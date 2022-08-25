Thursday, Aug. 25th, 2022 high school sports roundup: Walsh score game-winning goal over Eagles in OT

The Courtland Cougars claimed a 1-0 field hockey victory on the road over the Colonial Forge Eagles.

Sophomore Brianna Walsh scored two minutes into overtime off a corner assist from senior Natalie Holt to win the game.

FOOTBALL

GAR-FIELD 10, NORTH STAFFORD 6

Freshman quarterback Brendan Perkins led the Wolverines to a late touchdown drive, but his fourth-down pass attempt fell incomplete with 26 seconds left to preserve the Red Wolves’ victory.

GOLF

CHANCELLOR 139, SPOTSYLVANIA 156

The Knights James LaVoy won medalist honor at Meadow Farms Island nine shooting a 37 for the round to help defeat the Chargers in a Battlefield District matchup.

Chancellor (139): Ethan Wilson 40, Nathan Carter 46, Ethan Gibson, 53.

Spotsylvania (156): James LaVoy 37, Robbie Brown 39, Wyatt Brown 40, CT Reed 40.

COLONIAL FORGE 166, BROOKE POINT 185

The Eagles earn the Commonwealth District victory over the Black-Hawks at Augustine. A.J. Hartley earns the medalist honor shooting a 36 for the round.