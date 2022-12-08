Thursday, Dec. 8th High school sports round up:

Fredericksburg Christian School girls defeated Christ Chapel 45 to 30 at home led by Emma Minnick who earned a double-double scoring 11 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.

Amari Donado scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Eagles.

FCS will travel to Quantico on Tuesday.

Christ Chapel 5 11 10 4 — 30 FCS 6 11 13 15 — 45

Christ Chapel: Zaria Gaskins 10, Tiffany Shao 2, Sophia Rodriguez 10, Dasia Smith, Zora Brantley 4, Maya Brantley 4. Totals: 9 3-15 30.

FCS: Amri Donado 11, Clair Steele, Chloe Borisuk 2, Rachel Williams 4, Rylie Johnson 7, Layna Thomas 6, Layton Trible 2, Emma Minnick 11, Becca Medina 2, Kate Blalock. Totals: 17 5-21 45.

Three-pointers: Christ Chapel 3 (Gaskins, Rodriguez 2). FCS 2 (Thomas, Donado).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Stafford 53, Hylton 47: Jackson Wallace led the Indians with 14 points to help defeat the Bulldogs in a non-district matchup.

Skilayr Atkinson scored 12 points for the Indians and Jamison Noil earned nine.

Hylton was led by Farmer Shaun who scored 18 points in the loss for the Bulldogs.

C.D. Hylton 13 10 14 10 — 47 Stafford 8 12 14 19 — 53

C.D. Hylton: Chandler Smith 3, Calvin Speed 6, Farmer Shaun 18, Najim Rowman 1, Grimes Amare 3, Justine Lawrence 5, Houston Cornell 11. Totals: 14 10-24 47.

Stafford: Jackson Wallace 14, JaSante Thomas 5, Jamison Noil 9, Skilayr Atkinson 12, Ralph Amoako 1, Sean Hopkins 6, Jh'anif Coles 6. Totals: 17 5-10 53.

Three-pointers: Hylton 3 (Grimes, Houston, Lawrence). Stafford 3 (Wallace 2, Noil).