massaponax 3

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Linnea Rouse 10-3; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Bella Rouse 10-2; Leigha Montrief (St) d. Morgan Rau 10-0; Allie Beamon (St) d. Avery Rau 10-7; Sydney Hagen (St) d. 10-4; Addi Mihoulides (St) d. Marylin Ross 10-6.

Doubles: Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Rouse/Rouse 10-7; Montrief/Hagen (St) d. A. Rau/Ross 10-2; Malin/Chase (St) d. Steis/M. Rau 10-4.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Stafford 17, Massaponax 5: Jordan Fitzgerald led the Indians with five goals and three assists to help defeat the Panthers.

Julia Etu added four goals and three assists, Maddie Patton scored three goals and contributed two assists, EV McConnell earned two goals, Allyse Luckett had one goal and one assist, and Peyton Lockwood and Maya Cureton each scored one goal in the district victory.

Mountain View 20, Brooke Point 1: Mary Wahlin and Kat Druiett led the Wildcats' with three goals each to help secure the district victory over the Black-Hawks.

Ava Windham, Olivia Wahlin, Gabby Bartels, Lily Nugent, and Fallon Dismukes each added two goals and Sierra Crews, Claire VanHorn, Ava Kara's and Ava Verzosa each contributed one goal in the win.

Mountain View will host North Stafford on Monday.

Colonial Forge 17, Riverbend 9: Colonial Forge picked up a Commonwealth District win against visiting Riverbend.

Ava Treakle tallied six goals and an assist for the Bears. Amalia Kilcourse and Ryleigh McNally each had a goal and an assists, and Caroline Doley scored once. Goalie Aubree Bullock made eight saves.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 16, Riverbend 4: Reef Krug notched seven goals and Cael Sandberg three to help visiting Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District win.

Ryan Bondgren added scored, and Kyle Haga, Jack Tenney, Christian Stringer and Kevin McGowan each had one as the Eagles (7-3 district), who host Brooke Point on Monday, outshot the Riverbend 39-11 and collected 36 ground balls.

Noah Walker, Conlon McNally, Logan Eastman and Parker Brown scored for Riverbend. Brown also provided an assist.

GOLF

FCS Tri-match at Lee's Hill: Eastern Mennonite won the team competition 175-192 over Fredericksburg Christian. Quantico came in third at 235.

Recording counting scores for the Eagles were Joey Priebe with a 39, Kate Blalock with a 50, Dylan Holyfield with a 51 and Payton Meadows with a 52.

BOYS' SOCCER

King George 5, Culpeper 0: Ryan Carriaga, Bilal Driouich, Daniel Boyd, Dillon Carriaga and Nathan Kale each scored goals, and Max Lipinski registered eight saves and an assist for homestanding King George in a Battlefield District win.

The win also set a new school record for career goalkeeper wins for Lipinski at 28.

Calvin Sanders supplied two assists, and Dillon and Ryan Carriaga had one each for the Foxes (10-0-1, 8-0-1), who host Caroline on Tuesday.

Wednesday's results

BOYS' SOCCER

Westmoreland 6, King William 3: The Eagles earn the victory with Luis Murillo scoring three goals to help defeat the Cavaliers.

Curtis Shannon, Alex Diez, and Frankie Medina each contributed a goal in the victory.

Westmoreland (6-2-1, 2-0) will travel to Northumberland on Friday.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Courtland 6, James Monroe 3

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Adele Granger 8-4; Meredith Stapleton (Co) d. Piper Kingsley 8-6; Libby Snow (Co) d. Rebecca Sniffin 8-0; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Drew Sherwood 9-8 (7-5); Nathalie Holt (Co) d. Sofia Tosi 9-7; Allison Meyer (Co) d. Vickie Lang 8-0.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Granger/Stapleton 8-6; Snow/Meyers (Co) d. Sniffin/Coulon 8-3; Sherwood/Holt (Co) d. Tosi/Lang 8-2.

Next Match: James Monroe (6-2) will travel to Kenmore tennis courts to face Spotsylvania on Thursday.

BOYS' TENNIS

Stafford 9, Massaponax 0

Singles: Aashray Somu (St) d. Cameron Jennings 10-5; Alexander Beamon (St) d. Mar Butler 10-4; Robert Calvert (St) d. Marco Bautista 10-2; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Izait Bautista 10-0; Justin Murray (St) d. Ryan Ho 10-3; Noah Cisneros (St) d. Ibrahim Conteh 10-2.

Doubles: Somu/Beamon (St) d. Jennings/Butler 10-4; Calvert/Fletcher (St) d. M. Bautista/I. Bautista 10-5; Vincent Candela/Aubrey Melson (St) d. Ho/Conteh 10-2.

SOFTBALL

Manchester 9, Riverbend 0: The Bears lost the non-district matchup at home to the visiting Lancers.

Cam Winiarski went 1-3 with a homerun and two RBIs and Taylor Hendricks went 2 for 4 with a homerun and three RBIs for Manchester.

R H E Riverbend 000 000 0 – 0 1 2 Manchester 121 004 1 – 9 9 0

BAILEY JAHNA. CHLOE KING, Jameson Snell (3).