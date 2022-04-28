Thursday, April 28 high school sports roundup: Navarro helps Mountain View topple Colonial Forge

Hannah Navarro scored seven goals as Mountain View avenged its only loss this season with a 17–12 Commonwealth District girls’ lacrosse win over visiting Colonial Forge Thursday night.

Emma Stalteri and Ava Doherty added three scores each for the Wildcats, and Mary Wahlin and Olivia Wahlin added two apiece. Stalteri added eight draw controls, and Gabby Bartles had two assists.

Vanessa Ronscholdt had five goals and two assists, while Avery Hartenstein, Chloe Ronscholdt and Sophie Crane scored twice each for the Eagles (9–1). Faith Pised also score and Hartenstein added two helpers.

GIRLS LACROSSE

STAFFORD 17, NORTH STAFFORD 7

Jordan Fitzgerald totaled six goals and one assist, and Sydney Ulmer amassed four goals and five assists as homestanding Stafford picked up a Commonwealth District win.

Julia Etu added four goals, Maddie Patton two goals and one assists, EV McConnell one goal and two assists, and Allyse Luckett one goal for the Indians.

BOYS SOCCER

KING GEORGE 1, CULPEPER 0

Nathan Kale scored off an assist from Ryan Gaertner, and the defense and goalie Max Lipinski made it stand up for as King George edged Culpeper 1–0 in Battlefield District boys’ soccer Thursday.

Lipinski finished with six saves for the unbeaten Foxes (11–0, 9–0), who host Caroline on Tuesday.

COURTLAND 5, JAMES MONROE 0

Adrian Velez, Kyle Grant, Sean Moore, Christian Bide and Alessandro Carranante each scored goals in visiting Courtland’s Battlefield District win.

Carrannante added two assists and Jaxson Hall one for the Cougars, who visit Louisa on Friday.

EASTERN VIEW 8, CAROLINE 0

Edu Nolasco and Erick Lobo each scored twice to help visiting Eastern View get a Battlefield District win.

Lucas Trull, William Flores, Lincoln Moy and Taylor Matricardi also scored for the Cyclones.

Goalies Anthony Rodriguez Perez made five saves and John Holtzman three for Caroline.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

COURTLAND 2, JAMES MONROE 0

Macy Shropshire had a goal and an assist in the Cougars’ Battlefield District victory over James Monroe.

Takiyah Raynor also scored for Courtland (8–0–1, 9–1–1), and Delaney Holloran had an assist. The Cougars visit Chancellor on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

SPOTSYLVANIA 9, CHANCELLOR 4

Emma Hallman had a hits and four RBI to help Spotsylvania get a Battlefield District road win.

Kate Braden, Mylia Knight and Caroline Carter also had a hit for the Knights (7-5, 5-2), who host Culpeper on Tuesday.

R H E Spotsylvania 420 201 0 — 9 6 3 Chancellor 001 000 3 — 4 7 1

MORGAN MASLOCK, Emma Hallman (6) and Kyleigh Mummert. MADI-RAE DILLARD, Megan Rapillo (2), Regan Bestick (7) and E. Byram, Jasey Williams.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 13, POTOMAC 3

Madi Bachman finished 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored as Mountain View cruised to a nondistrict home win.

Layne Fritz, Amanda Ashe, Allison Cuellar and Angelina Altizer each supplied to hits for the Wildcats. Cueller’s and Fritz’s hits included a double, while Rachel Arce and Alexis Kantor had RBI triples.

R H E Potomac 000 30 — 3 4 2 Mountain View 470 2x — 13 15 1

V. THOMAS and A. Patterson. AVA BENNER, Savannah Ballou (4) and Madison Bachman (4) Lana Franklin.

EASTERN VIEW 13, CAROLINE 2

Tristan Norris homered and drove in four runs in the visiting Cyclones’ five-inning Battlefield District victory.

Norris, Hannah Werth and Emma Comer each had three of Eastern View’s 18 hits.

R H E Eastern View 510 70 — 13 18 0 Caroline 101 00 — 2 9 1

KATIE SCOTT and Kailyn Deal. CODI DUDLEY, T. Garris (1), Grace Shannon and Madison Taylor.

BASEBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 8, POTOMAC 1

Hunter Butler hit a two-run home run and Braden Hamilton also had two RBIs in the Wildcats’ nondistrict win.

Mountain View (6–4) hosts Colonial Forge on Tuesday.

R H E Potomac 001 000 0 — 1 4 5 Mountain View 321 020 x — 8 8 0

VZION McNEALY, Matt Drumgold (5) and Jack Steele. COLE WEBSTER, Alex Schmidt (4), Ty Debish (6) and T.J. Johnson.

CHANCELLOR 7, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Hunter Covill struck out six in a complete-game victory, and Kris Tuebner hit a two-run homer in a five-run fifth inning to help Chancellor pull away for a Battlefield District win.

Will Earnesty and Austin Carlisle added two hits apiece for the Chargers (10-3, 7-1).

R H E Spotsylvania 000 000 0 — 0 4 3 Chancellor 101 005 x — 7 9 0



N/A, Leitch (6) and n/a. HUNTER COVILL and Austin Carlisle.

COURTLAND 10, JAMES MONROE 0

Jackson Garland tossed a five-inning no hitter and homestanding Courtland was led with the bat by Tyler Jackson with three RBIs and Matthew Caiafa with two RBIs.

BOYS’ TENNIS

STAFFORD 6, NORTH STAFFORD 3

Singles: Sam Emerson (St) d. Simon Alam 8-0; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Wyatt Coleman 8-2; Xander Beamon (St) d. Michael Fisher 8-0; Robert Calvert (St) d. Noah Shieman 8-1; Tim Oravec (St) d. Liam Wittwer 8-4; Aashray Somu (St) d. Alexander Pendelton 8-1.

Doubles: Alam/Coleman (NS) d. Noah Cisneros/Owen Richwine 8-5; Shieman/JoJo Downing (NS) d. Justin Murray/Ryan Murray 8-3; Fisher/Pendelton (NS) d. Vincent Condela/Aubrey Melson 8-3.

Next match: The Indians (8-2) host Brooke Point on Monday.

BROOKE POINT 5, MASSAPONAX 4

Singles: Nolan Brrewster (Ma) d. Michael Foley 8-1; Cameron Jennings (Ma) d. Jacob Scott 8-3; Trey Williams (BP) d. Caleb Ma 8-3; Tyler Bergin (BP) Adam Lenahan 9-8 (7-0); Dieter Kufour (BP) d. Izait Bautista 8-2; Ayden Cayden Breslin (BP) d. Max Butler 8-2.

Doubles: Brewster/Jennings (Ma) d. Foley/Williams 8-4; Scott/Breslin (BP) d. Ma/Lenahan 8-2; Buatista/M. Bautista (Ma) d. Bergin/Lucas Cedeno Villegas 8-6.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

MASSAPONAX 8, BROOKE POINT 1

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Victoria Rios 9-8 (7-3); Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Ellie Scott 8-5; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Cheyenne Smith 8-1; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Olivia Ohleger 8-1; Natalia Sipko (Ma) d. Paige Gillespie 8-1; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Maddi Bancroft 8-4.

Doubles: G. Brewer/Hyldahl (Ma) d. Rios/Smith 8-1; Scott/Ohleger (BP) d. Parrish/Ailish Connell 8-6; S. Brewer/Avery Ray (Ma) d. Gillespie/Bancroft 8-0.

Next match: The Panthers (9-3, 8-2) host Albemarle on Friday.

STAFFORD 9, NORTH STAFFORD 0

Singles: Linnea Rouse (St) d. Alyssa Fenton 8-4; Sophie Loncar (St) d. Sage Thibodeaux 8-5; Lauren Doty (St) d. Gretchen Nichols 8-0; Isabella Rouse (St) d. Noelia Cervallos 8-4; Hannah Tse (St) d. Sarah Farr 8-1; Anna Wheatley (St) d. Moanna Romulos 8-0.

Doubles: Rouse/Rouse (St) d. Fenton/Thibodeaux 8-3; Loncar/Doty (St) d. Nichols/Cervallos 8-4; Tse/Clara Szlyk (St) d. Romulos/Erika Zillner 8-0.