Thursday's results

GIRLS' SOCCER

Courtland 8, Caroline 0: Takiyah Raynor totaled two goals and three assists, and Lauren Thamvanthongkham and Judy Bahena also scored twice to help lead visiting Courtland to a Battlefield District win.

Charlotte Young added a goal and an assists, and Delaney Holloran also scored, while Sydney Nevitt supplied two assists and Rylie Levasseur one for the Cougars (9-2-1, 8-1-1), who visit James Monroe on Friday.

Mountain View 2, Riverbend 1: Chelsie Bonilla and Hannah Leininger scored on each, with both assists coming from Tamia Nelson, to help Mountain View (10-4) get a Commonwealth District win.

BOYS' SOCCER

King George 2, Chancellor 0: Dillon Carriage scored twice and goalie Max Lipinski registered seven saves to help King George earn a Battlefield District win.

Calvin Sanders added an assist for the Foxes (12-0-1, 10-0-1), who travel to Eastern View on Tuesday.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Stafford 16, Riverbend 9: Julia Etu had six goals and three assists and Jordan Fitzgerland tallied five goals and one assist to lead Stafford to a Commonwealth District win.

Etu's scores included her 100th-career goal.

Maddie Patton added two goals and two assists, EV McConnell three goals and Peyton Lockwood and Spoorthi Sarasana one assist each for the Indians (10-3). Goalie Brandi Dube totaled 11 saves.

For Riverbend, Ava Treakle had four goals and two assists, Ayla Jantz four goals and Amalia Kilcourse one goal. Goalie Aubree Bullock had eight saves.

BASEBALL

Culpeper 12, James Monroe 0: Roscoe Croushorn was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored, and Adam Gessler was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored to help Culpeper get a Battlefield District home win.

R H E James Monroe 000 00 — 0 1 4 Culpeper 525 0x — 12 7 0

J. HARDISON, A. Gavelek (3) and W. Payne. T. NOBBS, C. Golden (5) and L. Bradshaw.

BOYS' TENNIS

Colonial Forge 9, Massaponax 0

Singles: Bryce Putney (CF) d. Cameron Jennings 10-0; Same Orton (CF) d. Max Butler 10-5; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Marco Bautista 10-1; Sunjae Kim (CF) d. Izait Bautista 10-4; Charlie Brickl (CF) d. Ryan Ho 10-1; Hector Colon-Santiago (CF) d. Ibrahim Conteh 10-1.

Doubles: Putney/Orton (CF) d. Jennings/Buttler 10-7; Kaczmar/Brickl (CF) d. Bautista/Bautista 10-7; Kim/Carson Crawford (CF) d. Ho/Conteh 10-2.

Wednesday's games

BOYS' LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 14, Massaponax 4: Ryan Bondgren and Cael Sandberg each scored three goals and A.J. Riley, Kevin McGowan and Reef Krug had two apiece as the Eagles finished withthe 9-3 Commonwealth District regular-season record. Riley added two assists, and Mike Zant and Michael Goben also scored.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Mountain View 16, Riverbend 5: Olivia Wahlin had seven goals, and Mary Wahlin and Ava Windham notched three each to help Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.

Ava Verzosa added two goals and Gabby Bartels one for the Wildcats, who will be the top seed for the district tournament and get a bye into Thursday's semifinals, which they will host.

Ava Treakle had three goals and one assist, Ayla Jantz one and one assists and Caroline Doley one goal for the Bears. Goalie Aubree Bullock registered 12 saves.

BOYS' SOCCER

Westmoreland 6 Rappahannock 1: Curtis Shannon scored twice and Dylan Divon, Luis Murillo, Johan Valencia and Jona Valencia once each for the Eagles (7-2-1, 3-0 Northern Neck), who visit Lancaster Friday.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Courtland 9, Caroline 0

Singles: Adele Granger (Ct) d. Chandler Gustard 8-0; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Randi Roehl 8-0; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Avery Satterwhite 8-0; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Sarah Wood 8-0; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Carlie Clark 8-1; Allison Meyer (Ct) d. Teagan Allen 8-0.

Doubles: Granger/Stapleton (Ct) d. Custard/Roehl 8-0; Snow/Meyer (Ct) d. Satterwhite/Wood 8-0; Holt/Sherwood (Ct) d. Allen/Clark 8-0.

Next match: The Cougars (11-0,11-0) visit King George on Friday.

James Monroe 9, Culpeper 0

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Wynkoop 8-0; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Kayla Cepeda 8-0; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Bianca Luces 8-0; Sophia Tosi (JM) d. Olivia Davis 8-0; Vickie Lang (JM) d. Jasmin Malone 8-1; Hailey Ryder (JM) d .Simeah Sikander 8-0.

Doubles: Sniffin/Coulon (JM) d. Wynkoop/Cepeda 8-0; Tosi/Lang (JM) d. Luces/Davis 8-1; Rowland/Langandon(JM) d. Malone/Sikander 8-1.

