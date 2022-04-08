Thursday, April 8 high school sports roundup

GIRLS LACROSSE

STAFFORD 10, RIVERBEND 9

Julia Etu led with three goals and one assist and Sydney Ulmer scored three goals to lead the Indians over the Bears on Thursday night.

Jordan Fitzgerald contributed two goals and one assist. EV McConnell, Maddie Patton, and Braelynn totaled one goal a piece and Braelynn Greenlaw added one assist.

Leading the Bears was Ayla Jantz with four goals and Savannag Waite added three goals and one assists. Ava Treakle tallied two goals and four assists.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 24, NORTH STAFFORD 2

Hanna Navarro scored 8 goals to lead the Wildcats to victory over North Stafford Thursday night.

Emma Stalteri added four goals, Olivia Wahlin and Ava Windham scored three a piece.

Mary Wahlin, Gabby Bartles, Julie Snow, Emma Ingalsbe, Kat Druiett and Hannah Ranberger also contributed one goal each.

Mountain View will travel to Riverbend on Monday.

COLONIAL FORGE 19, BROOKE POINT 1

Chloe Ronsholdt scored five goals, Vanessa Ronsholdt and Faith Piser scored three, and Maddy Tlapa and Avery Hartenstein scored twice to help Colonial Forge roll to a Commonwealth District win.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Roxy Stone, Sophie Crane, Ellayna Melendez and Caroline DiClemente. Garner assists were Crane with two, and Piser and Evelyn Deter with one.

BOYS SOCCER

COURTLAND 2, CHANCELLOR 2

Kyle Grant scored both goals to help the Cougars tie Chancellor on Thursday night.

Grant was assisted by Alessandro Carrante with both goals.

Jonas Lohr and Romello Rodgers scored, with an assists going to Handerson Franco for the Chargers (3-0-1), who visit King George on Tuesday.

Courtland (2-1-1) returns home on Tuesday against Caroline.