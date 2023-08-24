GOLF

Stafford 186, Massaponax 188: Massaponax's Lilly Peralta shot a 42 to win individual medalist honors, but Stafford (2-1) edged the Panthers for the Commonwealth District team win at Gauntlet Golf Club on Thursday.

Stafford (186): Jesse Chewning 43, Luke Szlyk 46, Ariel Evans 48, Trevor Willis 49.

Massaponax (188): Lilly Peralta 42, Josh Peralta 48, Ryan Cropp 49, Will Platenik 49.

Courtland 167, King George 188: Landon Perdue carded a 37 to lead Courtland to a Battlefield District win at Lee's Hill Golf Club.

Courtland (167): Landon Perdue 37, Lucas Ogden 40, Ethan Hughes 41, Kellan Perdue 49.

King George (188): Mike Sevier 41, Kaleb Bardine 48, Zach Koch 49, Tyler Truslow 50.

Mountain View 175, North Stafford 201: Caden Brown finished with a score of 41 to win medalist honors and lead Mountain View to a Commonwealth District win on Augustine Golf Course's par-35 front nine.

Mountain View (175): Caden Brown 41, Makenly Tidwell 44, Eli Reich 45, John Gallagher 45.

North Stafford (201): Zach Carter 43, Jackson Reed 52, Chris Lucas 52, Ava Gauthier 54.

FIELD HOCKEY

Mountain View 5, Gainesville 0: Alivia Boatwirght had a goal and two assists, while Sierra Crews and Meridan Leischner each scored twice to help homestanding Mountain View earn a nondistrict win.

Ava Windham also aided the attack for the Wildcats (2-0), who host Massaponax in Commonwealth District action on Monday.

Courtland 9, Louisa 1: Madison Early score three times and Sydney Fleming had two goals and an assist for the Cougars. Paige Stevens added a goal and assists, and Nora Moore, Emma Thompson, Sophia Gonzalez and Brianna Walsh also scored.

James Monroe 7, Charlottesville 0: Fine Swain and Claire Dumont each scored twice for the Yellow Jackets. Sally Beringer had a goal and three assists, and Addyson Hough added a goal and two assists. Lauren Holland also scored.

VOLLEYBALL

Fredericksburg Christian 3, Rappahannock 1: Madison Kamphuis had 16 kills and 11 digs, and Chloe Borisuk totaled 27 assists and 11 digs to help homestanding Fredericksburg Christian get a 25-16, 25-23, 13-25, 25-8 win.

Grace Khoury added seven kills, Emma Minnick supplied six kills and two blocks, and Layna Thomas chipped in 25 digs for the Eagles (2-0), who host Steward on Tuesday.

Stafford 3, Eastern View 0: Laila Melendez had seven kills and Linnea Rouse added for as visiting Stafford opened its season with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-12 non district win. The Indians (1-0) visit Brooke Point on Wednesday.

Riverbend 3, Western Albemarle 1: Peri Linterman racked up 13 kills and seven blocks, and Allison Lach 14 kills and three blocks as visiting Riverbend picked up a 19-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23 non district win.

Aubrey Parker amassed 27 assists and 11 digs for the Bears (2-0), who entertain Colonial Beach on Tuesday.

Gainesville 3, Mountain View 2: Despite 22 kills from freshman Alyssa Kumah, the Wildcats dropped their home opener, 22-25, 15-25, 32-30, 26-24, 15-11. Alaina Corbin had 52 assists, eight and four aces for Mountain View, which visits King George Tuesday. Jayda Moffatt added 11 kills and Elsie Afful 10.

Wednesday's results

VOLLEYBALL

Riverbend 3, Chancellor 0: Allie Lach had 19 kills and eight digs in the Bears' season-opening 25-20, 25-14, 27-25 nondistrict win. Peri Linterman added 11 kills and Aubrey Parker had 38 assists.

The Chargers, who take part in the Fluvanna Tournament on Saturday, were led by Aiden Jolly with 19 assists and four digs, Tiana Stubbs with nine kills, Jade Kaleda with five kills and five digs, and Savannah Olson with four kills.

GOLF

Colonial Forge 167, Brooke Point 205: Makayla Grubb's medalist round of 36 at The Gauntlet helped the Eagles remain unbeaten in dual-match play.

Colonial Forge (167): Makayla Grubb 36, Matt Hartley 40, Jake Hartley 43, Austin Ortiz 48.

Brooke Point (205): Will McClellan 42, Michael Craddock 49, Colin Martin 56, Tanner Wagstaff 58.

King George 175, James Monroe 186: The Foxes' Michael Sevier and Caleb Bardine tied for medalist honors with 40s in a Battlefield District dual match at Fredericksburg Country Club.

King George (175): Michael Sevier 40, Caleb Bardine 40, Daniel Boyd 46, Tyler Truslow 49.

James Monroe (186): Nathan Scharf 42, Piper Kingsley 46, Gia McDermott 49, J.T. Sherman 49.

Riverbend 158, Stafford 190: Luke DeGallery and Will Wexler shared medalist honors with 39s for the tightly bunched Bears at Fawn Lake.

Riverbend (158): Luke DeGallery 39, Will Wexler 39, Luke Alexander 40, Matthew Bell 40.

Stafford (190): Luke Szlyk 44, Trevor Willis 46, Logan Janis 47, Aidan Sutton 53.

Eastern View 156, Caroline 205: Jason Mills shot a 37 at Culpeper Country Club to edge teammate Austin Tingler by a stroke for medalist honors in a Battlefield District dual match.

Eastern View (156): Jason Mills 37, Austin Tingler 38, Julius Ferlazzo 40, Gavin Cain 41.

Caroline (205): Clayton Perry 46, Gordon Storke 50, Adam Pitts 54, Tavaris Parkey 55.