GOLF

Courtland 160, James Monroe 188: Landon Perdue and Ethan Hughes scored a 38 to both earn the Medalist honor at Lee's Hill Golf Club and help secure a Cougar victory.

Courtland (160): Landon Perdue 38, Ethan Hughes 38, Lucas Ogden 42, Kellan Perdue 42.

James Monroe (188): Piper Kingsley 45, Nathan Scharf 46, JT Sherman 48, Gia McDermott 49, Blake Morin 49.

Culpeper 172, Liberty 192: Matthew Amos led the Blue Devils shooting a 37 to win his fourth medalist honor of the season and help secure the victory.

Culpeper (172): Matthew Amos 37, Tommy Stallings 39, Brett Richardson 45, Hunter Moore 51, RJ Uribe 52, Cristian Hernandez 58.

Liberty (192): Lliam Collins 44, RC Sturgeon 47, Jackson Carder 50, Travis Ferguson 51, Eli Collins 52, Ben Michnya 58.

Mountain View 169, Massaponax 177: RJ Pearson shot a 40, four over par to help lead the Wildcats' in a district victory at Lee's Hill over the Panthers.

Mountain View (169): RJ Pearson 40, Makenly Tidwell 41, Eli Reich 43, Richie Frampton 45.

Massaponax (177): Lily Peralta 40, Ryan Cropp 44, Jacob Beltran 46, Josh Peralta 47.

FIELD HOCKEY

Courtland 7, Caroline 0: Paige Stevens notched four goals, and Kelsie Ashwood totaled a goal and two assists to help Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Sydney Fleming added a goal and an assists, with Emma Thompson tallying once for the Cougars. Brianna Walsh and Madison Early each supplied assists.

Colonial Forge 3, Massaponax 0: Kaitlyn Shell scored two goals and added one assist for the Eagles in the Commonwealth District matchup victory over the Panthers.

Lexie Kindel scored one goal and added one assist and Morgan Mesterhazy added one assist in the win.

VOLLEYBALL

Chancellor 3, Louisa 1: Tiana Stubbs led the Chargers with 24 kills to help defeat the Lions on the road 25-22, 25-27, 31-29, 25-20.

Jade Kaleda contributed 18 kills and 15 digs, Anastazja Arvan added 10 kills and 10 digs, and Aiden Jolly earned 44 assists in the victory.

Chancellor (3-5) will host Patrick Henry on Tuesday.

Wednesday's results

VOLLEYBALL

Colonial Forge 3, Massaponax 1: Kiyah Robinson served eight aces as the Eagles earned a 25-20, 19-25, 25-13, 25-11 win in an early-season matchup of two of the Commonwealth District's top teams. Jasmine Williams added eight blocks, Grace Ostvig had nine kills and Juli Comer 26 digs for Colonial Forge, which will compete in this weekend's Richmond Volleyball Club tournament.

Caroline 3, Essex 0: Riley Forehand had 12 kills and three aces, and Kayla Veney totaled 17 assists and seven aces to help lead Caroline to a 25-7, 25-13, 25-2 nondistrict win.

Audrey Edwards added four aces and three kills, while Jordyn Wilkerson contributed six kills for the Cavaliers.

Riverbend 3, Mountain View 1: Homestanding Riverbend captured a 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 28-26 Commonwealth District win.

Leaders for Mountain View included Alyssa Kumah with 12 kills; Alaina Corbin with 21 assists, seven digs and four aces; Jayda Moffatt with five kills; and Abby Thompson with seven aces.

The Wildcats (1-2) participate in the VA Showcase Tournament on Saturday in Richmond.