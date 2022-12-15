Thursday, Dec. 15 high school sports roundup

Thursday's results

Girls Basketball

St. Margaret's 58, Fredericksburg Christian 44: Layna Thomas had 18 points to lead Fredericksburg Christian, but visiting St. Margaret's broke open a tie game in the second quarter en route to a win.

Thomas added six steals, while Sarah Storke contributed eight points and four rebounds for the Eagles.

St. Margaret's 9 19 16 14 — 58 Fredericksburg Christian 9 2 9 24 — 44

St. Margaret's: Smith 14, Wright 6, Lubinska 12, Syzdek 22, Verrny 1, Sedazo 3. Totals: 22 9-25 58.

Fredericksburg Christian: Amri Donado 6, Bekah Geldart 0, Clair Steele 0, Chloe Borisuk 0, Rahcel Williams 4, Rylie Johnson 4, Layna Thomas 18, Layton Trible 0, Emma Minnick 3m, Becca Medina 0, Kate Blalock 1, Sarah Storke 8. Total: 17 6-19 44.

Three-pointer: SM 5 (Smith 3, Syzdek 2). FCS 4 (Thomas 3, Donado).

Boys Basketball

King George 53, Essex 39: Mehkia White led the Foxes with seven points, 14 rebounds, and five steals to help defeat the Trojans on the road.

King George trailed 23-22 at half and Nehemiah Frye helped lead the second half comeback earning 16 points and two rebounds in the victory.

Kamren Robinson led Essex with 17 points and Malachi Thornton had 10 points.

King George will host Culpeper on Friday.

Tuesday's result

Girls Basketball

Eastern View 46, Chancellor 38: Saniya Brown scored 15 points and visiting Eastern View pulled away in the second half for a Battlefield District win.

Hailey Lanning had nine points, six rebounds four steals and three assist to lead Chancellor. Lydia Brockelbank led the defensive effort, supplying four rebounds, two blocked shots and steals.

Other leaders for the Chargers included Natalie Lanning with seven rebounds and three steals, Caitlyn Lanning with five rebounds and three steals and Anastazja Arvan with two rebounds. All three added two assists.

Eastern View 15 6 10 15 — 46 Chancellor 6 13 7 12 — 38

Eastern View: Ange Hyonkue 8, Zaria Brown 3, Leila Hackley 9, Saniya Brown 15, Mia Tinsley 0, KK Brown 2, Destiny Washington 9, Kolby Smoot 0. Totals: 13 18-29 46.

Chancellor: Lydia Brockelbank 6, Anastazja Arvan 5, Leah Schoonover 0, Natalie Lanning 5, Caitlyn Lanning 5, Gilda Nortey 0, Hailey Lanning 9, Kailana Reed 3, Amna Abed 0, Megan Clouser 5. Totals 14 7-11 38.

Three-pointers: EV 2 (S. Brown 2). Chancellor 3 (Arvan, H. Lanning, Reed).