Next match: The Yellow Jackets (9-2) visit Chancellor on Friday.

Eastern View 8, Spotsylvania 1

Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Sidney Wright 6-0; Kayleigh Nelson (Sp) d. Brooke Galvin 6-4; Elle Castro (EV) d. Savannah Orrock 6-2; Emily Wortman (EV) d. Michaela Castle-Bruce 6-2; Evie Bittle (EV) d. Katey Clemovich 6-0; Marley Kidd (EV) d. Sofia Milliner-Angel 6-0.

Doubles: McCoy/Wortman (EV) d. Wright/Nelson 8-1; Castro/Bittle (EV) d. K. Fredernberger 8-1; A. Conway/S. Feeney (EV) d. Castle-Bruce/Clemovich 8-0.

SOFTBALL

Fredericksburg Christian 16, St. Margaret's 0: Cassie Miller tossed a five-inning no-hitter and Madi Kamphuis went 3 for 4 with a triple, double, three RBIs and two runs scored for Fredericksburg Christian.

Rylie Johnson was 3 for 3 with a homer, a double, an RBI and four runs scored for the Eagles. Emma Minnick and Regan Roop each added two hits.

R H E St. Margaret's 000 00 — 0 0 - FCS 294 1x — 16 11 -

BASEBALL

King George 8, Caroline 7: Christian Newson was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and Jay Patteson had two hits, including a triple and two RBIs to help homestanding King George get a Battlefield District win.

Aden Cupka added a hit, a sac fly and three RBIs for the Foxes (12-3, 10-0).

Baylor Storke, Adam Tatham and Brayden Hartsell each had two hits for Caroline. Storke and Tatham added and RBI and Harstell doubled and knocked in three runs.

R H E Caroline 200 140 0 — 7 11 3 King George 101 150 x — 8 8 0

Adam Pitts, AUSTIN CARTER (5) and Jackson Thomas. Colson Clary, CARTER MILLS (5) and Hayden Callahan.

GOLF

FCS Tri-match at Greene Hills: Blue Ridge won the team event with a 174 despite Fredericksburg Christian shooting a 180, its best score of the season. Fork Union Military Academy finished third at 197.

Counting scores for the Eagles came from Joey Priebe with a 40, Drake Morris with a 46, Dylan Holyfield with a 47 and Kate Blalock with a 47.

Tuesday's results

BOYS' LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 11, Brooke Point 7: Reef Krug, Ryan Bondgren and Kevin McGowan each scored twice to help Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District win.

Ian Bennett, Mike Zant, Scrappy Stringer, Cael Sandberg and Joey Scullion each scored once for the Eagles (8-3).

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 23, Brooke Point 3: Maddy Tlapa had three goals and four assists, Roxi Stone three goals and two assists and Sophie Crane three goals to help Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District win.

Other Eagles to get on the scoredsheet were Vanessa Ronsholdt with two goals, Bailey Diaz with one goals, Avery Hartenstein with one goals and six assists, Ella Bergo with two goals and one assist, Virginia Johnakin with two goals, Rayne Williams with two goals, Chloe Ronsholdt with a goal and an assist, and Ava Moder, Aniya Killings and Addi Bergo with one goal each.

SOFTBALL

Riverbend 9, Stafford 3: Kaylie Golightly hit a three-run home run and Emily Dameron pitched a complete game, striking out seven to help visiting Riverbend get a Commonwealth District win.

Onnika DeBruhl was 2 for 3 with two runs scores, and Jameson Snell was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Bears (10-8).

Leighton Gary hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning for Stafford.

R H E Riverbend 005 040 0 — 9 9 1 Stafford 000 003 0 — 3 6 6

EMILY DAMERON and Ryleigh Livesay. JORDAN YULE and Leighton Gary.

Colonial Forge 10, Gar–Field 0: Isabella Colangelo was 2 for 2 and Makayla Taylor stole three bases for Colonial Forge. Kaci Stephenson got the win on the mound.

BOYS' TENNIS

Eastern View 9, Spotsylvania 0

Singles: Julius Ferlazzo (EV) d. Drew DiFilippp 8-0; Morgan Kidd (EV) d. Jordan Low 8-0; Jason Manne (EV) d. Satchel Bowling 8-0; Luke Gyory (EV) d. Ben Lambert 8-1; Noah Ferlazzo (EV) d. Tyler Baker 8-2; Jack Fincher (EV) d. Zach Webner 8-1.

Doubles: J. Ferlazzo/Kidd (EV) d. DiFilippo/Bowling 8-0; Gyory/N. Ferlazzo (EV) d. Lambert/Baker 8-4; Manne/Fincher (EV) d. Low/Andrew Hall 8-0.

BOYS' SOCCER

Riverbend 2, Stafford 1: Brenner Booren and Alvin Garcia each scored a goals and goalie Conner Henriques registered four saves to help visiting Riverbend get a Commonwealth District win. Sebastian Williams earned an assist for the Bears.